The best headphones for 2020

Time to invest in new headphones? It’s a crowded market with hundreds of models to choose from. Here’s a practical time saver: The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best headphones. In fact, the combination of premium audio quality, excellent noise cancellation and reliable wireless performance is such a powerful formula that we also recognize the WH-1000XM3 as the best wireless headphones and the best noise canceling headphones.

These are exceptional demands that we do not make lightly. Our team has 50 years of experience in the consumer and pro audio industries. We have tested hundreds of headphones that have been used in different locations. The audio sources range from surround sound films to the most aggressive hard rock and rap.

We are confident that the Sony WH-1000XM3 will be the best choice for most people. However, if you are looking for alternatives, we also have a solution for you. We have identified a number of other models that are more than worth considering. Each model has its own strengths, whether it’s for use during a workout or just to keep you from over-exercising your credit card.

The best headphones at a glance

The best wireless headphones / best noise canceling headphones: Sony WH-1000XM3

Why you should buy it: Nice wireless sound, comfortable to wear and excellent noise cancellation.

Who you are for: Anyone who wants a premium wireless experience and likes to silence the world around them.

Why we chose the Sony WH-1000XM3:

The technologically advanced Sony WH-1000XM3 is the third generation of Sony wireless headphones (after the excellent models WH-1000XM2 and MDR-1000X), which offer first-class noise reduction, excellent radio quality and excellent comfort. This enticing combination earned the model a rare five-star rating in our first test, and makes the latest version the best headphone you can buy thanks to some notable improvements.

The heart of the WH-1000xM3 is an excellent wireless sound. Sony’s LDAC technology delivers a radio signal that the company claims is three times the quality of standard Bluetooth streaming, and the headphones also support the latest aptX HD codec (with supported devices). With the help of a special chip, the 1000XM3 can even “upscale” wireless music from high-resolution audio devices, thereby helping to make music sound dynamic and beautiful. Significant bass and clear highs are held together by a rounded mid-range.

The WH-1000XM3’s excellent noise cancellation technology ranks second after the Bose Noise Canceling 700, a brand that has long dominated the market in terms of sheer noise cancellation capabilities. However, we believe that the Sony cans sound better than the latest Bose model and offer numerous features that contribute to a significantly better overall experience.

With the WH-1000XM3’s advanced control systems, you can feed in various ambient sounds with advanced features such as voice-only mode. This allows you to filter the voice frequencies to hear your music and the voices around you while suppressing other sounds. With responsive touch controls, you can effortlessly navigate through volume, make calls, play and pause music while maintaining a clean aesthetic. The best part is that the WH-1000xM3 offers an impressive 30-hour battery life that allows even heavy users to spend several days on a single charge. With the quick charge function, you can listen to music for five hours after just 15 minutes.

If you are looking for extremely comfortable wireless over-ears with great sound and a variety of functions, these are the best you will find.

Read our full Sony WH-1000XM3 review

The best noise canceling wireless earbuds: Sony WF-1000XM3

Why you should buy it: Excellent sound, very good battery life and amazing noise cancellation.

Who you are for: Those who want real wireless earbuds with the best ANC available.

Why we chose the Sony WF-1000XM3:

Since its debut in 2019, the Sony WF-1000XM3 has been at the top of our list of the best real wireless earbuds. This is due to the unmatched combination of sound quality, noise cancellation, WiFi performance and battery life. This seems to be Sony’s secret formula: While some real wireless earphones may rank higher in one of these attributes, no one has brought them all together like Sony.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are the closest to success, but the Sony WF-1000XM3 still has a slight lead, especially in terms of sound quality and call quality, and they clean Apple’s watch on battery.

It has always been difficult to beat Sony in sound quality when the company is doing its best and the WF-1000XM3 is no exception. With its proprietary DSEE HX engine, Sony is able to process almost any music you want to play with sound wonders. Although we believe that these earphones have an almost perfect balance between highs, mids and lows, you can make these settings yourself with the Connect app from Sony.

If ANC is on, the battery life of six hours is perfectly acceptable. Deactivate this function and the number jumps to eight. That’s not quite the best these days, but it’s much better than most others, including Apple’s AirPods Pro, which peaks after five hours. Thanks to the quick charging function, you have an additional lifespan of 90 minutes with just 10 minutes in the charging case – and this case holds three more full charging processes.

