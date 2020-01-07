The best gaming laptops cost less than $ 1,000

Loading...

Finding affordable gaming laptops can be difficult enough. If you also work on a tight budget, it will be all the more difficult. This is where Asus comes in with the TUF Gaming FX504 notebook, and while it’s not the most powerful gaming notebook, it shows that you don’t have to outbid one.

Under the hood is the Asus with the Intel Core i5-8300 processor with 8 GB RAM for reliable speeds in most activities. With a 1TB solid state hybrid drive, this speed gets a nice little bump, along with plenty of memory for all of these Steam games. Then there’s the GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, which provides reliable graphics for most of your games. You won’t get stunning performance, but this device still delivers strong graphical performance for many of the biggest titles, like Overwatch.

The entire body design is also a blessing for the FX504. Despite the price, the body has a sleek, compact design that’s surprisingly comfortable for long use. It’s fairly a bit thicker than some other gaming laptops, if not a lot. The keyboard is also very well designed as it is both durable and comfortable for long gaming and work sessions.

That doesn’t mean Asus wasn’t forced to make some sacrifices to lower the price. The most obvious is the lack of connections on the laptop. All seven ports are on the left side of the laptop and include the power port, three USB ports, a headphone jack, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port. Even with most laptop standards, that’s not a lot of ports, so you’ll need to manage them accordingly.

Even so, you still get a reliable gaming laptop for the price. It is slim, reliable, durable and offers adequate gaming performance. Sure, some of the latest games may not run on Ultra, but it won’t break the bank either. ,