The best iPad keyboard cases for 2020

It’s been a long time since Apple’s iPad was seen merely as a larger screen for watching movies, surfing the web, and writing occasional emails. Nowadays, the iPad is a comprehensive productivity tool that is only inferior to your laptop. With every new iPad, Apple comes with a power supply, a user manual and a charging cable, but the package does not yet include a keyboard. Apple’s iPad tablet has evolved since its first release in 2010, and many people now consider the tablet to be incomplete without a physical keyboard.

If you plan to use your iPad as a laptop replacement, at least sometimes a physical keyboard is essential – and a keyboard case is even better if you want to use your iPad somewhere other than your desk. A keyboard cover not only gives you flexibility when typing and typing, but also protects your tablet while commuting. Finding the perfect keyboard is no easy task, but there are plenty of great options for any style of work that connect to your iPad via Bluetooth and offer a variety of features. Here is a selection of the best iPad keyboard covers for each model to narrow your search.

Not sure which iPad is best for you? Find out more with our 2019 iPad test and our iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini 5 test reports 2018.

Best keyboards for iPad 2019 (10.2 inches)

GreenLaw iPad keyboard case

Treat yourself to a light show with the GreenLaw iPad keyboard case, which gives your tablet protection with minimal space requirements. The keyboard has 336 mixed and seven pure backlight colors (blue, red, yellow, white, purple, cyan, green) as well as three brightness levels and hundreds of illuminated color change modes. Not only is it pretty, it also gives you a relaxed typing experience in low light. The magnetically connected removable case has a holder for your Apple Pencil or another pen. With the 130 degree magnetic hinge for an adjustable viewing angle, you can use your tablet as a laptop or tablet stand in tent mode for typing, browsing, playing, video calling or watching movies. The slim design of the Bluetooth keyboard with scissor buttons reduces annoying knocking noises and supports iOS shortcuts. The automatic sleep and wake-up function seamlessly extends the battery life of your iPad. With a 500 mAh battery, a charging process lasts about 120 days. In addition to the 10.3-inch iPad, this keyboard case is also available for the iPad Air 3 2019 and the iPad Pro 10.5 2017.

Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Case

If you want to make sure your iPad isn’t damaged from drops, bumps, or spills, this Logitech case is perfect for you. It also has a Bluetooth keyboard with well-spaced keys that offer good freedom of movement. There are also a number of useful keyboard shortcuts. The iPad can be supported at angles that are perfect for viewing or typing, and the outer fabric is soft but durable. At the top edge there is a practical holder for your Apple Pencil or another pen. According to Logitech, you should expect a battery life of up to four years with exchangeable button cell batteries.

IVSO keyboard case

This hard-wearing, leather-look, polyurethane keyboard case folds up to put your iPad up for easy viewing or typing. It supports the automatic sleep and wake function and is lined on the inside with a soft microfiber. The keyboard is magnetically attached, so you can take it with you wherever you go or pull it away when you don’t need it. The battery has an operating time of 60 hours and all you have to do is connect the micro USB connector to charge the battery. This takes approximately three hours. The buttons are also illuminated and you can choose from seven different colors.

Brydge keyboard

It may seem expensive for a keyboard, but if you take a closer look, you’ll see the high-quality aluminum construction and adjustable backlit keys. Note that this is just a keyboard that can be attached to your iPad. It doesn’t include a protective iPad case, but it works well with slim, shell-type cases. It is available in silver, gold or space gray to match your iPad. Once the tablet is clamped, it looks like a mini MacBook thanks to the rotating hinge. There are rubber feet to protect the screen when closing, the connection is easy via Bluetooth 4.0 and the battery life is up to 12 months.

Apple Smart Keyboard

You can never go wrong with an Apple product designed for its own hardware. This iPad keyboard is more expensive than that of the competition, but fits perfectly with the iPad 2019 and can be easily connected via the Smart Connector. It’s a slim keyboard, which means it’s light and doesn’t have a lot of space in the keys, but it still feels good to tap on it. If you prefer a minimalist look that doesn’t detract from iPad style, this is the best option. Unfortunately, protecting the iPad is not enough because it has no back or side protection. In addition, a holder or a slot for the Apple Pencil is missing.

Best keyboards for the iPad Mini 5

Zagg folio case

If you’re worried about dropping your iPad, go for a rugged case like this from Zagg. It’s perfect for protecting your iPad without adding too much volume, and it includes a high quality keyboard. The special thing about this case is that you can change the viewing angle like a normal laptop. As for typing, the keys on this keyboard are well distributed, so typing is very comfortable. While it has a micro USB port for charging, it rarely needs to be used because the keyboard lasts for several months on a single charge. When you’re on the go, you can also count on not likely dropping your iPad as the case offers a textured surface and a little extra grip.

Arteck iPad Mini Bluetooth Keyboard Folio Stand

The first thing you notice about an iPad keyboard is its appearance. This lightweight design complements the sleek, refined style of the iPad Mini while still providing lasting protection. The keyboard layout has larger keys for more comfortable typing and a wireless connection via Bluetooth. Thanks to the built-in hinges, the device can be tilted up to 130 degrees for easy viewing. The keyboard cover has the Auto Sleep / Wake function, which is activated by opening and closing the cover. One hour of charging gives approximately 50 hours of uninterrupted operation.