You also get some really useful features, such as: For example, the ability to use the earphones together or separately, hear the world around you in transparency mode, and customize the functions of the touch controls. If you add compatibility with Google Assistant and Siri, you have a real winner.

Read our full Sony WF-1000XM3 review

The best earbuds / best under $ 100: 1More triple drivers

Why you should buy it: These earphones are top notch in every way except their price.

Who you are for: Anyone who wants really good sounding earbuds but is unwilling to spend hundreds of dollars on this pleasure.

Why we chose the 1More Triple Driver:

The saying that you get what you pay for generally applies to audio products like headphones. What has made us big fans of the 1More brand is the ability to surprisingly redefine that expectation. The 1More Triple Driver in-ear headphones are an excellent example of this: they have all the features of high-quality, expensive earphones and still achieve a price that is affordable for most people.

Their combination of two balanced armature drivers and a dynamic driver for pumping up the lower end is a technique commonly found in products that cost more than double the price of 1Mores. The smaller details are also very well ironed out, such as. B. Kevlar-wrapped cables that increase wear resistance while reducing tangles.

Materials such as cast aluminum that have been polished and sandblasted for a luxurious feel are obviously made and manufactured with care.

The headphones sound fantastic, with a wide and complex sound stage that justifies official THX certification. When we went backstage at an Aerosmith concert recently, the band and THX chose the 1More Triple Drivers for the best possible listening experience.

Read our full 1More Triple Driver Test

The best wireless earbuds: Amazon Echo Buds

Why you should buy it: An amazing array of features that are simply not available at this price for real wireless earbuds.

Who you are for: Those who want the very best in a set of real wireless earphones without paying a fortune.

Why we chose the Amazon Echo Buds:

So far, the best features for true wireless earbuds, such as noise canceling or speakerphone hands-free, have only been available if you have spent well over $ 200. When Amazon launched its Echo Buds for just $ 130 with active Bose noise reduction, IPX4 water resistance, hands-free Alexa access, and a customizable fit, our only question was: do they sound good?

To our great surprise, they do this … in fact, much better than real wireless earbuds, which can often cost a lot more. Bose noise reduction works very well, and we really like that you can use one or both earphones at any time. The echo buds automatically switch between them and pause the music when you pull one out of your ear.

We still hope that you can adjust the volume with the same touch movements that you use to control playback. However, you can always ask Alexa to adjust the volume. The battery life of 5 hours per charge is average these days, as is the 20 hours of total playing time that the charging case allows. Both are minor disadvantages for what is currently by far the best value in the real mobile market.

Read our full Amazon Echo Buds review

The best headphones for training: JLab Epic Air Sport

Why you should buy it: Immersive sound, excellent battery life and waterproof functionality.

Who you are for: Anyone who wants wireless earphones specifically for demanding workouts.

Why we chose the JLab Epic Air Sport:

Up until this year, our favorite workout headphones were the Jabra Elite Active 65t. Why? Excellent battery life, great sound, and the kind of waterproofing you don’t need to think about long before going on water adventures with them. But JLabs Epic Air Sport has captured our workout hearts and it’s easy to see why: Almost everything we liked about the Jabras is now being overshadowed by the JLabs.

It starts with the battery life. Nowadays, you can expect a lot of durability from a set of real wireless earbuds, and the Epic Air Sport delivers a lot of time. They can walk for 10 hours before having to go back to their charging case. For many, this means that you don’t have to take the suitcase with you. This is a great advantage for all-day bike tours. Each earphone has its own on / off switch – so you don’t have to worry if you don’t use it for a long time. But if you pack the charging case, you probably won’t have to search for a USB cable for days – it offers an amazing 60 hour lifespan for a total of 70 hours of autonomy.

