If you’ve ever aspired to use your iPad as a laptop, now is a great time to get started. Apple has elevated its tablet game by delivering a variety of iPad Pro models — from the original to the newest iPad Pro 12.9 and 11. Alongside them is an array of keyboards with options that are compatible with all of Apple’s tablets. Some keyboards for the iPad Pro double as protective cases, but we also found some features that focus on providing an exceptional typing experience. They come in at various prices, so you don’t necessarily need to lay out a lot of coin for a keyboard and cover.

While the third and fourth generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch models and the first and second generation 11-inch Pro models have the same overall dimensions, some vendors are advertising that new 2020 keyboard case covers will fit the identically-sized 2018 and 2020 models. Be aware that the new dual-camera array on the most recent iPad Pros differs from the 2018 models. The same size and older cases do not precisely accommodate the new cameras on the 2020 models. The last thing you need is a scratched camera lens on your brand new iPad Pro.

Below are our picks for the best iPad Pro keyboard cases, regardless of which model you have. Some of the cases on our list will make you feel like you’re using a touchscreen MacBook, especially given their laptop-style designs. If you’re looking for more content for your new tablet, be sure to check out our picks for the best iPad Pro games and our favorite drawing apps for the iPad Pro.

Keyboards for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9‑inch

Apple has adjusted its Smart Keyboard Folio for the new 2020 iPad Pro. While almost identical to the previous model, it now accommodates the updated camera. Beyond that, it’s the same slim, lightweight keyboard case everyone already knows. Targeted at iPad road warriors, it fastens via the smart connector on the back of the tablet — as opposed to Bluetooth — with no charging or pairing needed. It’s ideal for folks who do not want or need a trackpad.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9‑inch

Get ready for a different iPad typing experience with the new iPad Magic Keyboard, which folds into a case to provide complete protection for your iPad Pro 2020. It features full-size, backlit keys with a comfortable scissor mechanism for responsive typing that reduces the impact on your hands, and the all-new and important trackpad. It lets you use all your favorite multi-touch gestures as well as the cursor and lets you adjust the screen for a perfect viewing angle. It has a USB-C port for charging your iPad Pro, freeing up the tablet port for other accessories.

Brydge Wireless Bluetooth iPad Pro Keyboard

The Brydge Wireless Bluetooth iPad Pro Keyboard offers an ideal typing experience. With its three levels of backlit keys, it perfectly matches your tablet’s size and color for a uniform look. Its mobile-oriented special function keys provide productivity comparable to a laptop. You get a fast and reliable connection either via Bluetooth or the included USB-C cable, which lets you simultaneously connect and charge your keyboard. Included with the keyboard is a snap-on magnetic cover to protect the back of your tablet from scratches and scuffs. Let Brydge know if you need a magnetic cover to fit the new 2020 iPad Pro.

Logitech Slim Folio Pro

The Logitech Slim Folio Pro is an integrated keyboard whose backlit keys give you a productive typing experience regardless of the surrounding illumination. Large, well-spaced keys span the width of the tablet so you can enjoy comfortable typing without impact to your hands and wrists. A scissor mechanism beneath each key delivers just the right bounce and travel for fast, accurate typing. While Logitech says this keyboard is available for pre-order, that has been delayed for 15 days.

Brydge Pro+

Apple’s Magic Keyboard isn’t the only one with a trackpad — the Brydge Pro+ takes it a swipe further by featuring an oversized trackpad, giving you a touch-first experience as you work with the new iPadOS. Using gestures, you can easily switch between apps or activate the dock, control center, and apps in Slide Over mode. The LED-backlit keys help out in low light environments with three levels of backlighting. A snap-on magnetic cover is included with all Brydge Pro+ keyboards to protect the back of your iPad Pro from impact and damage. All orders placed after March 18 receive a back cover to fit both the 2020 and 2018 iPad Pro.

Keyboards for the 11-inch iPad Pro 2020

Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 11‑inch

The Smart Keyboard Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro is a full-size keyboard that also offers both front and back protection while facilitating convenient viewing angles. All you have to do is attach the keyboard — no charging or pairing needed. The casing is smooth and soft, while a magnetic latch closes the case to secure your delicate glass screen and featuring a built-in auto on/off feature. The latch has a storage loop for a second generation Apple Pencil or other styluses. The Slim Folio Pro case is designed with open sides so you can charge the Apple Pencil with the case on. Three modes — Read, Sketch, and Type — easily accommodate anything you want to accomplish with your iPad.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11‑inch

Like its 12.9-inch counterpart, the Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro is the first Apple-branded iPad keyboard with a built-in trackpad so you can use all your favorite touch gestures, just like on your laptop. It offers new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for passthrough charging, and front and back protection from scratches and dents. The Magic Keyboard lets you attach your tablet magnetically while adjusting it to the ideal viewing angle.

