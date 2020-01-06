The best iPhone games currently available (January 2020)

Loading...

While Christmas is over, the beginning of a new year does not mean that you have to stop treating yourself. After all, the nights are still long, and that means there is always time to crawl up with your phone and start a great game.

While gaming phones pick up steam, there is no better phone to buy than the iPhone if you are a mobile gamer. With more than a million apps available in the Apple App Store, the game options on the iPhone are almost limitless. But finding the best iPhone games is not always easy. Not every game in Apple’s huge library is worth $ 1 – or your time, by the way.

Fortunately for you, we have taken on the burden of searching through the sea of ​​titles to offer you some of the best iPhone games. So whether you’re looking for a casual puzzle or something more epic, check out our list of the best games you’ll find on iOS.

Subscribers to Apple’s games library – which we believe contains enough gems to justify the price of membership – should view our selection of the best Apple Arcade games. For more ideas, check out the best Android games, as many of these games are also available for the iPhone. And if you want to turn that screen off, the best board games can offer a welcome alternative.

Civilization VI ($ 10)

$ 10 is a lot for an iOS game, but it’s worth the chance to get a Civilization game on mobile. It plays just like Civilization VI on a PC, with only a few changes that are adapted to touchscreen controls. If you are not familiar with the legendary franchise, the starting point is simple – play as one of a number of civilizations and lead them to victory, becoming dominant through scientific brilliance, cultural glory or just good old military power. The first 60 turns are free to play and you only have to pay if you enjoy what you play.

Hotel Empire Tycoon

We always have time for another idler game, not least because you don’t have to do much to get them on. Hotel Empire Tycoon is, as the name suggests, a game about managing your own hotel chain. Build your hotel, add exquisite furniture and hire lifeguards for your swimming pool. Make your guests happy by meeting all their needs. It’s casual and easy to work with, but there’s plenty to keep you busy and build your hotel into the early hours.

Cheeky hockey

Do you love hockey? Well, this is not really a true representation of your sport – but it is a lot of fun. The only rule is to score and to do that you must eliminate your opponent in all possible ways. It is a fast game with A.I. that adapts to your gameplay, with 15 cups to win. There is an online leaderboard for competition, power-ups in the game and five factions to take to the ice.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

It’s not a Skyrim, but if you want an Elder Scrolls experience on mobile, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is a fun use of your time. A tighter and more linear experience than the most important entries in the game series, Blades is nevertheless very nice if you are looking for a dungeon crawler that looks great. Part of the fun is compensated by a number of aggressive micro-transactions and waiting for boxes to open, but if you can live with that, the beautiful visuals, the world design and the fighting are worth it.

Draw It

Draw It challenges the usual formula of the drawing game and challenges you to draw as many objects as possible within a certain time. Pull quickly to beat the competition and you win coins and unlock new word packages. It’s simple but entertaining – and there’s an optional subscription if you really get deep into the Draw It community. Subscribe and you’ll receive VIP word packages, free coins and the option to remove the ads from your game every day. However, that subscription is extremely expensive for $ 15 a month.

Stickman Hook

It is a simple but fascinating idea. Tap to hook points to avoid obstacles and make your way to the end of the course. The game clearly gets a lot out of Spider-man’s ability to swing, but that doesn’t detract from the fun. Later levels increase the speed at which you swing and sail along, which increases the level of difficulty and keeps you interested. By playing new characters to swing along with, including a lemon and a cheeseburger. It is worth a quick download if you have a few minutes left.

Minecraft Earth

What is better than Minecraft on your phone? Minecraft in real life, of course. The gaming monolith has been extended to augmented reality with Minecraft Earth, allowing you to play your favorite block builder in AR. With the table mode you can build and plan your great creations and then blow them up to full size to view and explore. Others can also participate to help you build something truly amazing, while unique new mobs such as the muddy pig and the moobloom come to visit you. A real treat for Minecraft fans.

Sky: Children of the Light

A new game from the makers of Journey and Flower, Sky: Children of the Light, is a social adventure with more than a few heart-warming elements. As a child of light, you must travel through a kingdom of heaven to bring the fallen stars back to their constellations. Along the way you explore seven beautiful empires and meet a number of other players on their journeys, with which you can go on an adventure to more challenging areas. A beautiful soundtrack brings it all together, and it’s so good, Apple called it the 2019 iOS game. It’s free to play, but you can pay for new outfits, adventures, and more.

Candy Crush Saga

If you don’t know what Candy Crush is, then you have led something of a charmed life. King’s franchise is a legend about mobile gaming, which has dominated the most played lists for years now, and Candy Crush Saga is the newest and best of the huge franchise. A big part of the reason why is because it is just a very fun game to play. Although the later stages can increase the difficulty of wringing money for extra lives out of you, if you resist the urge to spend, there is still a good gameplay to play. It is a fantastic game to play whenever you have a moment.

