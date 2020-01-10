The best Google Home compatible devices for 2020

Loading...

Google Home and Nest devices are smart speakers that perform your bids, including playing music from virtually any streaming service, searching for answers to questions, collaborating with Chromecast to display photos and videos on a TV, and some smart-home manage devices. Google Home Mini, Google Home Max and Google Assistant powered smart screens such as Lenovo Smart Display have come a long way since the first Google Home was released. There are many lights, switches and thermostats that you can control with your voice with Google. Here are some of our favorite Google Home compatible devices.

thermostats

Connect Google Home with your smart thermostat to control the temperature and other settings with your voice. Although the Ecobee4 has built in Alexa, you can still connect it to Google Home. Connect your Ecobee4 ($ 249) thermostat with its room sensors for even more intelligent, voice-controlled temperature control.

The Honeywell color thermostat ($ 119) is another solid option. It’s aesthetically pleasing in your home, and once you link your Honeywell Total Connect Comfort account to Google Home, you can use your voice to adjust the temperature, ask how cool or warm it is in your home, and more. The Honeywell Color also gives you warnings such as air filter replacement reminders and warnings for high and low temperatures.

If you want a thermostat that learns and adapts to your lifestyle, the Nest Learning Thermostat ($ 220 retail) is a great choice. It calculates how you like the temperature settings of your home and adjusts accordingly. You can also read the display from the other room. If you connect it to Google Home, you can use your voice to make it cooler, warmer, set a specific temperature and more.

Lighting

If you connect your Philips Hue lights to Google Assistant, you can do more than just turn the lights on and off. You can also ask Google if you have the lights on, adjust dims, change colors in certain rooms, synchronize your lights and set up scenes (such as ‘concentrate’ or ‘tropical twilight’). You can choose from various Tint options, including light strips, individual lamps, white lamps and multicolor lamps. Keep in mind that you have to buy a bridge unless you get a starter pack (which contains everything you need).

Sengled’s Element series also has a lot to offer. You can connect your Sengled Element lamps with Google Assistant via an Element hub. You can also connect lamps directly to an Echo Plus, SmartThings or Wink smart home hub. If you use the Element Hub, you can do things like turn lights on and off, dim and set schedules. You can choose from various dim white and multicolored lamps.

cameras

When Google changed its brand name on Nest and updated its privacy policy, not all security cameras remained compatible. Some, such as the original Arlo, are no longer compatible with Google devices as they once were. However, there are still a number of reliable security cameras that work with Google Home or Nest. The Wyze Cam 2 is a good option with free 14-day cloud storage, night vision, motion sensors and other important modern security technologies.

Or you can stick to Google’s own Nest devices. The Nest Cam is a reliable indoor camera device that is great for easy monitoring and guaranteed to work with Home / Nest. There are also outside versions of this cam if you want to expand your security options. Or you can combine security and door monitoring with the Nest Hello, The newest security doorbell from Google that lets you check who is at the door and when you receive a package.

Switches and plugs

You can find a lot of smart light switches on Amazon these days, and many of them don’t even need a hub. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch through TP-Link (you can usually find it for around $ 20) works with Google Assistant and you can set schedules to automatically turn your lights on and off while you are at home or on the road. If you are looking for a solid but affordable smart switch, the Gosund 15A Smart Wifi light switch with remote control and timer also works with Google Assistant and it only costs you less than $ 15.

Looking for a smart plug? The Belkin WeMo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug ($ 20) is affordable, easy to set up and lets you control your lights and devices with your voice. There is also no hub or subscription required. The Kasa Wifi Smart Plug from TP-Link is another good option for Google Home. Plus, you can usually find it for around $ 20 to $ 30.

Security and locks

Expansion with your existing lock, The Smart Lock Pro from August + To connect You can lock your door with your voice via Google Home. The Smart Lock Pro + Connect automatically locks behind you and unlocks as you approach. It also has DoorSense, which allows you to see if your door is securely closed and locked. Do you want to have a repairman at your home? You can give someone access for a few weeks, a few hours or even a few minutes.

The Nest X Yale Lock is a key-free deadbolt with a keyboard. The sleek design of the Nest X Yale Lock works with Google Assistant. You can use your voice to lock the door or check whether the door is locked. Your Nest camera also works with Google Home. You can tell Google Home to play the live video from your Nest camera on a Chromecast TV.

Google Home works with your Vivint security system for the home. You can say things like: “Hey Google, switch on my system (stay away or away).” Or “Hey Google, is my system switched on?”

hubs

Having a smart home hub takes your smart home to the next level. It means that you can centralize all your smart home products, instead of operating a number of devices through different apps. Some devices even need a hub to work.

Samsung SmartThings Hub 3rd generation provides access to a real smorgasbord of devices. (You can find an extensive list here). It ensures that your devices work in harmony, so you can set up routines that suit your individual lifestyle. For example, your ‘good morning’ routine can switch on the lights, adjust the thermostat and switch on the TV. Like SmartThings, Wink 2 by Wink ($ 197) works with many products, so items from different manufacturers can work together.

You can also take advantage of IFTTT, another way to make all your apps and devices talk to each other. If you do not know what IFTTT is and how it works, view our overview here. Once you are familiar with the free online service, you will see that it offers all sorts of useful features, such as turning on the heater when you leave the office or starting your coffee when your head leaves the pillow. It’s a bit confusing in the beginning, but you will soon start using recipes as a professional.

Large and small devices

Google Home works with a load of device brands, ranging from I robot to Shark to Frigidaire to LG. whirlpools Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Scan-to-Cook technology ($ 1,699) connects to Google Home. You can say, “OK Google, preheat the oven to 350 degrees,” and your oven is ready to go before you leave the bank. You can connect Google Assistant to the GE Café series refrigerator ($ 3,086), with built-in Keurig, electronic temperature controlled drawers with colored LED lighting and special climates to keep food fresh for longer. Google Home can also help with other devices in the kitchen, such as the Anova Sous Vide precision cooker ($ 160). You can use your voice to do things like start cooking, stop cooking, set the timer, raise or lower the temperature and check the current temperature.

No need to lift a finger to vacuum when you connect Google Home to your Shark Ion R85 robot vacuum cleaner ($ 250). You can just say “OK Google, tell Shark to start cleaning”, and your vacuum will begin. If you want your vacuum cleaner to do all the work, even empty itself, the Roomba i7 + ($ 980) has automatic waste disposal. You can use your voice to start it and dock it. Then the dust and dirt is automatically dumped in a sealed disposable bag with 30 robot bins.

Recommendations from the editors