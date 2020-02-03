The best internet deals for February 2020: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum & More

Our online habits have changed a lot in the past decade (and even in the past few years). The modern high-speed Internet enables a drastic worldwide increase from bandwidth-intensive online games to on-demand streaming of films and TV shows and live entertainment. Given how much we rely on the internet today, it is worth investing a little time to find the right internet service provider for you – no doubt if you like your home internet like more and more people at work leave.

Choosing the right internet tariff is also important when cutting off cables (i.e. completely replacing traditional cable or satellite television with online streaming services), as nothing ruins your streaming experience more than a sluggish and delayed connection. If any of the above applies to you and you’re ready to update your connection, you’ve come to the right place: With these Internet offers and packages from top service providers for private users, you can achieve faster network speeds and save money in the shortest possible time Time.

Remember that these offers are of course only available in certain regions. As a result, you are limited to the service providers that are available in your particular geographic location. We also recommend buying your own router that pays off in the long term. Otherwise, you’ll need to borrow one from your ISP (usually $ 10 to $ 15 a month for a very basic device). TV packages still require additional equipment that you cannot buy yourself, so some rental fees may be unavoidable.

Best Internet deals for your home

Verizon Fios

Verizon’s high-speed Internet service has a lot to offer: With speeds of 100 to 200 Mbit / s for $ 40 a month, new customers get a free year with Disney + (which ends at just $ 7 a month after their free year ends is reset). The $ 99 setup fee is waived if you order online. Verizon also offers a refund of up to $ 500 for buyouts to help you terminate your current contract. The best value is probably the Fios Gigabit plan for USD 80 / month, which includes 940 Mbit / s internet and a free Visa gift card for USD 100. With Verizon, you can now put together your own Internet, TV and phone package to create a bespoke package. You don’t pay for things you don’t want or need.

AT&T

AT&T is a great option if you want to connect the internet to television. Standard 300 Mbps Internet packets start at $ 40 a month, while high-speed Internet 1000 fiber packets start at an introductory price of $ 60 a month. You can also choose a DirecTV Select and an Internet package for $ 90 a month with no additional fee for unlimited data ($ 30 value). New customers will also receive a $ 100 Visa card for most high-speed plans.

spectrum

Spectrum Internet tariffs start at $ 50 a month and offer speeds of up to 400 Mbps. This is not a bargain in itself, but the ISP offers free modem rental fees and free antivirus software for your plan. Basic speeds also start at 100 Mbps. If you have a contract with another ISP that you are not satisfied with, Spectrum will also offer up to $ 500 to buy the contract for you. Internet and TV packages start at just $ 100 a month. This is one of the best deals on this type of package.

Xfinity

Xfinity is a solid no-frills choice if your needs are moderate. The 100 Mbit / s “Performance 100” tariff starts at $ 40 a month, and for another $ 10 you can bundle this tariff with a basic TV package. Improved TV and Internet packages with 150 Mbit / s Internet and more channels cost from $ 80, high-speed gigabit packages only for the Internet from $ 70. You can also save $ 15 with the free Xfinity self-installation kit.

Cox

Basic Cox Internet plans range from $ 30 a month for download speeds from 10Mbps to $ 80 a month for speeds up to 300Mbps, with two tiers in between. Cox also has its Gigablast high-speed Internet plan, which starts at $ 100 a month and gives you even faster download speeds of up to 940 Mbps. TV and Internet bundles are available from $ 90 with a speed of 150 Mbit / s and over 220 channels.

Windstream

Windstream plans start at an introductory price of $ 26 per month for the Enhanced Kinetic package (25 to 200 Mbps with no data restriction). However, with Windstream’s high-speed Internet plans starting at just $ 56, you can enjoy speeds of up to 1,000Mbps – making this ISP one of the cheapest options for gigabit Internet. It’s also great value for money if you’re looking for a bundle: TV and internet packages start at $ 55 and basic TV and gigabit packages are already available for $ 75.

Sudden link

Basic Suddenlink Internet packages start at $ 35 a month at a slow speed of up to 100Mbps, and gigabit packages start at $ 85 a month very affordable $ 80 a month. Suddenlink offers new customers bundling Internet and TV in selected regions, an Amazon gift card worth USD 150 and a free 2-year rental for HD cable boxes. If you just need fast internet, you can take advantage of high-speed 400Mbps plans for $ 55 a month.

optimum

Optimum currently has 300 Mbit / s internet from $ 40 per month and the ISP is currently waiving the installation fees of $ 99 for new customers who register online for selected tariffs. In addition, Optimum offers a great Internet and TV package with a download speed of 200 Mbit / s and over 340 channels (including some premium channels like HBO) for $ 95 a month with free installation, free Showtime and Starz for one year and a free Amazon gift card worth $ 100.

