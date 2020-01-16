The best laundry detergents you can get on Amazon

There will always be something so comforting in the smell of freshly made laundry. It’s nostalgic but it also does you good because you know you’ve done something. If you want to have a good day of laundry, start with a good detergent. We’ve gone through Amazon’s best-selling options to bring you the best detergents, both liquid and pods, so you can do the laundry and really enjoy it.

Best liquid overall

Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent, Original Scent

Would this list be complete without Tide? There’s nothing like the original (sorry, Tide Pods!) And with a 4.4-star rating out of over 3,000 reviews, you can’t contradict it. The cap has an easy-to-read measurement system, so you never guess how much you need for each charge.

Best perfume

Ms. Meyer laundry detergent, lavender

Madame Meyer’s lavender smell is what makes me think of my first apartment, burning that candle. Bring that sweet floral scent to your laundry with this pack of 2. The 4.6 star rating out of nearly 3000 makes it one of the best on Amazon.

Best pods / pacs

Gain throws! Liquid laundry detergent caps

Bright and daring, the Gain flings! are the sister of Tide Pods, with the addition of the Gain Original fragrance. There is 50% more odor than traditional Gain detergent, so if you want your clothes to smell like fresh laundry all the time, this is the one for you.

Ideal for sensitive skin

Tide-free, gentle laundry detergent pods

Take everything you know about Tide (mainly color and smell) and get rid of it. Tide Free and Gentle has all the power of the classic attached, but it is unscented and hypoallergenic for sensitive skin. Three-in-one PACs always have the power of an all-in-one detergent, stain remover and brightener.

Best value

Arm & Hammer Laundry Detergent

Another classic, the powerful Arm & Hammer detergent with a low content in the south is its own heritage. It works in regular and HE (high efficiency) washers and rinses. Plus, this 210-ounce jug will last you hundreds of loads more.

