The best iPhone accessories from 2020

Over time, the iPhone has proven to be the ultimate Swiss pocket knife with gadgets – just like Apple’s late CEO Steve Jobs had in mind. It facilitates not only calling and texting, but internet connections, multimedia and a high-quality camera for taking photos and videos on the spot. The latest iPhones are extremely powerful and can perform almost any communication task you need. But with a few targeted accessories, it is possible to further improve your iPhone experience. With Digital Trends, our job is to keep track of the best products in categories such as screen protectors, battery holders, styluses, chargers and wireless chargers, docks and camera equipment.

Here we look a little further away for some extra useful accessories that you may not have considered before, for yourself or a loved one.

RAVPower 7.5W fast wireless charger

The RavPower Fast Charger works with various 10 W, Qi-compatible Quick Charge devices such as the Samsung Galaxy series, but it also works with Qi-compatible, non-Quick Charge devices such as the iPhone 11 series, XS series, XR , X and the 8 series at 7.5W. It features safe Qi charging and in addition to overcurrent, overheating, overvoltage and short-circuiting. It does not charge via metal phone cases or that are thicker than 3 mm. A discrete LED indicator is retained but fully visible and turns light blue or green to indicate if it is on standby or being charged.

Tile Pro (2020)

The Tile Pro water-resistant Bluetooth tracker has been updated before 2020 and can help you find lost items such as your keys or phone within a 400-foot range. You can even use your smartphone to make your Tile ring if you post an item. For example, if you cannot find your phone, simply double-click the tile button on your tile to make your phone ring, even if it is in silent mode, or you can see it on a map. You can even use Tile to find a lost Tile. If you lose sight of your Tile, you can anonymously recruit the entire Tile community to help you find it through the associated mobile app. It now also works with Amazon Alexa.

Nomad robust cable

If you are looking for an accessory that can withstand the elements, the robust cable from Nomad is super durable. It is not only dirt resistant, but it is designed with sealed caps to keep out all dirt and liquids. The outer shield is made of high-end TPE, the same material used for electrical guitar audio cables. Equipped with both Lightning and USB connectors, the cable is compatible with all iPhones. A custom-designed liquid silicone rubber tie wraps around the cable to prevent it from wearing or fraying.

Anchor car charger

This USB C 30 W, 2-port compact car charger has a load capacity of 18 W and is designed to work with modern iPhone models. It can charge two devices at the same time and is optimized to work with all phones and tablets. An LED power indicator helps you find your charger while driving at night. A special safety system provides total protection for your devices.

Kenu Stance Tripod

This is an incredibly handy, compact tripod for your iPhone, one that allows you to put your device in landscape or portrait view. It’s great for shooting video and photography, or for hands-free reading and video conferencing. The tripod is pocket-sized when folded and you can easily adjust the three legs to find the perfect angle. Kenu also recently modified the original design, which resulted in a stronger Lightning port connector and an added key ring attachment. The last component even serves as a bottle opener.

Mpow Selfie Stick

Here’s an extendable selfie stick with a built-in Bluetooth remote control that lets you take great selfies wherever you are and with whoever you are. It is approximately 7 centimeters long when closed, but can extend to 31.5 centimeters. It connects easily and there is a secure, silicone-covered clamp to hold your iPhone. With the 270 degree adjustable head you can find exactly the right angle. There is a simple button that lets you take your photo and a wrist strap at the end to make sure you don’t drop it.

Morpheus Labs M4s iPhone Bike Mount

The Morpheus Bike Mount, with its magnetic quick-lock, is designed to securely mount your iPhone on the handlebars. The super-strong lock prevents the housing from accidentally coming off. Attach the bike holder to the handlebar – this takes less than 10 seconds – and attach and remove the iPhone case to the bike mount. With the built-in 360-degree rotation you can move your phone in the best angle. The adjustable bracket fits on the handlebar from 7/8 inch (22 mm) to 1-1 / 4 inch (32 mm). This mobile holder is ideal for mountain, road, city, exercise or electric bicycles, jogging prams and buggies. The slim case for the iPhone X / Xs is certified according to the military standard (MIL-STD-810G) and supports wireless charging. The Bike Kit contains the M4s iPhone X / Xs case and bike iPhone X holder.

HooToo Flash Drive

Apple charges a premium for storage space, so it’s understandable that many people save money when they buy an iPhone or iPad by choosing limited storage. This handy, compact flash drive can help. It has a Lightning connector on one end and a USB 3.0 port on the other. In the middle there is 32 GB of storage space that you can fill with photos, movies or other files. It is easy to put in a pocket or handbag, it transfers files quickly through a handy app and offers an alternative backup method that does not require a cable. It is also MFi certified.

iOttie ION Wireless Mini Fast Charge Pad

The iOttie iOn Wireless Fast Charging Pad Plus is stylish and compact and is compatible with any Qi-compatible smartphone, whether it is iPhone or Android. It can deliver up to 10 W of power, although the iPhone reaches up to 7.5 W for a fast charge. The fabric wrapped pad is available in Charcoal, Ruby, Ash and Ivory colors with matching charging cables. It is the perfect size for a wireless charger and even has a rubber mounting ring to ensure that your iPhone stays securely on the pad.

Cardly

Despite being on the low end of the technical spectrum, Cardly is a cool iPhone accessory. Cardly, made by two students from Northwestern University, is a small silicone bag that is glued to the back of your iPhone so that you can easily store your identification, credit cards, train tickets and other small items and leave your wallet on home for quick trips in the area. The 3M adhesive is residue-free when it is removed from your iPhone or case. Cardly comes in a two-pack, so you can share it with a friend or keep it as a backup. It comes in many colors and patterns and can be used with an iPhone case and directly on the phone.

JBL Charge 3

This Bluetooth speaker with many functions offers high-quality stereo sound and the built-in rechargeable battery can work for 20 hours. Moreover, it functions as a 6000 mAh power bank that can charge your iPhone. It also works as a noise and echo canceling speaker for calls. It is finished with durable fabric in a choice of five colors and it is waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about rain or spills or falls in the pool. You can even group it with other JBL Connect-compatible speakers for a wall of sound.

CamKix camera lens kit

The CamKix camera lens kit is a compact, simple and inexpensive way to get some extra versatility from your iPhone camera. You can add five different lenses to your iPhone with this reasonably priced kit. There is a clip to attach them to any iPhone model and the kit includes telephoto lenses, circularly polarized, fish-eye, macro and wide-angle lenses. Load the lens of your choice into the clip and place it above the camera of your device. The lenses are supplied in a padded carrying case with a carabiner to attach it to your bag or belt.

