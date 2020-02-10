The best HDMI cables for 2020: cables for 4K, 8K and HDR

Not all HDMI cables are the same, but you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get one with the latest specs and performance. For much less than $ 10, you can find a cable that can play any video source in up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with HDR. Below you will find everything you need to know to choose the perfect HDMI cable for you.

How to choose the best HDMI cable

Despite efforts by some manufacturers to label their cables as “HDMI 2.0” or “HDMI 2.1”, one HDMI cable is no different from another HDMI cable. This version number (1, 1.4, 2.0 etc.) describes the functions of your hardware – televisions, sound bars, A / V receivers etc. – and not your HDMI cables.

However, there is a relationship between the HDMI version used by your devices and the type of HDMI cable to be purchased.

Speed ​​(or bandwidth)

When choosing an HDMI cable, speed is the most important criterion. If your HDMI cable isn’t fast enough for your specific devices, HDMI versions, and media sources, it’s not reliable.

HDMI cable speed is measured in gigabits per second (Gbit / s), but don’t worry, you don’t have to remember any numbers. To keep things simple, HDMI.org – the group that manages the specifications for HDMI devices and HDMI cables – divides HDMI cable speed into four main categories:

Standard HDMI

If you don’t own a 4K TV and don’t want to buy one soon, you’ll probably only need a standard HDMI cable. It supports HD video in 720p and 1080i resolutions. We have seen that 1080p works with standard HDMI cables, but this is not guaranteed. You can use these cables with DVD players, Blu-ray players, game consoles, streaming media players and even A / V receivers and sound bars. However, keep in mind that if you ever decide to venture beyond the HD range, you may need something faster.

High speed HDMI

This is the workhorse of the A / V world. High-speed HDMI cables can manage all devices and content up to 4K video at 30 Hz. 3D video, deep color and of course 1080p HD are supported. Static HDR (like HDR10) also works, but we recommend not using this type of cable if you want to experience Dolby Vision HDR. As a dynamic version of HDR, it uses a lot more data and therefore benefits from a faster cable.

Premium high speed HDMI

As long as you stick to the 4K world and don’t want to expect to use cutting-edge functions like 8K or eARC, a premium high-speed HDMI cable will last a very long time. It is guaranteed to offer 18 Gbit / s – exactly what HDMI 2.0b devices need for optimal performance. This cable supports 4K to 60Hz, all HDR variants, including Dolby Vision and HDR10 +, and ARC, so you can simplify cabling to your TV with a single connection.

If you’ve bought a TV or other A / V device in the past two or three years, Premium High Speed ​​is the right choice.

Ultra high speed HDMI

Now we are entering the nosebleed area. In fact, this HDMI cable certificate is so new that we still can’t find a single cable on sale that’s certified to meet it. It is intended for people who want maximum future security. Ultra-high-speed HDMI is guaranteed to offer the full 48 Gbps that enable all the advanced features of the HDMI 2.1 specification, including 8K video, eARC, and many different VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) technologies.

Do you need this type of cable? We would say no for now. The only way to really use the extra bandwidth is to use native 8K video with HDR, which is currently very difficult to get.

length

In an ideal world, you would choose the shortest possible HDMI cable for your desired setup. However, setups have a habit of changing as you add, remove, and move your A / V components. Make sure you choose an HDMI cable that is long enough for your current and potential future needs, especially if you are installing it on a wall or ceiling. But be careful with HDMI cables that are longer than 25 feet.

These can suffer from signal degradation and you may find that long cables do not make a reliable connection between your devices. Always check that an HDMI cable works with all of your devices and content types before permanently installing it. Active HDMI cables use small chips to borrow a small piece of power from the devices to which they are connected. In this way, the signal strength is maintained over longer distances.

With longer cable lengths, cable quality is becoming increasingly important. Read the customer and pro reviews carefully before buying a long cable and make sure the manufacturer has a good guarantee.

installation type

If you plan to run an HDMI cable through a wall or ceiling, it must be designed for this type of use. Do not lay a standard HDMI cable behind a drywall. The protective cover is not designed to prevent accidental contact with building materials such as nails, screws and dry metal walls. Look for cables with a CL2 or CL3 rating and always check local building codes for compliance prior to installation. Installing an HDMI cable in a wall is not always a good idea, even if the cable is intended for use in the wall. See our section on HDMI alternatives for more options on how to route an A / V signal through walls or over long distances.

