The best heart rate monitors of 2020

In the past, fitness was the only way fitness trackers rated their daily health goals, but times have changed. It’s all about the heartbeat now and monitoring must be accurate to give you a good picture of your health goals.

Our favorite monitor is the Polar H10 because of the user-friendly interface, the long battery life and the versatility, but we also have some spectacular alternatives. Whether you are a swimmer (hello, Garmin!), An Apple fanatic or someone who regularly changes operating systems, we have an option to provide consistent, reliable results. Let’s take a look.

At a glance

Polar H10 – Best overall

The Polar H10 uses a comfortable and easy-to-fit chest strap style to deliver one of the most accurate heart rate values ​​available. It is suitable for more extreme sports when a watch may not be suitable and has a battery life of more than 400 hours.

It is compatible with various devices in the iOS and Android spectrum and is also GoPro compatible with overlapping your heartbeat on an extreme video. It is an updated version of Polar’s popular H7, a gold standard monitor in the running world. It has enough memory for one session, so you don’t have to wear a watch or keep your device handy. It only uses BlueTooth, is water resistant to almost 100 feet and you can throw the chest belt into the wash.

Shanren Beat – Best independent breast tracker

For those who prefer to leave all your devices at home, the Shanren offers memory for up to 100 training sessions. You capture what you need and download the information later – clean and simple.

It uses a very accurate chest strap that starts recording once you have placed it. Set the alarm for max. HR and feel the vibration when you reach it to prevent overtraining. It records heart rate, calories and cadence with a long-lasting battery – more than 200 hours after a single charge. It is water resistant to around 30 meters and has a machine-washable strap. Moreover, it is compatible with BlueTooth and ANT +.

Fitbit Versa 2 – Best watch

Fitbit Versa 2 is a smart watch-style heart rate monitor that does so much more. This allows you to set alarms, view the weather, control music and make requests for your smart home compatible equipment. It even analyzes your sleep patterns. The dial is easy to read and displays heart rate, steps, calories, distance, climbed floors and active time. It offers a battery life of up to six days and can even connect to your phone to receive notifications when they are within range (Android only).

Polar OH1 – Dear bracelets

If you can’t bear the feeling of a breast monitor, but you don’t want to switch to a watch, Polar OH1 offers one of the better choices in the bracelet category. It is compatible with both upper and lower arm and offers an impressive 12-hour battery life. It stores up to 200 hours of training in the tracker itself, eliminating the need for your device. Waterproof up to 30 meters and a washable belt, it also offers compatibility with many third-party fitness apps via Bluetooth. It even comes with a dongle to connect directly to your computer.

Garmin HRM Swim – The best for water sports enthusiasts

Heart rate is difficult in water, which means that swimmers and triathletes have been troubled ever since. The heart rate monitor from Garmin is explicitly built for water sports and offers a sticky, non-slip wrist strap that doesn’t move, even when you glide through waves.

It stores up to 20 hours of heart rate data plus intervals and radiates your heart rate to a compatible device when you break the surface. The battery lasts up to 18 months in different water environments, including salt water, and the battery can be replaced by the user. Regular heart rate monitors have difficulty staying in place in a water environment, switching during sales or in high waves. They are also susceptible to damage in various types of water environments and exhibit much faster wear. The Garmin takes these unusual circumstances into account and gives you a tracker that has been built especially for you.

Apple Watch series 5 – Best premium choice

Apple Watch does almost everything. It tracks heartbeat, sleep, calories, distance, controls Siri, plays music and acts as a watch or even an independent Apple device. It is customizable and has an always active dial to keep track of what’s important. You can check both your heart rate and rhythm, record patterns in the iHealth app and provide a clearer picture of how everything fits together. It is water resistant to 50 meters and offers advanced workout tracking. If you are not part of the Apple Ecosystem, this is not the right option for you. However, apple lovers will be pleased with the integrated functions and the always-active tracking screen. Because Apple is always working on its software, the latest updates are automatically processed if you choose that in your settings.

CooSpo chest tracker – Best budget choice – Best budget choice

You are a fitness fanatic, but you have no budget for a nice heart rate monitor. Good news! You do not have to sacrifice the accuracy for your wallet. The CooSpo supports both BlueTooth and ANT + with a slim, easy-to-place chest strap that you can throw in the wash.

It has a user-removable battery with a service life of up to 12 months. Simple indicators, including a short beep when it works, a green light for disconnection and a blue light for Bluetooth connection, give you enough to know that you have sorted it before you start. It is compatible with most third-party apps, some smart devices, and offers GPS for tracking your mileage. Because you don’t have to sacrifice your money for your health, it offers a good entry level heart rate monitor with highly accurate readings.

