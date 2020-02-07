The best hair dryers for 2020

A good hair dryer can help you style your hair the way you want it. You can use a hair dryer and the included attachments to achieve a smooth and straight look, add volume, or even achieve a wavy or curly look. You can also use a hair dryer to shape your hair and get a textured tip or pompadour. No matter which style you choose, you want to look for dryers that won’t destroy your locks.

We’ve researched dozens of hair dryers, from budget models to luxury dryers, and here are some of our favorites on the market.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

A $ 400 hair dryer might sound a little over the top, but Dyson went above and beyond with this styling device. It has a digital V9 engine under control that rotates at up to 110,000 rpm, and a microprocessor that monitors air temperature 20 times per second. This means that the dryer works quickly to dry your hair. However, it does not overheat your hair and causes excessive damage.

The dryer diffuser and concentrator are magnetic, so you can easily and seamlessly switch between the attachments. The dryer looks fantastic too, with one of the coolest designs we’ve ever seen.

Remington hair dryer with ion, ceramic and tourmaline technology

This Remington hair dryer does the job well without breaking the bank. In addition, it offers many advantages that you get with more expensive dryers such as ion, ceramic and tourmaline technology to achieve smoother hair and less frizz.

Despite its affordable price, this dryer is a quality option that may surprise you how well it works. The motor with a maximum output of 1,875 watts ensures quick drying. Three different heat settings and two different speed settings allow you to find the right custom setting for your hair type. Press the Cold Shot button for cool air, which includes your carefully created styles. You even get accessories – a diffuser and a concentrator.

Bio Ionic Goldpro dryer

The Bio Ionic Goldpro dryer is designed to dry your hair with less heat.

Long-term styling with heat is unlikely to harm your hair’s health. Some hair dryers blow so hot and powerful air that you feel like you are in a tumble dryer. You may have damaged, dry, or frizzy locks on your curls from years of using dryers and irons, but at the same time, you can no longer give up your styling tools. With this Goldpro hair dryer you get a barrel made of 24 carat gold.

You read that right – the gold helps to distribute the heat more evenly than conventional hair dryers, so your hair dries faster and you can spend less time heating. At the same time, the ion technology of the dryer keeps your hair moisturized. The device itself is durable and fairly light, so your arms won’t get tired when drying your mane.

Jinri 1875w Professional Salon Infrared Hair Dryer

The Jinri infrared hairdryer is all about options. It comes with three attachments – a diffuser, a straightening comb and a concentrator. It works quietly and has two different speed and three heat settings, so you can choose exactly how you want to dry your hair.

This dryer works quickly and dries even the thickest hair in a few minutes. It also uses infrared heat and negative ions, which makes hair look smoother and reduces frizz. This is an excellent hair dryer for anyone with curly hair, as the included diffuser attachment keeps the hair nice and quiet while drying extremely quickly without frizz.

Conair tourmaline ceramic hair dryer

Ceramic and tourmaline are an excellent combination when it comes to blow-drying, as is the case with the Conair Tourmaline Ceramic Hair Dryer.

When it comes to heat styling tools, choosing ceramic material is a good idea. The heat generated by ceramics can penetrate the hair shaft while maintaining moisture in your curls. Ceramic also warms up quickly and distributes the heat evenly, so you can expose your locks to the heat for a shorter time. Better still, go for a ceramic tourmaline hair dryer that gives your hair an extra dash of negative ions that can result in smoother curls.

This Conair ceramic and tourmaline hair dryer is one of the best on the market. It has three heat settings and two speed settings, with which people of all hair types can achieve the perfect breakout. When you’re done styling, blast your ends with the cool shot feature to seal these curls all day long.

GHD air dryer

So if you’ve never heard of GHD, it stands for “good hair day,” and this dryer gives the following result: straight hair that makes you feel bad instead of wearing a hat or pulling your hair out pull back.

The GHD dryer will cost you more than a typical drug store. It’s worth the money thanks to its professional 1,600 watt AC motor and ion technology. In addition to the fact that it dries hair quickly and makes it smooth and silky, this dryer feels gentler than most others. It has two speeds and three heat settings as well as a cool shot button.

Nition Negative Ions Ceramic Hair Dryer

We just came across this dryer from Nition and we’re glad we did. The device is not overly large or bulky, but with 1875 watts of power, three different heat settings and two different speeds, the hair becomes smooth and smooth. The dryer air outlet is filled with negative ions, argan oil and tourmaline. This results in less static hair, less frizz and less heat damage.

The dryer is supplied with a comb attachment, a concentrator attachment and a diffuser attachment. The diffuser attachment works great, adding waves to the ends of straight hair or creating a frizzy, curly hairstyle.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

This Revlon hot air brush is not only colorful and cute, it also works wonderfully on your hair. If you want to add volume, curl your ends, or flip the ends of your hair, this dry brush is an excellent choice.

With 1100 watts of power, it’s not as powerful as most typical hair dryers, but it gets pretty hot. Since it’s a brush, you can bring it close to your scalp, making it easier to add volume to the hair root. The styling brush tip stays cool, so you can hold each end of the brush for better control. The dry brush also produces negative ions to reduce ripples and static.