The best certified HDMI cable: Monoprice Certified Premium High Speed ​​HDMI cable

What is the difference between a certified and a non-certified HDMI cable? Not much. If an HDMI cable is really a high-speed cable, it does all the necessary tasks such as 4K / 60Hz transmission, HDR (High Dynamic Range) and 4: 4: 4 color video and uncompressed audio.

The difference is that a certified cable has been independently tested to meet HDMI.org’s Ultra Reliability criteria. We believe that an HDMI cable will either work or not, but for some people it is worth a few dollars more if you are aware that a cable comes with a certificate of reliability. This Monoprice-certified premium high-speed HDMI cable is available in sizes from 3 to 30 feet and is the cheapest certified cable we can find for less than $ 10. Like all Monoprice cables, it has a lifetime warranty.

The best non-certified HDMI cable: AmazonBasics High-Speed ​​4K HDMI cable

All high-speed HDMI cables easily support 4K video. As the name suggests, this AmazonBasics high-speed 4K HDMI cable is one of the cheapest yet most reliable ways to connect your HDMI devices. Available in sizes from 3 to 100 feet and less than $ 10, these cables come with Amazon’s lifetime warranty.

Oddly enough, they often have the same price as the Monoprice-certified premium high-speed HDMI cable. Therefore, it may be that only shipping costs are incurred when choosing this cable. Amazon Prime members get free shipping on this cable, while Monoprice.com charges a small shipping fee.

The best HDMI cable for 8K early adopters: Monoprice DynamicView Ultra 8K high-speed HDMI cable

Do you remember when we said that there are no Ultra High Speed ​​certified HDMI cables? That’s right, but there are still uncertified cables that meet the same specifications. Cables like the Monoprice DynamicView with a data rate of 48 Gbit / s are sufficient for 8K at 60 Hz or 4K at 120 Hz.

Despite these amazing properties, these cables still cost less than a movie ticket and are guaranteed for life.

Wondering why we didn’t put this cable at the top of the list? Well, it has one major disadvantage: it is short. Monoprice currently only offers lengths up to 8 feet. This leaves little room for your future 8K home theater setup.

Do high-speed HDMI cables always work?

In the past, most experts would have said that either an HDMI cable worked or not. Unlike analog cables, where the signal quality deteriorates from excellent to poor and can affect video or audio accordingly, HDMI is a digital cable and ones and zeros have no quality. They either make it from the source device (like a Blu-ray player) to the target device (a TV) or they don’t. If there is a problem with the signal path (usually caused by a cable run that is too long), the TV screen may occasionally display a “sparkle”. This means that some of the ones and zeros cannot make the gap. The solution is almost always to replace your HDMI cable with a shorter one.

However, new technologies such as Dolby Vision and HDR10 + consume much more bandwidth than HDR10. Commonly known as dynamic HDR, these formats can be very selective in terms of the transmission speed of HDMI cables. For example, when you enable Dolby Vision for the first time on an Apple TV 4K, the speed of the HDMI connection to your Dolby Vision-compatible 4K HDR television is tested. If the speed isn’t high enough, you won’t be able to use Dolby Vision and Apple TV will return to HDR10 for HDR content. We have found that even when using a high-speed cable that passes this speed test, sometimes the Dolby Vision connection may drop and a black screen may appear.

For this reason, we strongly recommend that you only buy high-speed HDMI cables with Dolby Vision or HDR10 + A / V devices, which are guaranteed to deliver the full 18 Gbit / s, and thoroughly before using Dolby Vision or HDR10 + -Test content Install it more permanently.

HDMI cable alternatives

Laying an HDMI cable through a wall a short distance of 10 feet or less should be fine as long as the HDMI cable is CL certified. For longer runs, however, this may not be the case, even if the HDMI cable is intended for use in the wall. According to Jeff Napoleone of Cloud 9 AV in Toronto, HDMI cables are difficult or impossible to repair if damaged. Napoleone recommends installing a cable duct behind the wall if you stick to HDMI. This not only makes it easier to lay the cable, but also offers additional protection.

The preferred solution, especially over long distances, is an HDMI over Ethernet extender. Using a standard Cat5 or Cat6 network cable, this system is much easier to route through walls and repair if the cable is damaged.

The network cable costs a few cents per foot. So if you are a long distance, it may be cheaper than using HDMI, although the required transmitter and receiver may be more expensive in advance. Another advantage? As technology improves, you can replace the transmitter and receiver with newer devices without having to rewire.

