The Bahamas is perhaps one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, but there are still a few hidden gems in the country that many travelers know nothing about. Often located off the beaten track, these islands and cays offer spectacular landscapes and attractions, simply without the thousands of tourists ruining the relaxed atmosphere. Read below to find out more about some of the best kept secrets in the Bahamas.

The Wonders Of Green Turtle Cay

Booking

Seasoned travelers returning from the Bahamas always speak of a hidden gem that should be on your bucket list. Green Turtle Cay is located along Great Abaco. You cannot fly to this barrier island because it is only accessible by boat or ferry, but it makes it feel more exclusive and secretive.

According to The Family Traveler, Green Turtle Cay is the ideal destination for people looking for action-packed adventures in beautiful surroundings. You can organize private and group trips that take you to the water for a range of activities. Visitors have the opportunity to snorkel and witness the sublime coral reef and feed the marine life by hand, including turtles, nurse sharks and stingrays.

One of the main industries of the island is lobster fishing, so rest assured that there is also an abundance of fresh lobster and other delicious seafood to eat on a day trip to the island. Some tour groups even organize picnic lunches on the private beaches of Green Turtle Cay.

The secret paradise of Long Island

If you go to the Bahamas, you must not miss Long Island. Far from New York’s Long Island, this piece of paradise is the ideal place to relax in the sun. According to Escape Artist, Long Island is officially rated as one of the world’s top 10 most beautiful beaches.

Long Island is not far from the Great Bahama Bank and offers a variety of landscapes. Here you get to see the turquoise waters of the Caribbean side of the island, as well as the dark blue rolling waves on the side that hits the Atlantic Ocean. There is no less than 100 miles from the island to explore, so nature lovers will never want to long again, especially if much of that land consists of secluded beaches and unspoilt greenery.

A visit to Long Island can often have the feeling of traveling back in time, as there are unpaved roads, free animals roaming around and various historical artifacts. Long Island is also home to Dean’s Blue Hole, the deepest blue hole on the planet. If you are a diver by nature, this is the destination for you!

The Non-Stop Party at Great Guana Cay

Many people visit the Bahamas because they are looking for an opportunity to escape from their busy lives and enjoy some peace and rejuvenation. Of course there are also travelers who want to live up to it and want to party hard in the Bahamas. And they need look no further than Great Guana Cay, home of the largest non-stop party in the West Indies.

One of the most popular places on the Cay for party lovers is Nippers, a local hotspot that can only be reached by boat or ferry from Marsh Harbor. 1 Life 196 countries points out that there is a party somewhere on Great Guana Cay 364 days of the year so that you will never be dissatisfied.

Aside from the festive culture, the Cay is also famous for its pristine landscapes. Go to Sunset Beach for an unparalleled view of the breathtaking Caribbean sunset. Another beach that is worth seeing is Bakers Bay, north of the Cay. Take your camera with you because the views are incomparable.

The Magic Of Eleuthera Island, The Pineapple Capital Of The World

The Country Jumper

There are several reasons to visit the beautiful Eleuthera Island, home to surfing beaches, the historic Gregory Town and Edwin’s Turtle Lake Marine Reserve. The locals know it as the pineapple capital of the world thanks to the endless expanses of pineapple fields. View pineapple festivals, drink pineapple drinks and of course taste the sweetest and tastiest fruit of the West Indies.

Apart from the pineapple legacy that is so strong on the island, French Leave Beach is another brilliant reason to put Eletheura Island on your bucket list of Bahamas. Famed for its pink sand, this jewel feels private and secluded and is truly the perfect place to escape fantasy and enjoy the beauty.

Just a few miles west of Eleuthera is Harbor Beach, home to the world-famous Pink Sands Beach. Although it is no secret, this divine coastline is worth seeing from all over the world. You will remain impressed.

How much does a vacation day in the Bahamas cost (if you are not staying in a resort)