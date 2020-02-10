Home to green valleys of flowering vegetation, a landscape dotted with ancient monuments and some of the nicest people on this planet, Sri Lanka is the jewel of the Indian Ocean. Among the well-known tea plantations, national parks and ancient ruins are a few hidden gems that lie slightly off the beaten track that most travelers take. Despite their low number of tourists, they are worth a visit. Keep reading to find out more about the best kept secrets in Sri Lanka.

The mystical Wewurukannala Vihara Buddhist temple of Dikwella

You will find religious monuments throughout Sri Lanka, but one of the most memorable is the Buddhist temple of Wewurukannala Vihara. It is located in the town of Dikwella, just northeast of Colombo. If you are in that part of the country, it is worth watching!

The temple houses a large statue of Buddha, the most photographed element of the site. You will also find a selection of sculptures that symbolize the underworld. The statue of Buddha is the highest of its kind in Sri Lanka. The oldest part of the temple has been standing since the 18th century.

What really attracts tourists is the so-called Tunnel of Hell, where you see statues of people who seem to be suffering in the afterlife. It definitely provides an eye-opening experience!

The Twisting Trails Of The Knuckles Range

Pinterest

Apart from the abundance of man-made sights that are worth seeing in Sri Lanka, the country is also home to a vast landscape full of beautiful natural sights. One of the best (and lesser known) places to go if you’re a nature lover is the Knuckles Range.

The rugged mountains that lie east of Kandy give the illusion of total privacy. Their sense of seclusion and peace allows you to be mindful and absorb the beautiful surroundings. Although it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the reach for most travelers to Sri Lanka is still a hidden gem.

Along the trails you get the chance to spot native animals, including langur monkeys with purple faces and giant squirrels, as well as different species of birds. It is said that leopards also live in the mountains, although they rarely come out.

The former royal city of Yapahuwa

The former royal city of Yapahuwa is considered to be part of the cultural triangle of Sri Lanka. The main attraction of the site is the stone staircase that is so steep that it is almost vertical. At the top of the stairs there was once a royal palace and a temple, although today there are few remains of those buildings. But you can still see the ferocious lions guarding the stairs, as well as the decorative murals of dancers.

Although there is no longer a royal palace and a temple at the top, visitors are still rewarded with a beautiful view of the plains below. Although this site offers such a remarkable experience, it is still relatively unknown to tourists.

Yapahuwa was a royal residence in the 13th century. After the death of King Bhuvenakabahu in 1284, the city was conquered by the Pandyans of South India and later abandoned.

The mysterious caves of Aluvihara

lilioftheworld.com

The giant Buddha statue in the temple of Dikwella is not the only one worth adding to your bucket list in Sri Lanka. There is also the reclining statue that is located in the Aluvihara Rock Cave Temple. The caves of the temple are decorated with inscriptions dating back centuries and intricate paintings.

The site is also of great importance to that of the Buddhist faith, since the oral teaching of the Buddha, called the Tripitaka, was first written in this temple. The event took place in the third century.

Narrowed paths and flights of bumpy stairs await you in this series of caves, but it is definitely worth it. The temple terrace offers spectacular views of the Sri Lankan countryside if you need a different environment.

The Handunugoda Tea Estate, the home of the healthiest tea in the world

twitter

Sri Lanka is known for its tea plantations, but one of the least visited is the Handunugoda Tea Estate on the coast. It is the only estate in the country that produces virgin white tea, unique to the island of Sri Lanka.

White tea is said to be the healthiest tea in the world thanks to the enormous amount of antioxidants. Travelers can follow tours of the plantation, where they will witness production methods steeped in ancient Chinese tradition.

As the Culture Trip indicates, the best part of the Handunugoda Tea Estate tour is that you get the chance to taste the best tea offered.

This is how a perfect 48 hours in Tokyo looks like