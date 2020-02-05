The best hydrating serums to quench thirsty and dehydrated skin

The best hydrating serums can ensure a fuller, smoother, softer and more beautiful skin. Where do we register, do you hear questions?

First of all, it is important to know the difference between dry and dehydrated skin. The fact that you do not have a dry skin type and use the best moisturizer for oily skin does not mean that you are not sensitive to a little dehydration.

First things first, a little background information about the best face serums. “Serums are lightweight liquids that contain powerful active skin care ingredients,” explains consultant dermatologist Dr. Justine Kluk. “They are designed to be applied to the skin after cleansing and before hydration.

“Their light, thin, fluid texture means they are easily absorbed into the skin to deliver their effects, ranging from stimulating hydration to increasing radiance and combating wrinkles.

“Moisturisers, on the other hand, tend to have a thicker consistency,” she adds. “They are designed to absorb moisture in the skin and strengthen the skin barrier to protect us against infection, irritation and allergy.

So what should you look out for when shopping for your new hydrating hero? “Almost any active ingredient can be used in a serum formulation,” Dr. continues. Click. “Some examples are hyaluronic acid for smoothing and filling and vitamin B5 for hydration.”

“It’s all about size and texture – the absolute best hydrating heroes are hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid,” explains Mark Curry, co-founder of The INKEY List. “They act as best friends, a bit like a hydration sandwich that is unrivaled!

“Look forward to multiple weights of ingredients, ideally micronized (broken up), small to medium-sized hyaluronic acid as your first serum after cleansing. Bonus, the use of hyaluronic acid increases every skin care that you put on it, so that the ingredients are drawn deeper into the skin. Moreover, more hydrated layers ensure that active substances penetrate deeper into the skin.

“Polyglutamic acid contains four times more hydration than hyaluronic acid (HA) alone – that is why they are the perfect combination for the ultimate hydration. It has a larger molecular size than HA, so you would use this as your last serum.

‘We have prepared the INKEY list of polyglutamic acid (£ 12.99, Cult Beauty) so that it can be used last to stimulate hydration and conceal pores, or added to your foundation for better application and no dry spots. “

Are you ready to quench your skin’s thirst? Read on for the hydrating serums that are worth your expenses. Bottom up.