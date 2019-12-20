The best home theater projectors for 2019

Loading...

There is no shortage of home theater projectors out there, but the best of the bunch is the Optoma UHD50. Why? Because it is the complete package that combines 4K Ultra HD resolution, fantastic color accuracy and high brightness for a price that will not break (not to mention that television cannot match).

That said, the Optoma is not suitable for everyone. If you are looking for something a bit different – maybe something with smart software to start up – you may be better suited to one of the alternatives below, where each bundle has a unique function that could be exactly what your setup needs .

The best projector: Optoma UHD50

Why would you buy this: 4K resolution, beautiful colors, excellent value.

For whom: You want the best possible image quality for the money.

Why we chose the Optoma UHD50:

If you want to experience cinema quality in your living room at an affordable price, there is no better option than the Optoma UHD50. With 4K resolution and stunning HDR color, the UHD50 takes your favorite movies and TV shows & projects them in 100-plus-inch glory.

With a brightness of 2,400 lumens and a contrast ratio of up to 500,000: 1, plus support for HDR10, the UHD50 can record and reproduce anything you want with breathtaking clarity.

Two HDMI ports, VGA and serial inputs make it easy to connect everything from older computers to sleek modern streaming devices on the projector, with a supplied USB power port for both players and mobile phones.

The UHD50 comes standard with a wide range of color modes, from the hyper-precise Cinema mode to Game and Bright modes, depending on what or where you are watching.

With a specified lamp life of 6500 hours, this projector will last for years every day before considering a replacement lamp – at which time you are probably considering upgrading to the latest and greatest.

If you are looking for the best, biggest image for your hard-earned dollars, there is simply no better choice.

Read our full Optoma UHD50 Review

The best projector for darkroom cinema fans: BenQ HT2550

Why would you buy this: 4K resolution, HDR support, 2,200 lumens brightness.

For whom: You want a competitively priced projector with beautiful color accuracy.

Why we chose the BenQ HT2550:

If you are looking for a projector, the BenQ HT2550 must be at the top of your list. With a beautiful 4K resolution, vivid brightness of 2200 lumens and an HDR color palette, this model is a slam dunk solution for every home theater, in particular for its feasible price.

Great image quality is the core of the HT2550. The projector analyzes each image to provide an optimum balance between color accuracy and contrast. It also features automatic vertical keystone correction to make the image come true when the projector is placed at a non-optimal height, and a 1.2x optical zoom helps you fit the image on a screen.

Although the HT2550 is not designed to be portable, it is light enough to do the job, should you wish to assemble pop-up viewing events, and a quick and easy installation process makes it as agile as you intend to move between locations. so much time. A well-lit remote control also ensures that the projector can be easily adjusted in dark rooms, and hot keys allow you to quickly make the often needed adjustments.

With a lamp that has to go out-of-the-box for 10,000 hours (15,000 in LampSave mode), the BenQ HT2550 could last for years to play, and with an image quality that is so good, you don't have to think about an upgrade for a very long time.

Read our full BenQ HT2550 review

The best projector: Optoma HD142X

Why would you buy this: Great image, even better price.

For whom: Budget-conscious buyers who want a beautiful HD image for the lowest possible price.

Why we chose the Optoma HD142X:

Those who don't want to spend a big dough for a big screen addition to their viewing arsenal for the occasional big game or movie night should look no further than the Optoma HD142X. The affordable projector offers a full 1080p image, 3000 lumens brightness and a lamp duration of 8000 hours – enough to use intensively for years.

Lightweight and easy to move, the HD142X is easy to move between viewing locations. Although it lacks the automatic installation functions of projectors with a higher range, you can quickly adjust the image to your screen with the manual zoom lever.

Colors are vivid, especially in Cinema mode, halving the overall brightness of the projector for better shadow details in dark rooms. As a simple projector solution, the HD142X is the perfect option for the vast majority of daily viewers. Let's face it: most of us don't want to fill in the perfect home cinema, we just watch a movie after a family barbecue, have a home cinema night or watch the big game.

The brightest 4K projector: Sony VW285ES

Why would you buy this: Cinema-quality 4K image quality for less than $ 5,000.

For whom: The home cinema enthusiast who wants to build a lifelike cinema in his home.

Why we chose the Sony VW285ES:

The groundbreaking VW285ES projector from Sony is the most affordable cinema-quality model the company has ever produced. A legitimate, native 4K HDR projector on a cinema scale (with a resolution of 4096 x 2160 as opposed to the more common 3840 x 2160), this model is designed for enthusiasts who want a true cinema experience in their home.