Logitech Slim Folio Pro for iPad Pro 11-inch

The Slim Folio Pro keeps the front and back of your iPad Pro safe from scuffs, scratches, and spills with a lightweight casing that shields the corners. The keyboard case offers three modes — reading, typing, and sketching — to help you precisely execute all needed tasks. A secure magnetic latch, complete with a stylus loop holder, keeps the case closed when not in use. With a built-in auto on/off feature, you can place your tablet in type mode to turn the keyboard on or remove iPad Pro from the dock to put the keys to sleep. While the website says this keyboard is available for pre-order, that has been delayed for 15 days.

Brydge Pro+

With an emphasis on aesthetic integration with the iPad, and combined with a trackpad-oriented experience, the Brydge Pro+ gives you a new way to work on your iPad Pro. First and foremost is the oversized trackpad designed to work flawlessly with the iPadOS — letting you switch between apps or work in Slide Over. Three levels of LED backlighting facilitate typing in low light conditions. A snap-on magnetic cover is included with all Brydge Pro+ keyboards to prevent damage to your tablet. All orders placed after March 18 receive a back cover that fits both the 2020 and 2018 iPad Pro.

Keyboards for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2018

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio

Apple’s Smart Keyboard got some upgrades to match the style of the 2018 iPad Pro range. It now comes with full coverage, providing full back and front protection when it’s folded around your iPad Pro. It doesn’t need to pair with your iPad — just slip your iPad into the dock, and it’ll connect automatically. There’s no need to charge it up separately either. As is usual for Apple, you get a full-size keyboard, but the new folio stand means it’s easier to position your iPad Pro at different angles. It has automatic sleep/wake functionality too. It’s expensive, but that’s par for the course with Apple and, regardless of price, it’s still one of the best options out there.

Maxace iPad Pro 2018 PU Leather Tablet Case

The Maxace high-quality vegan leather tablet case features a keyboard for easy, fast, smooth typing, and includes a handy on or off switch to help you preserve battery life. This case is also waterproof, so the keyboard will not be ruined by water spilling on it or by accidental submersion. The cover is designed to be lightweight and slim, and it has a magnetic and intelligent sleep/wake function, plus a power-saving ABS keyboard. It protects your tablet against dirt, scratches, stains, splashes, and dents. An open-side design supports the Apple Pencil’s magnetic attachment and wireless charging. A multi-angle bracket facilitates comfortable viewing angles.

Brydge Pro Keyboard Case

Want to blur the lines between the MacBook and the iPad Pro? Then you’ve come to the right place. Brydge’s keyboard case is styled to emulate the look of Apple’s MacBook range, giving you the professional look of a laptop, with all the flexibility of a laptop. Best of all, it can be folded behind the tablet to create a fast 2-in-1 tablet or folded back to form a stand. The keys are backlit, giving you the flexibility to work with low lights, and it has dual connectivity either by USB-C or Bluetooth. Brydge even boasts of year-long battery life between charges. It’s certainly on the expensive side, but the protection it offers with that magnetic backplate is solid, and the flexibility to use your iPad Pro in multiple styles is invaluable.

ProCase Leather-Style Folio Case

Not every keyboard case has to put you over $100 out of pocket, and you can easily grab a great keyboard case for a much lower price. This keyboard case from ProCase is a great option if you’re looking to save a few dollars without sacrificing quality. It’s made from durable and stylish PU leather, with a TPE bumper around the iPad Pro itself to offer additional protection. As a folio, it folds out into an easy stand and folds down easily when not in use to protect your screen. There’s an included space to slip your Apple Pencil, and ProCase claims a single charge of the keyboard will last for a standby time of up to 100 days. Not bad for the price.

Infiland Case with Bluetooth Keyboard

Transform your iPad into a laptop substitute whenever the urge strikes you with the Infiland iPad Pro 12.9 2018 Keyboard case. Its high-end wireless design features full function keys and the comfortable tactile typing experience and response you expect. The keyboard’s metal retroflex plate provides a stable stand for the iPad and an adjustable viewing angle for watching videos, chatting, or typing. The stand is engineered from premium hard plastic combined with faux leather to protect the iPad from drops, cracks, scratches, and dirt. Precise cutouts leave room for all functional buttons, it connects via Bluetooth, and it supports the auto sleep/wake function.

Keyboards for the 11-inch iPad Pro 2018



Boriyuan Backlit Detachable Keyboard

This stylish protective keyboard is designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro, transforming it into a stylish laptop for home, work, and travel. Its detachable, backlit keyboard has a choice of seven colors and three brightness levels with quiet, island-style keys. The removable keyboard attaches to the case magnetically and operates with Bluetooth connectivity. The case design adjusts to whatever angle suits you for working, writing, or watching videos and includes an auto sleep/wake function. Precise cutouts allow easy access to all ports, camera, speakers, headphones, and other controls. It comes in black, red, blue, and rose gold.