The JLab Epic Air Sport offers a variety of fits. Seven sets of silicone gel tips and a set of foam ear plugs in combination with the built-in ear hooks practically guarantee a good fit. We love that there are three EQ modes to choose from, and you can choose them from the buds yourself – no app required. We liked the Signature mode the best: “The company’s sound engineers scooped up a little mud in the mid-range to achieve a powerful, punchy bass and a clear and bright treble register,” stated our reviewer. The Epic Air Sport sounds better than the Jabra Elite Active 65t, though maybe not quite as good as the Powerbeats Pro. Given the fact that the JLabs cost $ 100 less, that’s understandable.

With a protection class of IP66 for dust and water resistance, the Epic Air Sport are armed for almost anything except an actual swim. You can’t completely immerse them in water, but showers (whether intended or otherwise) should be fine. This means that you can clean them under running water. Access to your favorite voice assistant is the culmination of this excellent set of wireless earbuds.

Read our full JLab Epic Air Sport review

The best headphones for music: Sennheiser HD6XX / HD650

Bill Roberson / Digital Trends

Why you should buy it: Audiophile sound quality from a legendary brand, in a comfortable design that is also remarkably affordable.

Who you are for: Those who take their music seriously and want uncompromising headphones.

Why we chose the Sennheiser HD6XX / HD650:

Audiophiles generally agree that a really good open-back headphone is nothing better if you have a passion for music and have a listening room that is relatively free of outside noise. For us there is no open headphone that combines excellent sound quality and a reasonable price than the Sennheiser HD6XX / HD650. Sure, they are not exactly the same models. The HD6XX is a barrel of the HD650 with a cheaper price from Massdrop and a few physical changes, but when it comes to the audio chops, they’re identical.

Those who buy one of these headphones will be happy. Our reviewer did not hold back when he realized that these cans were able to fully realize every detail of a recording and found that the “warm and rigid bass” is a midrange that is close to the reddish colors of the analog band saturation lies (without sacrificing an ounce of detail) and a laser-tight response on the top that helps to emphasize vivid clarity and grainy instrument texture across the board. “

If this sounds like the performance of a headphone, you have to look for the Sennheiser HD6XX / HD650. You can certainly spend more to achieve this level of quality, but you don’t have to.

Read our quick Sennheiser HD6XX / HD650 review

The best headphones for iPhone: Apple AirPods Pro

Why you should buy it: Unbeatable usability, first-class noise cancellation and excellent sound.

Who you are for: IPhone (or iPad and iPod Touch) users who want an uncompromising wireless earphone experience.

Why we chose the Apple AirPods Pro:

We assume that you already know the most important features of the AirPod, such as the Siri hands-free system, super-easy pairing, excellent wireless connectivity and the highly pocketable design.

Let us now remember the main disadvantages: mediocre sound, no noise suppression and no water or sweat resistance. Guess what? The AirPods Pro contain the best parts of the AirPods and repair the parts that we didn’t like. They are perfect no, but they are a big improvement over the standard AirPods. We think you will love her.

We were frankly surprised at how good the AirPods Pro was. The noise cancellation is comparable to the WH-1000XM3 from Sony, which says a lot. The new in-ear design is comfortable and safe at the same time. And surprisingly, they sound much better than the previous version of Apple. We have often complained that the AirPods didn’t sound very good, especially when compared to the plethora of sensible real WiFi options for the same or less money.

Apple may not have done much to improve the affordability of AirPods Pros. But now you can buy them without having to compromise on functionality. They are a worthy upgrade for anyone who has already become a fan of the AirPods.

Read our full Apple AirPods Pro review

The best headphones for games: Astro Gaming A50

Why you should buy it: Wireless freedom paired with excellent sound quality is a match made in the heaven of the players.

Who you are for: Players looking for the best sound, whether it’s hitting bullets over themselves or the quiet sobbing of your enemies while asking for mercy.

Why we chose the Astro Gaming A50:

The Astro Gaming A50 was launched in 2012 as the wireless successor to the excellent A40. Seven years later and four generations later, they remain the gold standard for gaming audio. With the ability to faithfully reproduce 7.1-channel surround sound with just two earcups, gamers get critical 3D audio for all of their favorite console titles, whether they’re from an Xbox One or a PlayStation 4. This often sends gamers in search of wired models, but here too the A50 can exceed expectations.

