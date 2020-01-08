The best hairdryers for 2020

Loading...

The weather can destroy your hair. It also doesn’t help if a hair dryer can do more harm than good, so a reliable hair dryer can be a solution for those who don’t have much time left, but would like to have neatly styled hair ready for selfie every day. A good hair dryer can give you a sleek and straight look, it can add volume or even give you a wavy or curly look. You can also use a hair dryer to shape your hair and maintain a textured nail or pompadour. But whatever style you choose, you want to look for dryers that are gentle on your locks and don’t destroy your locks.

We’ve researched dozens of hair dryers, from budget models to luxury dryers, and here are some of our favorites on the market.

Dyson Supersonic hairdryer

A hair dryer priced in the $ 400 range may sound a bit exaggerated, but Dyson went all out on this styling machine. It has a digital V9 motor in the handle that runs at 110,000 rpm and a microprocessor that monitors the air temperature 20 times per second. This means that the dryer will work quickly to dry your hair, but it will not overheat your hair and cause excess damage.

The diffuser and concentrator mounts of the dryer are magnetic, so you can switch between attachments easily and seamlessly. The dryer also looks great, with one of the coolest designs we’ve ever seen.

Remington hairdryer with ionic + ceramic + tourmaline technology

This Remington hair dryer does the job well without breaking the bank. Plus, it has many benefits that you would get with more expensive dryers such as ionic, ceramic, and tourmaline technology for smoother hair and fewer frizz.

Despite its affordable price, this dryer is a quality option that surprises you about how well it works. The max. Motor of 1,875 watts means that you will dry quickly and with three different heat settings and two different speed settings you can find the right adjusted setting for your hair type. Press the coldshot button for cool air that locks into your carefully crafted styles. You even get attachments – a diffuser and a concentrator.

Bio Ionic Goldpro dryer

The Bio Ionic Goldpro Dryer is designed to dry your hair with less heat.

Long-term styling with warmth is probably not good for your hair’s health. Some hair dryers blow air that is so hot and powerful that you feel like you are in a clothes dryer. You may have damaged, dry or fluffy locks from years of using dryers and irons on your locks, but at the same time you just can’t give up your styling tools. With this Goldpro hair dryer you get a barrel made with 24-carat gold.

You read that right – the gold helps distribute the heat more evenly than traditional hair dryers, so that it dries your hair faster and you spend less time using heat. At the same time, the ionic technology of the dryer keeps your hair hydrated. The device itself is also durable and quite light, so your arms don’t get tired while drying your mane.

Jinri 1875w professional salon infrared hairdryer

The Jinri Infrared hairdryer is all about options. It comes with three attachments – a diffuser, a straight comb and a concentrator. It works quietly and has two different speed settings and three heat settings, so you can choose exactly how you want to dry your hair.

This dryer works quickly and dries even the thickest hair in a few minutes. It also uses infrared heat and negative ions, making the hair look smoother and helping to reduce frizz. This is an excellent hair dryer for people with curly hair, because the included diffuser attachment keeps the hair fairly still while it dries extremely quickly without frizz.

Conair Tourmaline Ceramic Hair Dryer

Ceramic and tourmaline are a great combination when it comes to blow drying, as is the case with the Conair Tourmaline Ceramic Hair Dryer.

When it comes to heat styling tools, it is a good idea to choose ceramic material. The heat created by ceramics can penetrate the hair shaft while maintaining the hydration in your hair. Ceramic also heats up quickly and distributes the heat evenly so that you can expose your locks to heat for a shorter time. Better yet, grab a ceramic hair dryer with tourmaline, which will give your hair an extra shot of negative ions that can lead to smoother strands.

This ceramic and tourmaline hairdryer from Conair is one of the best on the market, with three heat settings and two speed settings with which people of all hair types can get the perfect burst. When you’re done styling, pop the ends with the cool-shot feature to keep those curls in place all day.

GHD air dryer

So if you’ve never heard of GHD, this stands for “good hair day”, and this dryer produces that result: smooth hair that makes you want to show off a down-do instead of putting on a hat or pulling your hair back .

The GHD dryer will cost you more than your typical drugstore finds, but its professional powerful, 1,600 watt AC motor, combined with its ionic technology, make it worth the extra cash. In addition to the fact that the hair dries quickly and makes it smooth and silky, this dryer feels softer on the hair than most others. It has two speeds and three heat settings, plus a cool-shot button.

Nition Negative ions Ceramic hair dryer

We just came across this dryer in Nition, and we’re glad we did. The unit is not too big or bulky, yet the hair becomes smooth and smooth with 1875 watts of power, three different heat settings and two different speeds. The air outlet on the dryer is infused with negative ions, as well as argan oil and tourmaline. This results in hair that has less static, less frizz and less heat damage.

The dryer is supplied with an attachment comb, an attachment for a concentrator and an attachment for a diffuser. The diffuser attachment works exceptionally well, adds waves to the ends of straight hair or helps to create a curly hairstyle without frizz.

Revlon One-Step hairdryer and volumizer Hot air brush

This Revlon hot air brush is not only colorful and cute, it also works wonders for your hair. If you want to add volume, curl your ends or turn the ends of your hair, this dry brush is an excellent choice.

With 1100 watts of power, it is not as powerful as most typical hair dryers, but it does get quite hot. Because it is a brush, you can get it close to your scalp, making it easier to add volume to the hair root. The styling brush tip stays cool so you can hold each end of the brush for better control. The drying brush also produces negative ions to reduce frizz and static electricity.

