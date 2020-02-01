The best iPhone games currently available (February 2020)

Well done, you did it. You have the first month of the year behind you. January 2020 was certainly a terrifying month, and for a while we thought it would never end – but you did it. Time to celebrate. Make yourself comfortable, put your feet up and start a good game on your phone.

While gaming phones are gaining momentum, there is no better phone than the iPhone if you are a mobile gamer. With more than a million apps available in the Apple App Store, gaming options on iPhone are almost limitless. However, it is not always easy to find the best iPhone games. Not every game in Apple’s extensive library is worth $ 1 – or your time.

Fortunately, we’ve made it our mission to search the sea of ​​titles to bring you some of the best iPhone games. Whether you’re looking for a casual puzzle or a slightly more epic game, take a look at our list of the best games you’ll find on iOS.

Further reading

Subscribers to the Apple Games Library, which we believe contains enough gems to justify membership, should take a look at our selection of the best Apple Arcade games. You can find more ideas in the best Android games, as many of them are also available for the iPhone. And if you want to turn this screen off, the best board games offer a welcome alternative.

Asphalt 9: legends

Take a collection of over 60 cars for a spin in Asphalt 9: Legends without sacrificing the convenience of your smaller screen. It’s a simpler version of the classic mobile racing game, but no less convincing and entertaining. Swipe to take different routes through each race and tap and hold to drift around corners, building your speed boost meter. Win races, earn money and expand and improve your garage with great speed machines.

iOS

Stardew Valley ($ 8)

Experience a slower life with the successful Stardew Valley farming simulation. Based on the older line of Harvest Moon games, commission Stardew Valley to manage a property. It is up to you to set up a working farm, plant seasonal crops, take care of the cattle and everything in between. But there is more than just the farm. When you go to nearby Pelican Town, you become acquainted with a variety of characters that you can win over and even marry. A wonderful and relaxing game for which it is too easy to lose many hours.

iOS

Clash Royale

Clash Royale is one of the most entertaining multiplayer arena fighters ever. It’s addictive and fun, and it’s high on our list of bathroom break apps. Face off against opponents with a selection of cards that represent magic spells and minions with the aim of tearing down their towers and castles. It is deeper than it sounds, with each spell and servant standing out in certain areas and weak against other cards. Collect more cards as you play and fight against other players to earn gold. It’s free to play, but with paid items, including offers to buy certain cards.

iOS

Call of Duty: Mobile

It’s not every day that you come across a legendary shooter series on iPhone, but here’s Call of Duty: Mobile. It’s everything you’d expect from a Call of Duty game, but reduced to multiplayer. Face off against the opposing team in brutal first person shootouts on legendary multiplayer maps from past Call of Duty games. Unlock and use new weapons, equipment and outfits to knock down more enemies. Getting started is surprisingly easy and the mobile controls are more intuitive than expected. There are micro transactions, but the game itself is still freely playable.

iOS

Civilization VI (free / $ 10)

$ 10 is a lot for an iOS game, but having the chance to play a civilization game on your phone is worth it. It works similarly to Civilization VI on a PC, only a few changes have been made to allow touchscreen control. If you’re unfamiliar with the legendary franchise, the premise is simple: play as one of several civilizations and lead them to victory by dominating through scientific brilliance, cultural fame, or just good old military might. The first 60 rounds are free and you only have to pay if you enjoy what you play.

iOS

Hotel Empire Tycoon

We always have time for another idle game, not least because you don’t have to do much to push it forward. Hotel Empire Tycoon, as the name suggests, is a game of managing your own hotel chain. Build your hotel, add exquisite furniture, and hire lifeguards for your pool. Make your guests happy by meeting all of their needs. It’s casual and easy to understand, but there is enough to keep you entertained and your hotel built until the wee hours of the morning.

iOS

Brutal ice hockey

Love hockey? Well, this isn’t an exact representation of your sport – but it’s a lot of fun. The only rule is to score and do that you have to defeat your opponent by all necessary means. It’s a fast paced game with A.I. This adapts to your gameplay, with 15 cups to be won. There’s an online leaderboard for competitions, in-game powerups, and five factions to get you on the ice.

iOS

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

It’s not a Skyrim, but if you want an Elder Scrolls experience on your phone, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is an entertaining time-saver. Blades is a narrower and more straightforward experience than the big entries in the game series, but it’s still a lot of fun looking for a dungeon crawler that looks awesome. Part of the fun is slowed down by aggressive microtransactions and waiting for the chest to open, but if you can live with that, the stunning graphics, world design, and struggle are worth your time.

iOS

Draw it

A variant of the usual formula for drawing games. Draw Prompts you to draw as many objects as possible within a given time. Drag quickly to beat the competition, win coins and unlock new word packs. It’s simple but entertaining – and there is an optional subscription if you get really deep into the Draw It community. When you sign up, you’ll receive VIP word packs, free coins and the ability to remove ads from your game every day. However, this subscription is extremely expensive at $ 15 a month.