Aion: Legions of War

Huge online role-playing for multiple players is no longer limited to PCs and consoles. Aion: Legions of War is proof that a mobile MMORPG can be expansive, fun and oh so playable. Choose from a variety of heroes with a huge selection of weapons and skills to knock down other players and NPCs as you travel through the war-torn Aion universe. There is even an exclusive exclusive story for mobile devices. It’s free to play, but you can buy gems and bundles for real money. Also keep in mind that this is not a casual game and that there is a lot of content to discover here.

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle

Halloween may be over and over, but our hunger for creep has not gone anywhere. Although it’s not the scariest of games, Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle is a great download for horror fans of all ilks. The game plays like a number of different versions of Jason and is a sliding puzzle that seems simple, but can become devilish later. Cartoon-like violence recalls the original bloody films, but you can temper it if you’re not a fan. It’s a nice little distraction – don’t play it at remote campsites.

Oxenfree

Oxenfree is the hit Stranger Things compared to some and is a supernatural adventure about a group of teenagers who accidentally open a ghost. Oxenfree is based on the horror films of teenagers from the eighties and uses a synth-pop soundtrack at its best. It is the game that you can download if you have completed Stranger Things and cannot get enough of that 80s atmosphere. The most important aspect here is choice – everyone you make changes the way the story of the game plays, and changes the course of your friends’ lives. The opening is free to play and if you want to continue, you can then purchase the entire game for $ 5.

Mario Kart tour

Nintendo has done a pretty good job translating some of its greatest features to mobile, and Mario Kart Tour is the newest to hit small screens. It started quickly and broke the Pokémon Go download records – and with its simple gameplay and repertoire of charming characters, it’s not hard to understand why. It is free to start, but contains premium elements and the fastest level of races is only available through the Gold Pass, which costs $ 5 per month. You also have to unlock new characters as you go, which can be a disappointment for fans of certain characters. Yet it is fun, simple and worth giving it a try.

Rebel Inc. ($ 2)

Of the people who Plague Inc. Rebel Inc. places you are in the shoes of a government official charged with stabilizing part of a country after a turbulent war. To stabilize the areas that you have sent to pacify, you must convince citizens with improved public services and initiatives, while dealing with subversive insurgents taking over. You will have to balance with your own troops and foreign coalition troops, but be warned, spending too much money can lead to an increase in corruption that lowers your effort from within. A fascinating game, and certainly worth the two dollars.

WGT Golf

Everyone for golf? WGT Golf does exactly what it wants: to offer a solid golf experience for everyone who wants some swings on their mobile device. It is strong in simulation quality, including full 18-stroke game, a variety of club types, and even offers the chance to play on more than a dozen of the most famous championship courses, including Pebble Beach, Celtic Manor and Pinehurst. You can even become a member of a Country Club and participate in private tournaments. Go ahead and tee up.

fire plate

It has been a while since we had Hearthstone on this list, but it was re-introduced for a very good reason. That reason is content. Hearthstone has done exceptionally well and Blizzard has rewarded the fanatic community with consistent updates. Blizzard recently launched new modes and new cards, making the game constantly updated and fresh to the touch. There is a complete interaction with the PC and Android versions of the game, so there is no shortage of players. If you like a good collectible card game, Hearthstone is a winner.

Dead cells ($ 9)

Dark Souls is not available on mobile, but Dead Cells is, and that should be good enough for most people. “Dead, die, learn, repeat” is the motto of Dead Cells and it comes to life in its hectic 2D battles where you have to learn hostile patterns to survive. Progression is non-linear, so you can choose a new path depending on your current mood or build, and while your character dies permanently after each run, the castle changes too, so you never enter old terrain again. It is expensive, but spend a little time in the brightly colored world and we think you will find it worthwhile.

Pokémon Masters

We may not have Pokémon Sword & Shield on mobile, but Pokémon Masters is getting closer than ever to offer us a real catching experience. You will be dropped on the island of Pasio and you must assemble a team of three Pokémon to take on famous Trainers from all over the Pokémon world while you explore and build your own team of friends. It even has cooperative gameplay, so you can collaborate with friends from all over the world to take on challenges together – and what is Pokémon, if not about friends?

Stranger Things 3: The Game ($ 5)

Stranger Things is the horror tribute from the 80s that we never knew we needed, and we can’t get enough of it. If you can get enough, you can get your Stranger Things solution while on your mobile with the official puzzle game Tie-in Stranger Things 3: The Game. Play as one of the 12 characters from the show and solve puzzles in a charming retro-styled world in this adventure game, and collaborate with your friends in a local two-player co-op.

Grow Empire: Rome

Mobile is the traditional home of the tower defense genre, and here you see the genre likely to grow in Grow Empire: Rome. The game takes tower defense and combines it with role-playing elements to create a vast experience in which you take charge of the Roman legions and try to spread the glory of Rome over classical Europe. With thousands of upgrades and four enemy factions to beat, it’s time to dust off your laurel wreath.

