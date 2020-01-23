The best lip scrubs 2020 to exfoliate dry lips

Do you want lips as soft and plump as a hotel pillow in winter? Pipe dream, you say? Not so much if lip scrubs have made their way into your beauty regime.

At the time, makeup artists swore by rubbing the lip balm, then chasing flaky locks with the friction of a flannel or a dry toothbrush.

The problem is that both approaches are quite abrasive, says Zoe Taylor, makeup artist and founder of the Tinker Taylor Lip Kit. “Your lips have only 3 to 5 layers of skin, while the rest of your face has up to 16 layers, so it’s important to be super soft to avoid damage.”

Your lips also don’t have oil-producing oil glands.

“It makes them prone to drought,” she adds. “Rubbing your lips with a toothbrush or flannel may be a good short-term fix, but they also need nourishing hydration.”

Enter lip scrubs. Most are powered by a manual exfoliant, such as finely ground sugar granules.

“These are usually suspended in a mixture of nourishing oils to give you more glide when you cleanse any dry skin,” says Taylor.

You are therefore essentially exfoliating, softening AND moisturizing your lips.

How to apply lip scrubs

One option is to prepare your lips at the same time as your skin. “On the set or behind the scenes, I will do it at the start of the day but also at the end of the race to eliminate all traces of lipstick,” says Taylor.

“On me, I rub once a day, when I clean. Using my finger, I rub in a circular motion on the lips for about 20 seconds, paying particular attention to dry areas. The polishing movement also increases blood flow, which makes the lips appear larger, fuller and naturally pink. Then I wipe or rinse off and apply Tinker Taylor lip oil immediately afterwards to give my skin something to absorb. The last step is a balm to enclose all this goodness. “

Scroll down for our selection of the best lip scrubs in the form of tiny jars and easy-to-apply balls on the back of a cabin…