iOS

Stickman hook

It is a simple but engaging idea. Tap to hook points to avoid obstacles and get to the end of the course. The game doesn’t hurt Spider-Man’s abilities, but it doesn’t hurt fun. Later levels increase the speed at which you swing and accelerate, increase the level of difficulty and maintain your interest. Playing unlocks new characters to swing with, including a lemon and a cheeseburger. A quick download is worth it if you have a few minutes.

iOS

Minecraft Earth

What’s better than Minecraft on your phone? Minecraft in real life, of course. The gaming monolith has become an augmented reality with Minecraft Earth, giving you the ability to play your favorite block builder in AR. In tabletop mode, you can create and plan your fantastic creations and then turn them into reality for viewing and exploring. Others can also join in and help you build something truly amazing while visiting unique new mobs like the mushy pig and the Moobloom. A real treat for Minecraft fans.

iOS

Heaven: children of light

A new game from the creators of Journey and Flower, Sky: Children of the Light, is a social adventure with more than just a few heartwarming elements. As a child of light, you have to travel through a kingdom of heaven to bring fallen stars back into their constellations. Along the way, you’ll explore seven beautiful areas and meet a number of other players on their travels with whom you can team up to explore challenging areas. A beautiful soundtrack combines it all and it’s so good that Apple called it the 2019 iOS game. It’s free to play, but you can pay for new outfits, adventures, and more.

iOS

candy Crush Saga

If you don’t know what candy crush is, you’ve lived an enchanted life. King’s Franchise is a mobile gaming legend that has dominated the most played lists for years, and Candy Crush Saga is the newest and largest of the big franchises. A big part of the reason is that it’s just a really fun game. While the later stages can begin to exacerbate the difficulty of squeezing extra life money out of you, there is still good gameplay here if you resist the urge to pamper yourself. It’s a fantastic game when you have a free moment.

iOS

Aion: legions of war

Massive multiplayer online role-playing games are no longer limited to PCs and consoles. Aion: Legions of War is proof that a mobile MMORPG can be extensive, entertaining and playable. Choose from a variety of heroes with a huge selection of weapons and skills to take down other players and NPCs as you journey through the war-torn Aion universe. There’s even an exclusive original story for mobile devices. It’s free to play, but you can buy gems and bundles for real money. Also note that this is not a casual game and that there is a lot of content to discover here.

iOS

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle

Halloween may have come and gone, but our appetite for spooks has not subsided anywhere. Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle may not be the scariest game, but it is a great download for horror fans of all kinds. The game, which is played as several different versions of Jason, is a sliding puzzle that appears to be simple but later devilish can be lost. Cartoon-like violence falls back on the original films, but you can play them quieter if you’re not a fan. It’s a fun little change – just don’t play it on remote campsites.

iOS

Ox free (entry fee / 5 USD)

Oxenfree is a supernatural adventure for a group of teenagers who accidentally open a ghostly rift. Based on teenage horror movies from the 1980s and using a synth pop soundtrack, Oxenfree is the game that you can download when you’ve finished stranger things and can’t get enough of that 80s mood. The bottom line is choice – every decision you make changes the way the game is told and changes the life of your friends. The opening is free and if you want to keep going you can buy the whole game for $ 5.

iOS

Mario Kart Tour

Nintendo has done a pretty good job of transferring some of its greatest features to mobile devices, and Mario Kart Tour is the latest version that appears on small screens. It’s got off to a flying start, breaking the download records set by Pokémon Go – and with its simple gameplay and repertoire of adorable characters, it’s not hard to understand why. The start is free, but contains premium elements. The fastest race level is only available through the Gold Pass, which costs $ 5 a month. You’ll also need to unlock new characters on the go, which can be a disappointment for fans of certain characters. Still, it’s fun, it’s easy, and it’s worth trying it out.

iOS

Rebel Inc. ($ 2)

Of the people who made Plague Inc., Rebel Inc. puts you in the position of a government official tasked with stabilizing an area of ​​a country after a tumultuous war. To stabilize the areas where you have been sent for pacification, you need to win over citizens with improved public services and initiatives while dealing with the subversive insurgents who want to take power. You have to keep your balance with your own troops and foreign coalition forces. However, be warned: spending too much money can lead to an increase in corruption, which will stall your attempt from the inside. A gripping little game and definitely worth it.

iOS

WGT Golf

Someone to play golf? WGT Golf does exactly what it says: Offer a solid golf experience for anyone looking for variety on their mobile device. It’s strong in simulation quality, including 18-stroke games, a variety of club types, and even offers the opportunity to play on over a dozen of golf’s most famous championship courses, including Pebble Beach, Celtic Manor, and Pinehurst. You can even join a country club and participate in private tournaments. Go ahead and tee.

