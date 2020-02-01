The best looking car shape is the wedge

Ferrari 512S Modulo Photo: Pininfarina

I don’t pretend to know much about fashion, but it seems that most new things are just a repetition of old things. Car companies do this too, with retro styling and throwback names. The cycle seems to last approximately 20 to 30 years. What mom and dad do is not cool, but what grandma and grandpa did is cool.

Some things never seem to come back. It often has to do with safety regulations, aerodynamic efficiency and other boring things. Fortunately there was a time when boring things like safety were a side issue.

Beginning in the late 1960s, car designers with a superficial understanding of aerodynamics had a field day designing wedges. Many of the best examples were prototypes that never came into production. Even due to the relatively low standards of that day, they had poor visibility and safety. The Maserati Boomerang, the Dome Zero, the Alfa Romeo Carabo and the Ferrari 512 S Modulo were all amazing-looking concept cars with flat pointed noses and window rakes that were hard to see.

Dodge even came into action with the Dodge Charger III design study from 1968. They also clamped the front of the Charger Daytona and sold just enough to homologate it for NASCAR Racing. Chevrolet had a wedge-shaped Corvette concept in 1973 that was powered by a rotary engine. These were all wedge-y (wedgie?), But the best wedge cars, the real wedge cars, had a flat or almost flat front edge with a largely continuous surface between the hood and the windshield.

The Porsche Tapiro from 1970 was a wedge with hinged doors for the occupants and another set of hinged doors for the engine. Vauxhall, Nissan and Mazda all had their own wedge concepts with the SRV, 126X and RX500.

Many of these wedge designs came from design guru Giorgetto Giugiaro. His first design as an independent consultant was the Bizzarrini Manta Concept from 1968. It was built on a LeMans prototype chassis and had a triple seat arrangement with the driver in the middle. He was responsible for the Lotus Esprit, DeLorean, DeTomaso Mangusta, Maserati Boomerang, BMW M1, Porsche Tapiro and many other beautiful wedge cars. Also different non-wedge ones.

The maximum overlap between good looks and impracticability may have been the Lancia Stratos HF Zero from 1970. It was a running prototype, although visibility was ridiculous and intrusion and exit were a challenge. The windshield opened like a hood and the occupants had to maneuver around the controls to be scraped out of the front of the car.

After a few years of concepts, some wedge wagons actually saw production. The BMW M1 was produced between 1978 and 1981, the Lamborghini Countach started production in “74 and the Lotus Esprit in “76. DeTomaso was early in the wedge game with the Mangusta in 1966.

The 80s had a few wedge cars like the DeLorean, but later in the decade you started to see the wedges more rounded and blunt. Vector arrived late in 1990 with one of the wildest wedge cars, the W8. It was slightly more than a concept, with a total of 22 produced.

Of course, not all wedge cars look good. But when we talk about the overall beautiful shape, with perhaps less than an interest in functionality and safety, I have a wedge.