Kvago iPad Pro 11 inch Keyboard Case

The Kvago iPad Pro 11 inch Keyboard Case is a stylish and elegant way to tote around your favorite tablet and have you ready for work or play. The case protects the iPad with a very cool backlit keyboard, which is attached to the case with a magnet. You can change the backlights on the keys to various hues at your whim with simple connectivity. It automatically wakes or puts the iPad to sleep when it is opened or closed and lets you adjust viewing angles. The case lets you access all ports, buttons, and camera, while it magnetically holds the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio

The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio should always be your first port of call when you’re looking to get the most out of your 11-inch iPad Pro. It’s now a full-coverage case that covers the front and back at all times, and the new folio-style stand means your iPad can be positioned in a bunch of handy positions. There’s no need to connect via Bluetooth, and there’s no need to charge it, either. It’s slim and keeps your iPad protected when on the move. There’s a full-size keyboard, too. Though it’s expensive, it’s a great addition to your iPad Pro if you’re looking to boost your productivity.

Chesona iPad Pro 11 Keyboard Case 2018

The elegant Chesona is a detachable Bluetooth keyboard with a magnetic hybrid case that transforms your iPad into a laptop. The faux leather cover and soft microfiber lining fully protect your tablet. It supports wireless charging for Apple Pencil with a discrete pencil slot to place the pen when it is fully charged. The cover provides both protection and a quiet keyboard with three modes — typing, viewing, and reading. Precise cutouts give you full access to all ports, sensors, speakers, microphone, and cameras. The built-in rechargeable battery extends your tablet’s battery life two to three hours on a full charge, and works for more than 60 hours, with standby for 120 days. It comes in a variety of bright colors.

Zagg Slim Book Go

Not every keyboard case needs to have a permanently-attached keyboard. This case from Zagg has a detachable keyboard with backlit keys, allowing for flexible usage of your iPad. Need it as a productivity machine? Attach the keyboard. Just need a tablet? Detach the keyboard, and your iPad Pro is still protected by the slim case with a kickstand on the back. Zagg claims the keyboard will see a year’s usage between charges, and the slim design is easy to slip into bags; it even comes with an Apple Pencil holder for the ultimate convenience. The keyboard section can fold into the case for protection while on the go, making this a great choice for flexible needs. It’s not as expensive as other options either.

Brydge Pro Keyboard Case

We’ve already highlighted the Brydge Pro case for the iPad Pro 12.9, but iPad Pro 11 owners should know they’re also supported by Brydge’s great looking keyboard case. The version for the iPad Pro 11 is slightly cheaper, but it’s just as stylish, using a chrome color scheme to emulate the classic look of the MacBook. It’s just as good as its bigger brother, offering huge amounts of flexibility and additional protection thanks to the magnetic clip-on backplate. Alright, it’s expensive, but it turns your iPad Pro into a very passable laptop alternative.

Keyboards for the iPad Pro 10.5

Valkit Bluetooth Keyboard iPad Pro

With its faux leather exterior and soft TPU edge, you get rugged shock protection for your iPad without a ton of bulk. The Valkit’s ultra-thin body — great for work and travel — also protects against routine scratches, impact, drops, and dust while the precise design offers full access to all ports. It includes a detachable 5mm slim lightweight iPad Bluetooth keyboard with 10m range to work with the iPad Pro. The 2-in-1 detachable Bluetooth keyboard works on a slider so you can use the adjustable cover separately and as a stand without the keyboard. The QWERTY keyboard has function key for short cuts, a screen lock, and offers a smooth, quiet typing experience.

Earto iPad Pro 10.5 Keyboard Case

The Earto keyboard hard case rocks out with seven color lighting options (red, white, green, yellow, blue, purple, and cyan) and three brightness adjustment levels for your visual pleasure and a comfortable typing experience, even in dark surroundings. The cover also facilitates 360-degree rotation and 180-degree flip. The shaft bracket design allows the iPad to be rotated 360 degrees and tilted up to 135 degrees for typing, watching video, or playing games. It supports the smart auto sleep/wake function, where opening or closing the cover triggers iPad sleep or wake modes, saving your battery life. Precise cutouts facilitate full access to all ports and features.

Onhi Wireless Keyboard Case

If you’re looking for a slim keyboard case for your 10.5-inch iPad Pro, consider the Onhi, with its aluminum exterior and seven-color backlit keyboard. It adjusts to three levels of brightness for comfortable typing. The protective case has an X-type keypress design, with key thickness at 4mm. It’s a perfect fit for your device with accurate cutouts for all ports, buttons, and the camera. You can tilt the iPad up to 135 degrees to get the best viewing angle, but it cannot be removed from the case. A single charge sets the keyboard on standby for 60 days. Opening or closing the case activates sleep or wake modes to preserve battery life. The keyboard battery capacity is 200mAh, and with the backlight on it can last for five hours — without backlight, it can go for 180 hours.