iOS

hearthstone

It’s been a while since we had Hearthstone on this list, but it was reintroduced for a very good reason. This reason is satisfied. Hearthstone did very well and Blizzard rewarded the fanatical community with constant updates. Blizzard has recently introduced new modes and maps to keep the game up to date and feel fresh. There is full interaction with the PC and Android versions of the game, so there is no shortage of players. If you love a good trading card game, Hearthstone is a winner.

iOS

Dead cells ($ 9)

Dark Souls isn’t available for cell phones, but Dead Cells is, and that should be good enough for most. “Kill, die, learn, repeat” is Dead Cells’ motto, and it comes alive in its hectic 2D battle where you have to learn enemy patterns to survive. The progress is not linear, so you can choose a new path depending on your mood or physique. While your character dies permanently after each run, the lock also changes so that you never step on old ground again. It’s expensive, but spend a little time in its colorful world and we think you will say it’s worth it.

iOS

Pokémon Master

We may not have Pokémon Sword & Shield on the phone, but Pokémon Masters is closer than ever to give us a real catch for everyone. When driving to the island of Pasio, you’ll need to put together a team of three Pokémon to compete with famous trainers from all over the Pokémon world while researching and building your own team of friends. There’s even co-op gameplay so you can team up with friends from around the world to master challenges together – and what is Pokémon if not friends?

iOS

Stranger Things 3: The Game ($ 5)

Stranger Things is the horror tribute with the 80s flair that we never knew we needed, and we can’t get enough. If you’ve had enough of it, you can fix your Stranger Things on your phone with the official puzzle Stranger Things 3: The Game. Play as one of the show’s 12 characters and solve puzzles in an enchanting, retro-style world in this adventure game. Team up with your friends in pairs.

iOS

Growing rich: Rome

Mobile is the traditional home of the tower defense genre. Here the genre is likely to grow in Grow Empire: Rome. The game takes tower defense and combines it with role-playing elements to create a sprawling experience in which you take over the Roman legions and try to spread the glory of Rome throughout classical Europe. With thousands of upgrades and four opposing factions to defeat, it’s time to wipe your laurel wreath.

iOS

Hyper Light Drifter ($ 5)

Hyper Light Drifter has received multiple awards as a console game and has transferred its intense slash em up gameplay to iOS. If you are not familiar with the game, play a drifter, a collector of forgotten and arcane knowledge in a wild country. Afflicted with a mysterious illness, you travel in search of a cure, cut and shoot as you go. The pixelated graphics are great and the style of the game has to be seen to be believed. The touchscreen controls are not as precise as a controller, but they are still a fantastic game.

iOS

SongPop 2 – Guess the song

Who doesn’t like it when their musical knowledge is checked from time to time? SongPop 2 is a simple but compulsive game. Choose your favorite music genres and decades to compete with other music lovers on a global scale. The game is simple: you hear a section of a song and you have four options to choose from. Your job is to guess right as quickly as possible. Sounds easy? Other players can challenge you with their own favorite playlists to make it a little more difficult, but it’s still fun and a great way to find new music. There is a free version supported by ads, or you can upgrade to VIP status for $ 5 a month. This removes ads and gives you a number of other benefits.

iOS

bastion

The intuitive and varied gameplay, the incredible soundtrack, the gorgeous graphics and the popular sultry and adaptable narrator of everyone make Bastion an integral part of this list and another award-winning action role-playing game that is worth your time and money. In a world shattered by “The Calamity”, as a kid you have to travel through the various floating islands, rescue survivors and collect resources to help rebuild your world. There are a lot of upgradeable weapons and skills to collect, and listening to the soundtrack and narrator never gets old. Listening to “The Kid is only raging for a while” while we destroy boxes must be one of our most popular and unexpected moments in recent games. You can play Bastion for free and pay once you sell the experience.

iOS

Destroy the castle: Siege master

Crush the Castle is one of the most famous classic flash games and now there is an updated version for iOS. Crush the Castle: Siege Master is essentially the same game as its predecessor – throw stones at castles from your Trebuchet – but with improved graphics, a few funny villains, and the ability to switch projectiles for fun. Sure, it’s a simple game, but it has something to do with 90 kilograms of rock 300 meters (as Trebuchets are known), which is very fun and compulsive. It’s the perfect chill out game and best of all it’s free.

iOS

Forget about Anne

In a world where all of our forgotten objects live, Forgotton Anne puts you in the position of Anne, an executor who is responsible for maintaining order in the Forgotten Lands. Forgotton Anne is a cinematic story with stage sets and light puzzle elements that has been praised for her beautiful art style and sincere action. Be warned that it doesn’t work on devices older than the iPhone 6S and iPad Air 2.

iOS

Traumvati

In the dream daddy dating game, your goal as a father in a new neighborhood is to meet and love various other hot single dads. Who you will end up with is entirely up to you. You can choose from a variety of fathers, including Goth Dad, Bad Dad, Teacher Dad, and more. There are countless paths that you can follow and that you can experience in many different ways. You always have your daughter at your side.

iOS

Editor’s recommendations