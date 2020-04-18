From Russia With Love

Indiana Jones had the Nazis, James Bond had S.P.E.C.T.R.E. and the Russians.

However, perhaps one of the most fascinating political implications of an immense bond of Bond films is how often the Soviet Union was not evil. Instead, the yard often ends up showing some sort of friendly game that the other could explain.

This is most evident in Roger Moore’s tenure as Bond in the 1970s and 1980s, when the Cold War really began to go cold and the films reflected the one with Bond paired with a red spy in The Spy Who Me Love Me, or fantastic ending of For. Eyes alone (another movie on this list, stay tuned), or Bond preventing a nuke from leaving East Germany on Octopussy.

But that enemy-my-enemy theme first came together back in 1963 From Russia With Love, the follow-up to the first Bond movie, Dr. No. They already had the title sequence transparent after a swallow before Cliffhanger. You had a plot involving a Russian consulate agent who allegedly fell in love with a photo shoot of British spy James Bond (naturally) – a cover for an S.P.E.C.T.R.E. plot to steal a piece of Soviet technology using an operational Soviet-made field. There’s Q. There are gadgets, and there’s the great Pedro Armendáriz as Kerim Bey.

This is truly a James Bond epic, intentionally modeled after Hitchcock’s North West. A cat-and-mouse across Europe, chasing boats, battling trains and helicopter bombing – this blockbuster goes far beyond its age.

From Russia With Love is available for streaming on Amazon Prime now, it seems.