Hyper Light Drifter ($ 5)

Winner of multiple prizes as a console game, Hyper Light Drifter has brought its intense slash-em-up gameplay to iOS. If you are unfamiliar with the game, play a Drifter, a collector of forgotten and mysterious knowledge in a wild country. Struck by a mysterious illness, you travel in search of a cure, hooking and shooting as you continue. The pixelated images are beautiful and the style of the game must be seen to be believed. Although the controls on the touchscreen are not as accurate as with a controller, this is still a fantastic game.

SongPop 2 – Guess the Song

Who doesn’t like to have their musical knowledge tested from time to time? SongPop 2 is a simple but compulsive game. Choose your favorite musical genres and decades to compete with other music lovers on a global scale. The game is simple: you hear a fragment of a number and you get four options to choose from. Your job is to guess correctly as quickly as possible. Sound easy? Other players can challenge you with their own favorite playlists to make it a little harder, but it’s still fun and a great way to find new music. There is a free version that is supported by ads, or you can upgrade to VIP status for $ 5 per month, which removes ads and gives you even more benefits.

Bastion

Intuitive and varied gameplay, an incredible soundtrack, beautiful visuals and everyone’s favorite sultry-smooth and adaptive storyteller, Bastion is a strong entry on this list and another award-winning action RPG that is definitely worth your time and money. In a world that is broken by ‘The Calamity’, your role as the Kid is to travel through the different floating islands, rescue survivors and collect resources to rebuild your world. There is a whole host of upgradeable weapons and skills to collect, and listening to the soundtrack and storyteller never gets old. Hearing “the Kid is just raging for a while” while destroying boxes should be one of our favorite and most unexpected moments in recent gaming. You can play and pay Bastion for free after you have sold the experience.

Crush the Castle: Siege Master

Crush the Castle is one of the most striking classic Flash games there is, and now there is an updated version for iOS. Crush the Castle: Siege Master is essentially the same game as its predecessor – throw stones at castles of your trebuchet – but with improved graphics, some fun bad guys and the ability to change your projectiles for fun. Of course, it is a simple game, but there is something about rocking 90-kilogram rocks (like trebuchets are) at 300 meters that is fun and very compulsive. It’s the perfect chill-out game and best of all, it’s free.

Anne Anne

Imagine a world where all our forgotten objects live, Forgotton Anne puts you in the shoes of Anne, a law enforcement officer who must keep order in the Forgotten countries, who is brought into a dire conflict between a passionate ruler and the ruthless rebellion. Forgotton Anne, a cinematic story with platform platforms and light puzzle elements, is praised for his beautiful art style and genuine storyline. However, be warned that it does not work on devices that are older than the iPhone 6S and the iPad Air 2.

Dream Dad

In the Dream Daddy dating game, your goal – as a father in a new neighborhood – is to meet several other hot single dads and give them romance. Who you are going to end up with is entirely up to you, and you can choose from a variety of fathers, including Goth Dad, Bad Dad, Teacher Dad and more. There are many paths to follow and several endings to experience – although you have your daughter by your side because of all this.

Minit ($ 2)

Minit may not be much to watch, but there is more to this retro-style adventure game than you see right away – you only have sixty seconds at a time to make progress before the next day starts. During that minute, you must make new friends, complete missions, and find new tools to help you undo the curse that is limited to your daily time limit. It is extremely easy to pick up, but we are willing to say that it will not be that easy to put it down again.

Another Eden

Do you love Final Fantasy and other JRPGs and wish you had a version that you could take with you? That’s where Another Eden comes in. It promises to take you more than time and space on a journey that is oh-so JRPG in tone. Definitely one for the genre fans out there, it is also worth downloading if you are curious about the genre and want to give it a try. With an epic story and a huge soundtrack, Another Eden hits the right note and with the addition of new content it is worth trying.

Toy Story Drop!

Who doesn’t like a fun match-3 game? Toy Story Drop! is exactly what you would expect from another match-3 game, but with an aesthetic from Toy Story. You travel to well-known locations, including Andy’s bedroom and Pizza Planet, and meet different toys that help you solve the puzzles. There are also a lot of Easter eggs to discover and play sets to collect. Although it doesn’t do anything for anyone tired of match-3 games, this is a nice diversion if you still enjoy matching puzzle pieces on a board. “You indeed have a friend in match-3”. If you have just returned from watching Toy Story 4 and are hungry for more, spend a few hours with this game while playing the original movie in the background.

Tropico ($ 12)

Greetings El Presidente! Tropico is a staple for PC and puts you in the shoes of a newly elected leader of an undeveloped Caribbean island. From there, it’s up to you to take your island in any direction you like, whether it’s an industrial paradise, a bustling tourist trap or a police state ruled with an iron fist. It doesn’t matter which side you take on your island, you have to balance the attention and opinions of external forces and those of your own people. For $ 12, it’s definitely expensive for an iOS game, but it’s pay once and play forever, so you won’t find any extra paywalls that block your path after you’ve paid.

