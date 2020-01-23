The best humidifiers to keep your home comfortable on Amazon

You feel it? Dry air, scratches on the back of the throat. You don’t get sick, but the air around you needs a little TLC. When it’s cold and you heat the heat, it draws moisture from the room, which leads to dryness and sometimes makes you feel sick. The best way to avoid waking up when you want to drink a gallon of water is to invest in a humidifier. Whether it’s for your bedroom, bathroom, office or living room, keep the air you breathe comfortable indoors, no matter the weather outside. They are also useful if you have a collection of plants.

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

This small but powerful unit can hydrate the air for up to 16 hours. It can hold up to 1.5 liters, ideal for bedrooms or offices. There is even an automatic stop when the water level drops or if the tank is removed.

URPOWER essential oil diffuser 2nd version

Equipped with color-changing LED lights, this humidifier also serves as a diffuser for essential oils. Use it in your bedroom to keep the air moist or in the bathroom for a pleasant aroma all the time.

Vicks hot steam humidifier

This warm mist humidifier can help fight cough and congestion and can run for 24 hours on a gallon tank. It’s perfect for winter when it’s dry or even for allergy season to help keep your noise and chest irritated.

Honeywell germ-free cool mist humidifier

The technology built into this humidifier helps filter out harmful bacteria, prevents you from over-humidifying a room, and quickly evaporates water. It will operate for 24 hours before needing a recharge.

Crane Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier

This humidifier has a unique teardrop shape that contains a gallon tank. It has antimicrobial material to help reduce the growth of mold and bacteria and does not need a filter. It is also available in eight different colors.

