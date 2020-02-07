The best G-Sync monitors for 2020

If you’re a gamer whose graphics depend on Nvidia, G-Sync is likely at the top of your priority list. This monitor technology contains a special chip, with the help of which the monitor is synchronized with your Nvidia graphics card and screen tears are avoided. After reviewing over 100 of the latest monitors on the market, we’re ready to make some recommendations, starting with the Acer Predator XB3, which combines the best features of Predator monitors with great G-Sync technology.

However, it’s not the only great G-Sync monitor. If the Predator doesn’t do it for you, read our other recommendations below.

Acer Predator XB3

The best 4K G-Sync monitor

Acer’s Predator models are already great for gaming: adding G-Sync and HDR support will only make this 4K model even better. The 27-inch monitor has an excellent quantum dot screen with good color accuracy and amazing brightness levels thanks to the effective HDR. Also noteworthy is the refresh rate, which starts at 120 Hz and can be overclocked to 144 Hz when using DisplayPort. The response time is a healthy 4 ms – more than fast enough for most players. You also get the numerous customization options for Predator for different game modes (action, sport, racing, etc.) as well as the possibility to adjust colors and other settings according to your wishes.

We had some design issues: The built-in controls for the monitor are at the back and are a bit difficult to use, especially if you have positioned the screen the way you want. The ports – including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-A 3.0 and USB-B – are well hidden, but also difficult to access. As a result, setting up this monitor may take a little longer. But the excellent display makes it all worth it.

Razer Raptor 27

The best 1440p G-Sync monitor

The Razer Raptor is undoubtedly one of the best G-Sync monitors we’ve tested for some time. It was developed for games, but has features that everyone will appreciate and offers excellent WQHD resolution and support for HDR400. The 144 Hz monitor also offers a robust 1 ms response time and excellent color evaluation.

We are also big fans of the design, which is very study-intensive and has thin bezels. Suitable cable routing options and a 90 degree tilt option are located on the back. The ports include HDMI, USB-A, DisplayPort and especially USB-C for the latest ports and charging.

But perhaps the unique thing about this monitor is that it supports both AMD’s Freesync and Nvidia’s G-Sync functions in one model, which only a few monitors offer. This is good for gamers who are still planning the rest of their slot machines or are thinking about a GPU switch in the future and want to be prepared for both options.

Dell gaming monitor 24-inch

The cheapest G-Sync monitor

Dell’s 24-inch model is a reliable G-Sync monitor that takes up a little screen space for a low price (you can upgrade to the 27-inch model for around $ 100 more, though we do at this point a Predator or ROG recommend model instead). The screen contains first-class statistics, a QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440, a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of 1 ms – with flicker-free technology.

We’re also excited about the clear, functional design: it can save space when needed and can be expanded or customized as needed, including tilt, pan, pan, and height options. This also makes it an excellent monitor for linking multiple monitors when you need additional screen space. If you’re a gamer, you’ll be pleased to know that the monitor has several preset modes for certain types of games (RPG, FPS, etc.) to make optimizing a little easier.

Acer Predator Z35

The best ultrawide G-Sync monitor

Are you looking for an Ultrawide model? As you probably know, Ultrawide models are great for immersion and great for racing games, shooters who support a wider aspect ratio, as well as other games where the field of vision is important and there is a lot of scenery to show. The curved shape of this 35-inch Predator model also has a positive effect here. This way you can immerse yourself better and may even save a little space on the desk.

The monitor offers Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144z via DisplayPort (60Hz via HDMI). If you want to tinker, overclocking options up to approx. 200 Hz are available. There are also five USB 3.0 ports for your accessories. There is even ambient light around the edges of the monitor if you want extra light or just think it looks cool. This model comes in a range of sizes, but the 35-inch model is the largest on the market and the best for your money.