While other projectors claiming 4K quality usually use a certain method of digital pixel shift to achieve this, this model offers precise pixel-by-pixel reproduction, which is ideal for those who want the most immersive experience. The projector offers only 1500 ANSI lumen brightness, so the image is not designed for daylight rendering, but it does offer excellent black levels and contrast in dark rooms, especially with the extensive HDR color gamut.

If you are looking for full cinema quality, but don't want to spend the $ 25,000 it costs to buy a top model (such as Sony & # 39; s VPL-VW885ES), you want to take a serious look at this model, which has a great image combines with an acceptable price for the average home cinema enthusiast.

The best projector for beginners: LG HU80KA

Why would you buy this: Easy installation and configuration, beautiful 4K resolution, smart TV functionality.

For whom: Those who want a huge screen size but want to avoid the hassle of installing a more typical projector.

Why we chose the LG HU80KA:

One of the biggest problems facing potential projector owners is a difficult installation. Whether we are trying to wire it neatly to a ceiling mount, find a table that has the perfect height and distance from the wall to get a clean image, or just key in settings while standing on a chair or footstool, we will don't pretend that installing a projector is the easiest thing on earth. Fortunately, LG & # 39; s spectacular HU80KA solves these problems for you.

The HU80KA is supplied in a compact, portable form factor that does not require a table or stand, making it easy to wire, position and adjust. Moreover, the built-in smart TV functionality means that it will also work identically to the excellent TV setup from LG.

A laser-based light source, full 4K, HDR10 resolution and 2500 lumens brightness are more than enough to watch cinema-style movies, with the option of projecting a 150-inch screen. You can even stream audio via Bluetooth if you don't have a home theater receiver.

If you want a huge image, but don't want to break a stud finder and mounting brackets when it arrives, this is the best projector you can buy.

The best portable projector: AAXA P300

Why would you buy this: Small size, easy connectivity, low price.

For whom: The on-the-go presenter who doesn't want to drag around a 36-inch monitor.

Why we chose the AAXA P300:

If you often find that you want a large screen in your backpack, you would like to take a look at the AAXA P300 Pico projector. With a battery life of 300 lumens and a resolution of 720p, this small portable projector is more than sufficient for most pop-up projection needs.

Of course you don't mount this in your home cinema, but if you need a screen occasionally – and don't want to drag a massive LED or LCD panel with you – the P300 is a perfect choice. It can project images up to 120 inches in low light scenarios, but you will find that you get the best quality with an image of 36 inches or less, which is more than respectable for a projector in the palm of your hand fits. With a battery life of up to an hour, you don't have to worry about finding the nearest outlet to show off that slick new PowerPoint (or to sneak into an episode of Stranger Things).

The P300 also lasts a while. The LED light in the projector is good for 30,000 hours, which means that you have to use it every day for decades before you have to replace it. If you are looking for a small projector that you can take with you everywhere, this is the one we choose.

How we test

We start testing by placing each projector in a completely dark room and adjusting the image settings, screen size and overall appearance using tools and methods that are readily available to consumers – just like you might at home. From there, we use a range of test patterns and trusted content, from streaming services to Ultra HD Blu-ray to OTA (Over-the-Air) TV, to assess the performance characteristics of each projector, including color production, motion resolution, brightness, HDR quality (if applicable) and detail resolution.

After analyzing the image quality of a projector, we continue with elements that influence the user experience, including user settings or smart platform interface, remote control, recognition and control of external devices and other essential contact points.

Where possible we look at two competing projectors side by side to provide extra context for the pros and cons of each exhibition. Finally, we decide which type of user can address a particular projector. For example, some offer better performance in a bright room, while others are better for special home theater performance. Some are better to take with you while others are on the move, while others are better for static installation.

In short, we make a thorough evaluation to determine not only which projectors offer the best image quality, but also which offer the best overall user experience. After all, you will live with your new projector for years, and using it should be a pleasure, not a pain. It is our job to ensure that you have the best possible idea that you will start before you pull the trigger.

How to choose

Even when choosing an entry-level projector, there are a few basic considerations to keep in mind. The most important thing is the brightness of the projector. Simply put, the higher the number of lumens, the brighter the image. The more ambient light you have in the room when you look, the more brightness you want to combat.

You will also want to consider the throw ratio of the projector, which explains how wide the image of a projector gets the distance between the lens and the screen. Also make sure that the projector you choose offers sufficient keystone correction and zooming options to match your installation.

Sound complicated? It is not as hard as you may think. (And by the way, projector installation either – just read our complete guide if you want to know more.) Finally you have to think about sound: you can count on the built-in speakers of almost every projector to be terrible. In most cases they are a side issue, designed to help you when you do an office presentation, but not much more. Every projector will benefit from even a modest outboard speaker system, although we say that for big movie nights we are going crazy for the sound system.