How do I choose a heart rate monitor?

Here’s what you need to remember when you choose the right heart rate monitor for your fitness needs.

Width of the band – If you choose a chest or arm strap, you need the right size. Too loose and it will come loose during a heavy training, during which valuable health data will be lost. Too tight and you can’t move freely. Measure your chest or arm to ensure that the strap fits comfortably.

metric – What do you want to follow? Maybe you just need your heartbeat and are enthusiasts, more expensive trackers just a waste. On the other hand, you may want more features as your workouts evolve, so you can upgrade later. Make sure you think about which statistics interest you and go from there.

Battery life – You do not want to constantly replace the battery or lose work information because your device has died at an inconvenient moment. Go for the longest battery life that you can find under wearables with the features you need.

Memory – If you always carry your device with you, memory may not be that crucial because you can send those statistics directly and in real time. If you prefer to leave your device at home, you need a lot of potential memory. Look for things that store multiple hours of data, if not weeks, and at least five training sessions in case you forget.

Design – One of the most important aspects of your tracker is that it is comfortable to wear. Otherwise you will never use it. Whether it is a watch, a chest strap or something else, choose something that will not stand in your way and that you can easily place correctly.

What are the best heart rate monitors for runners?

Breast monitors are usually the most accurate, but unless you sweat buckets and jump into lakes to cool down, a wrist monitor or a bracelet can also work well. You want something that stays in place and that you may be able to set to alert you if your heart rate remains too high.

What are the best heart rate monitors for swimmers?

Water is tricky. If you swim a lot, you know that it is traditionally a challenge to follow the heartbeat because the monitor continuously slips and water environments are difficult on traditional devices. However, it is an even more important measurement value for swimmers.

Choose a heart rate monitor specifically for swimmers. The belt should stay in place without problems (a wristband might be the best choice here). Casings must be resistant to chlorine from swimming pools, fresh water slurry and salt in saltwater environments.

The tracker should ideally be able to store a lot of information until you are ready to upload the results, or it should be sent directly to your device during rest periods. That way you always have the information you need without having to stop your training, just to upload statistics.

What is the best heart rate monitor?

Breast monitors usually provide the most accurate results because they rest directly on your heart itself. There is less chance that the tracker will slip and cannot detect your wrist. That said, they can be uncomfortable and take a little time to learn to position correctly and comfortably.

Wrist trackers are the most convenient and many of our portable devices now have heart rate monitors embedded in the device. However, if your device is too loose or if you move it often, you may lose valuable data. However, they are getting better and better.

Arm trackers are also useful, but these require careful positioning to detect your wrist. There is a lot of room for errors here, but if you use them correctly, they are usually more accurate than a wrist monitor.

Why should I check the heart rate and not just walk?

Steps are an excellent way to measure whether you stay active all day, but our knowledge of body fitness has changed since the basic step trackers. Heart rate is a better indicator of how much you pushed the body during a workout and may be more useful when you train for various benefits. It is also a useful indicator for overall health.

Are electrical or optical monitors more accurate?

Electric monitors read the small electrical signals that your body emits, giving you a very accurate measurement of your heart rate. Optical sensors use light that is emitted and reflects back for a measurement.

One of the reasons that breast monitors are more accurate is that they are electric. Optical sensor technology is constantly improving and is used in various of our choices, including the Fitbit and Apple, which provide accurate results for most situations. If accuracy is your first priority over everything else, electric is the best choice.

Electric chest straps are also a crucial part of understanding your heart rate recovery. Usually it does not matter to the rhythm of accuracy, for example 58 versus 60. An area where accuracy is important is if your heart rate wildly does not match standard healthy cases or if you want to better understand your recovery.

Optical monitors have a slight delay that can affect general information about how quickly your heart recovers after intense activity. If you are a fitness enthusiast or are following professional training, a breast monitor provides much more accurate recovery data.

What is ANT +?

ANT + was one of the gold standards for keeping health data and many older devices, as well as large fitness equipment, use ANT + to connect to your monitor. Things like phones and newer devices usually use Bluetooth. If you want to connect the two, you need an adapter.

If you are not sure which one to do, it may be a good idea to get a device that is compatible with both BlueTooth and ANT +. That way you are covered.

What is the best heart rate monitor for heart patients?

If you need to be connected to your heart rate monitor at all times, a watch is the right choice. Newer fitness watches are accurate enough to help your caregiver follow your vital signs, but they are easier to place and use than a chest or arm monitor. In addition, they are comfortable and perform other functions.

Recommendations from the editors