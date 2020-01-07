The best Kindle cases to protect yours

Loading...

You may feel like your Kindle doesn’t need a case, especially if you have the new waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, but I don’t agree. You get a case to protect your phone from damage if you drop it, so why wouldn’t you do the same for your Kindle? In addition, the Kindle cases you can find on Amazon can adapt to anyone’s personality, just like a phone case. From sleek and simple to bold and bright, we’ve put together some of the best for the Kindle Paperwhite and the regular Kindle (they’re different sizes!).

Brand new waterproof Kindle Paperwhite fabric cover

Why does this mean that the water is safe? Because the brand new Paperwhite is waterproof. This case has a magnetic attachment to ensure that the lid is closed and is available in three colors. It is thin, light and durable.

Brand new Kindle Paperwhite Premium leather case

If you want a case as comfortable to wear as it looks, choose this leather option. It is designed to be worn naturally when in use, which means your Kindle will have its own unique patina. It snaps into place and will keep your Kindle protected wherever you bring it.

Kindle Paperwhite leather case

This option is leather, but it’s a matter of texture. The front and back covers are covered with natural leather and the inside is covered with microfiber to resist scratches. It is also available in seven different colors, from classic black to bold punch red.

Kindle Book Case with Classic Flip Book Cover

Turn your Kindle into a hardcover (fake) leather book with this cover. Unlike a real book, it will fold back for easy one-handed reading and has a hidden magnet to secure your e-reader. It is durable and spill resistant for reading in the bath or in case your coffee leaks in your bag. It is also suitable for all sizes of Kindle.

Kwmobile case for Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

You don’t want a foldable case? This silicone skin is protective and light. It offers corner-to-corner protection and easy access to buttons and ports without having to remove the case. It comes in a handful of simple models, but I’m partial to the one with a dark pink / matt blue shade effect.