Apple Smart Keyboard

The first keyboard on our radar is, of course, Apple’s Smart Keyboard. This one is similar to the 9.7-inch smart keyboard, with the same shallow key travel and overall build quality. This iPad Pro keyboard case is a one-sided affair. It doesn’t cover your entire iPad like other keyboard cases, but it does make use of the Smart Connector, meaning you don’t need to pair it via Bluetooth. Like many Apple-branded products, however, this keyboard is pricey, but if you want ultimate compatibility and something that was built by Apple, then this should be your first choice.

Logitech Slim Combo

The new Logitech Slim Combo is, in some ways, what we wanted from Apple’s Smart Keyboard. This keyboard connects via the Smart Connector, just like Apple’s Smart Keyboard, so it requires no pairing. Physically, however, Logitech’s offering provides full-body protection. It also has a built-in holder for your Apple Pencil and is spill-resistant and easy to clean. The case is a good choice if you want to ensure your iPad is protected, even if you need to detach the keyboard.

Zagg Rugged Messenger

Protection can be a little light on most keyboard cases, but that isn’t the case here. The tough case is capable of withstanding drops of up to 6.6 feet, features reinforced corners to help resist other forms of damage, and works as a folio case that completely covers your device. It’s not just protective; it’s also a strong keyboard case. You’ll find backlit keys, support for multi-device pairing, a built-in kickstand, a holder for the Apple Pencil, and a claimed battery lifespan of up to two years between charges. That’s a heck of a features list for $100, and it’s a great choice for anyone whose iPad Pro follows them outdoors a lot.

Keyboards for the iPad Pro 9.7

Zagg Slim Book

If you want to go more for the traditional laptop feel when it comes to your keyboard case, Zagg’s Slim Book Pro is your best bet. The case is fashioned to look more like a notebook when attached to the iPad Pro, so it’s a bit bulkier than the first two options. The case’s unique hinge allows for 135 degrees of adjustment, while island-style keys let you comfortably type as if you were using a traditional keyboard. The keys are even backlit and make use of the integrated battery, which is conveniently designed to last for up to two years on a single charge.

Brydge BrydgeAir Keyboard

Another entrant for laptop-style cases is the beautifully crafted Brydge BrydgeAir. This 100% aluminum case feels solid, but because it’s just a keyboard that clamps directly to the tablet, it’s not too heavy. It connects via Bluetooth, and there are backlit keys with adjustable brightness. We love the 180-degree hinge, allowing you to find the perfect angle for comfort, or to use it as a tablet when you need to.

Logitech Create

Logitech partnered with Apple to design the Create, and it shows. One place where the Create shines is in price, which is less than Apple’s for the same features. Like the Smart Keyboard, it uses the Smart Connector to connect to your iPad Pro, meaning it will automatically power on and pair with the Pro when you connect it via the direct magnetic connection. Another positive is that it’s a full-size keyboard and feels a lot more natural than Apple’s own keyboard, reviewers report. However, if you prefer something even more durable, Logitech also offers the aptly titled Rugged Combo.

Keyboards for older iPad Pro 12.9 models (2017/2015)



Apple Smart Keyboard

Apple’s Smart Keyboard is always going to be a tempting option. The keyboard connects via the Smart Connector instead of Bluetooth, and that allows it to draw a charge and send keystrokes. It’s a nice alternative to the virtual keyboard on the Pro. Each of the 64 keys is water-resistant as they are made from a durable, custom-woven fabric, that has a spring-like tension when pressed. This keyboard case is foldable, too, so you can prop your iPad Pro in a comfortable position.

Brydge BrydgePro Keyboard

We love the solid feel and matched color of the BrydgePro. The case is made out of 100% aluminum, and on the 12.9-inch model, Brydge says the combined weight is less than the MacBook Air. The BrydgePro uses Bluetooth to connect to the iPad Pro, and it features backlit keys with adjustable brightness. We like that the hinge can swing 180 degrees, allowing you to use it as a tablet when you need to.

Lenrich 360-degree Keyboard Case

There’s no doubt this is something of an odd case, as it makes your iPad Pro look a little bit like the laptop you get from your workplace’s IT department. There’s more here than weird looks; there are some seriously cool features here, too. Not only is your tablet now a very powerful laptop, but it’s also capable of a series of transformations, including a folded tablet-style and a media-viewing stand. The screen also rotates in a full circle, making it easy to position your iPad Pro so everyone can see it. It’s not perfect, however. Aside from the unfortunate looks, it’s also quite chunky and adds a lot to the iPad Pro’s otherwise slim build. You’ll also need to charge the keyboard to use it. Still, it’s not a terrible lower-price option.