Logitech Focus protective case

This protective cover with integrated Bluetooth keyboard fulfills all requirements. There is a sturdy fall protection case with all the cutouts you need for easy access. The cover can be folded back and acts as a stand. This triggers the automatic sleep and wake up function of your iPad Mini 4 or 5 and brings it to life when you open the cover. The keyboard is quite spacious with concave keys and a number of iOS key combinations. You should be able to get out of the battery for about six months before you have to plug it in.

Fintie keyboard case

Looking for something affordable? This case from Fintie is very inexpensive. Sure, it won’t be of the highest quality, but it’s fine for those who only occasionally need a keyboard. The case has a slim and light design and is available in different colors and patterns. At the same time, it offers sufficient protection in case you should drop your device. The keyboard itself is removable and has a range of 10 meters. It also has scissor switches and a long battery life.

Best keyboards for iPad Air 2019 (10.5-inch)

Juqitech Backlit iPad Keyboard Case

This wireless, rechargeable smart keyboard case for the iPad has a backlight with seven colors and is connected to your iPad via Bluetooth. Thanks to the scissor-shaped buttons and the generous button design, you can type quickly, precisely and conveniently. Raised edges protect your iPad screen from scratches, while the protective case provides full protection for your device and protects it from scratches, dust and wear. The first charge should take about six hours, after which an hour or two should be enough. The keyboard is easy to install or remove and has a built-in Apple pen holder and an adjustable stand.

Onhi Wireless Keyboard Case

Your iPad Air sits securely and securely in this keyboard case. There is a plastic cover with cutouts in the right places and an aluminum keyboard with illuminated keys. You have many customization options with seven colors to choose from and three levels of brightness. It is pleasant to type, but quite difficult and the keyboard cannot be taken out of the pocket. The hinge allows you to adjust the angle your iPad is at 135 degrees. It supports the automatic sleep / wake function and you can expect between five and 180 hours of use if you fully charge the iPad. It comes in rose gold, black, gold and silver.

Logitech Slim Combo Keyboard Case

This versatile keyboard case works with Apple’s Smart Connector, so you can easily connect it to your iPad Air 2019 with Bluetooth or batteries. The keyboard is made of plastic with a polyurethane coating and the keys are backlit. You can fold back the cover or support your iPad in portrait or landscape format with positions for viewing or typing. There is a handy loop for the Apple Pencil and you can remove the keyboard completely when you don’t need it.

Best keyboards for iPad Pro 2018 (12.9-inch or 11-inch)

Chesona iPad Pro 12.9 case

This keyboard was specially developed for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet (2018) and features an elegant laptop design with a polyurethane-leather-like cover and a soft, microfiber-lined interior that offers your device comprehensive protection , The cover supports three usage modes with three perspectives for writing and reading. The device supports wireless charging of the Apple Pencil and has a special slot. The removable wireless keyboard can be used to work, write or watch videos. With precise cutouts, you can access connections, sensors, speakers, microphone and cameras. A built-in battery can extend the battery life of your tablet. A full charge of three hours is enough for more than 80 hours and a standby time of 120 days.

IVSO keyboard case

The IVSO keyboard case is affordable and offers you an uninterrupted service life of around 60 hours with just one charge. One of the main attractions here is the ability to remove the keyboard, which is held in place by magnets. In this case, you can also flip up your iPad like a laptop to work, and there is a special slot for your Apple Pencil, but it won’t charge when it’s there. The cover is made of polyurethane with microfiber lining and works with the automatic sleep / wake function. The case comes in black, blue, and a few other colors.

You can also get this case for the 11-inch iPad Pro from the link below.

Fintie keyboard case

This is one of the cheapest options for the 11-inch iPad Pro. There is a polyurethane case that comes in a variety of colors or designs and contains a minimal polycarbonate case that holds your iPad Pro securely in place. The Bluetooth keyboard is magnetically attached so you can remove it and keep using the case if you want. The keyboard is made of hard plastic and has scissor switches with which typing is reasonably comfortable. You can support your iPad in different positions. There is also an elastic pocket for your Apple Pencil on the cover. The keyboard adds some weight and needs to be recharged from time to time, but overall this is good value for money.

The version for the 12.9-inch model is a bit different and only comes in a few colors, but it has the same keyboard and polycarbonate shell inside.

Apple Smart Keyboard

In a classic Apple manner, the Smart Keyboard has a slim and slim design with keys that are well distributed and easy to type. However, you don’t get much travel or feedback. It also serves as a stand for your device and doesn’t add too much extra volume, making it perfect for on the go. This keyboard does not establish a Bluetooth connection. It uses the Smart Connector developed by Apple, which is now on the back of the iPad. This means you never have to manually charge the keyboard as it is powered directly from your iPad. On the other hand, this is very expensive for what it is, and lacks features like backlit keys.

You can also get this case for the 11-inch iPad Pro from the link below.

Brydge keyboard

For some, it may be a little too expensive and it’s not a full case – just a keyboard that fits your iPad Air – but the quality is high enough to blend in nicely with Apple’s design. Brydge keyboards match your iPad color perfectly and turn it into a mini MacBook. They are available in silver, space gray, gold and rose gold. The backlit keys are well separated from one another with plenty of scope. The rubber-padded clamps keep your iPad securely in place, and more pads prevent contact with the screen when you close it. The connection is established via Bluetooth 4.0 and the battery should last about a year before it needs to be charged.

