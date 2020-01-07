The best headphones from CES 2020 so far

Loading...

Headphones have come a long way in recent years. Whether it is about keeping the world around you silent for nocturnal bliss in any environment, cutting off all cables for total wireless freedom, or a wonderful mix of both, we expect a lot from our cans in 2020. And at CES 2020 We have a taste of what will come in the coming year.

Below we have selected the most valuable, coolest and most innovative headphones that we have seen so far during the show this year. Follow below for our top choices from CES 2020 and get ready to save your dollars for their upcoming release.

Shure Aonic 50

Ryan Waniata / Digital Trends

The legendary audio brand has watched from the sidelines while competitors went to travel-friendly, active noise-canceling headphones for great results. Now the brand comes into play with the beautiful new Aonic 50. With a sturdy build quality, comfortable and soft padding and noise reduction that gave me a nice break from the bustle of the showroom, the $ 400 Aonic 50 can be pricey, but they argue did not disappoint.

Although the battery life after 20 hours does not match the top of the class (see Sony), it is more than enough for everyone, but the craziest trips you can make, and it matches the new 700 from Bose. You also have the sound – glorious, balanced, clear and defined. Thank goodness Shure has brought his audiophile touch to modern times.

PuroPro

Ryan Waniata / Digital Trends

The new cans of Puro offer many of the features that we expect in a pair of wireless headphones, including noise reduction with two adjustable modes, solid sound and a battery life of up to 32 hours without noise reduction and 28 hours with it. But they also offer something unique on the market for travel opportunities: volume limitation.

The company was created to design children’s headphones that would not allow them to increase the volume after the founder’s daughter had suffered hearing loss through her regular headphones. But it appears that adults are not much better at regulating their sound, so the PuroPro do the same for us now. The cans automatically limit the sound to 85dB (no matter how far you turn your phone). That is frankly as loud as anyone needs, but since we are adults, you can also enable a feature that can go up to 95dB, so at least you know when you are careless with your prolonged hearing. That is innovation.

Shure Aonic 215

Ryan Waniata / Digital Trends

Another choice from Shure, the Aonic 215 is not your average real wireless headset. Utilizing the company’s previously manufactured modular design, but in a true wireless version, the 215 lets you swap multiple earphones from Shure’s wide selection. The modular battery windings ensure a battery life of 8 hours per charge, along with three additional charges in that mondo case. They also sound fantastic, just like their over-ear brothers, but if you want to upgrade, you can replace the buttons with the latest from Shure at any time.

Follow our live blog for more CES news and announcements.