With a battery rated for 15 hours of continuous use, we hope you won’t survive. However, if you are playing for a long period of time, you will be happy that the ear cups can be turned comfortably so that you can put the headband around your neck and still hear the entire action. The latest version of the A50 offers extensive customization options through the software. If you use it with a PC, you can connect directly to your sound card instead of using the optical connection. You even get Dolby Atmos for Headphones compatibility on the Xbox One version.

The Astro Gaming A50 may not be the cheapest option in the gaming audio universe, but we’ll defy you to find a better option. Challenge issued!

Read our full Astro Gaming A50 review

The best headphones for children: Puro PuroQuiet

Why you should buy it: The PuroQuiet protects your children from dangerous loud noises while suppressing external noises.

Who you are for: Parents who want to provide their children with high-quality headphones without exposing them to loud noises.

Why we chose the Puro PuroQuiet:

Noise cancellation for children? Doesn’t that mean they ignore their parents more often than they already do? Maybe, but the risk is worth it if your children’s hearing is protected in the long term. This is exactly the prerequisite for the Puro PuroQuiet headphones. Not only are they wireless and sound good, they are also equipped with a software limiter that keeps the volume at or below 85 dB. This is the maximum volume that children should be exposed to over a long period of time. The noise canceling function means that they are actually able to hear lower (therefore safer) volumes.

These headphones have a battery life of approximately 16 hours, which should be enough for a whole day or longer. If not, you can use an analog cable instead. With an external switch, you can turn noise cancellation on and off. Make no mistake, these may be for children, but the quality of construction, the choice of materials, and the choice of colors give them an appearance that will appeal to your young colleagues even when they have outgrown their Disney phase (some of us are still) have not).

While they are not the cheapest children’s headphones you can buy, they are very affordable for what they offer. We think your children’s ears are worth it.

Read our full PuroQuiet impressions

Research and buying tips

Who makes the best headphones?

There are a lot of manufacturers currently making fantastic headphones, from big brands to smaller boutique outfits. So there is no clear winner when it comes to the best company in the headphone world.

Where is the best place to buy headphones?

We usually recommend buying from a large retailer like Amazon, Best Buy or Walmart, or a smaller, more specialized local audio retailer.

Over-ear / on-ear headphones vs. Earphones: which is better?

It depends on what you use it for and how much you want to spend. In the high-end range, both over-ear and in-ear headphones can do a fantastic job. For those of us who aren’t ready to spend thousands on headphones, over-ear headphones typically offer better bass response and a larger soundstage, but in-ear headphones are significantly more portable and practical – especially wireless earbuds.

Which headphones are best for training?

Real wireless models like the JLab Epic Air Sport, which are sweat-proof, are by far the best headphones for training, as you never have cables in your way.

What headphones should I buy if I don’t want others to hear them?

Closed over-ear headphones or custom-fit in-ear headphones are the best way to ensure that your favorite music doesn’t get into the world around you.

How does active noise cancellation work?

Headphones with this feature use external microphones to capture the sound around you. They then reproduce frequency-matched frequencies to suppress ambient noise.

Do headphones use a Lightning connector? Or USB-C?

Yes, you can find both Lightning and USB-C headphones on the market. However, since you may not want to use your headphones with a cell phone, we usually recommend buying an adapter or wireless headphones instead of headphones with a certain type of plug.

Do headphones contain a microphone?

Most headphones these days include a built-in microphone. However, some do not. Therefore, check before making a purchase whether you want to make calls.

Do headphones have an audio delay?

Some lower quality Wi-Fi models are delayed when you watch movies and YouTube on your phone. However, in most cases there is no audio delay. There is no audio delay with wired headphones and there is no audio delay with most Bluetooth models.

How we test

We test headphones and earphones the way normal people live.

We conduct rigorous testing on each couple over several days or weeks. This includes playing them in all possible scenarios – be it in a bus, in the listening room or in the office – and playing them from a variety of sources. We know that most people use their headphones with a smartphone, often with titles with a lower MP3 resolution. We do that too.

However, we’re also switching to high-definition audio files and a variety of sources, including connecting directly to a PC or Mac using USB DACs (Digital to Analog Converters) and using high quality dedicated portable players and amplifiers. Finally, we compare the headphones with some of our top models, both in class and price, and a step or two above to find out if they can beat their weight.

