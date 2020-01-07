The best inexpensive Fitbit alternatives for training

Loading...

If you are looking for a good activity tracker, the huge number of options can quickly cause paralysis of choices. The fast-growing market has set standards for portable devices such as the Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Alta, Fitbit Flex and Apple Watch, but these high-quality fitness trackers almost always cost quite a penny. Some may even give you more than $ 200 back for the latest models. Improving your running game doesn’t have to be that expensive that you can only blow your entire training budget on a fitness tracker!

Whether you don’t like dropping a Benjamin or two onto a Fitbit device, or you’re not 100% sure that you need one and want to try out a cheap unit first, or all you want is a super-basic ( and super-affordable) smartwatch for following activities to keep you working, we have you covered. These great Fitbit alternatives – including some from brand producers such as Garmin and Withings – can help you get moving without breaking the bank.

The best cheap Activity Trackers

Toobur Fitness Tracker – $ 20

Wahoo Tickr – $ 43

Garmin Vivofit 3 – $ 60

Withings Activite Pop – $ 70

Amazfit Bip – $ 68 (GPS)

(GPS) Scosche Rhythm + – $ 80

More information about these Budget Fitness Trackers

Garmin Vivofit 3

Garmin is a big name in the world of fitness technology, and although its devices are certainly considered a “name brand,” they are considerably cheaper than the competition. The Vivofit 3 is a band-style activity tracker with an impressive battery life of one year – no charging is required – and is automatically synchronized with the Garmin Connect associated app to upload all health statistics that are suitable for tracking (minus heartbeat). It can even automatically detect your current activity to collect the correct data. It is also affordable for just $ 60 on Amazon.

If you are looking for an alternative to the Fitbit Charge 2 or another Fitbit smart wearable at a lower level, this handy piece of fitness wrist technology should get the job done.

Toobur fitness tracker

When it comes to price, size and functions, fitness bracelets like this from Toobur strike the perfect place between simple wristbands and full-fledged smart watches. Looking at the Toobur, one is immediately reminded of the Fitbit Alta, Flex 2 or the Alta HR with its slim LED display. The Toobur fitness band keeps track of activity and sleep and synchronizes wirelessly with your phone, so you can upload your data and receive notifications of incoming calls, text messages and social media updates. Best of all? The Toobur activity tracker only costs you $ 20 on Amazon. If you are looking for something along the lines of a Fitbit Flex, but don’t want to drop $ 60 on a wearable, this is a good alternative.

Amazfit Bip

The robust Amazfit Bip swings most of the trimmings in favor of an inexpensive, frills-free sports watch design that is perfect for active users looking for something more than your standard digital watch (think of G-Shock with a heart rate monitor, adjustable face and smart connectivity).

This inexpensive smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS devices and can be synchronized wirelessly with your phone to upload and keep track of fitness statistics via the accompanying Mi Fit app. The case is dustproof and water resistant and, most impressive, the internal battery lasts up to 30 days before it needs to be charged. The Amazfit Bip is one of the most affordable smart watches that you will find and that also has built-in GPS for more accurate tracking activities.

Withings Activite Pop

The super-stylish Withings Activite Pop is the watch for when you want a tracker with a classic watch aesthetic. The old-fashioned analogue face shows both time and daily progress of the goal. Under the hood, the Activite Pop also has a sensor that tracks things such as sleep quality, steps taken and more and uploads them to your synchronized device via the Health Mate app. Because Withings was recently acquired by Nokia, the stock of the Withings brand can now be purchased cheaply. The Activite Pop – normally $ 150 – can be yours for a low $ 70 from Amazon. If you are looking for a pedometer with sleep registration but don’t want to pay the steep price of something from the Apple Watch series, then this tracker is a great option.

Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitor

An alternative to fitness watches is a good heart rate monitor that is attached to your body to track one of the most important things while exercising – your heart rate. The Wahoo Tickr does exactly that, and while most standard chest straps require a separate ANT + smartwatch or phone to work, the Tickr connects to any Bluetooth-compatible iOS or Android phone. It can also synchronize with other GPS-compatible smartwatches and is compatible with countless fitness apps to help with heart rate measurement. The Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitor usually comes to $ 43 from Amazon.

Scosche Rhythm + heart rate monitor and fitness tracker

The Scosche Rhythm + heart rate monitor and activity tracker are attached to your forearm instead of your chest for accurate (and more comfortable) real-time heart monitoring. It is also compatible with both Bluetooth and ANT + devices, which means that you can synchronize it with a wide range of smartphones, GPS watches and more. In addition to the heart rate, the Rhythm + keeps track of calories burned, distance and pace and works with popular fitness apps. The Scosche Rhythm + heart rate monitor and fitness tracker is normally priced at $ 80 at Amazon.

