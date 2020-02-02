The best hair spray for your hair type

Hair spray is a necessary hair product for me. Not only does it help hold a haircut for hours, but it can also help increase volume and tame frizz, even in wet weather. There are many hair spray options on the market, but we have reviewed the best selling options on Amazon to help you refine your search. From classic brands to ready-made formulas, these are the best hair sprayes for everything you want to do with your hair.

Kenra Volume Spray Hairspray

This stain-free hair spray promises a shelf life of 20 hours and a high humidity and keeps things tight. It is supposedly wind resistant up to 25 km / h, so as soon as you have your perfect hairstyle, it stays put.

Got2b Volumaniac Hairspray

If you want drama, you get drama from this. This formula is made to be applied from root to tip, meaning that you can achieve styles with a high volume without making things crisp or greasy.

Tigi Bed Head Masterpiece Massive Shine Hairspray

With a high gloss finish and a light, tropical scent, this spray is all about styling. Use it for up-dos or do a curl in your hair that lasts all day with a quick spritz.

With crucible control and a water-free spray, this option gives hold without stiffness. It can withstand moisture and is one of the hair sprayes chosen for New York Fashion Week.

L’Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Lock It Bold Hairspray

The ultra-fine mist of this spray dries quickly and helps to reduce frizz. It is made to last up to 48 hours without getting crispy.

