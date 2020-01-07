The best free music download sites that are completely legal

Loading...

Let’s face it: we shouldn’t download music using illegal methods, but would rather support the artists who enrich our lives by streaming their art through tracks of legal services such as Apple Music and Spotify or buying them directly through Google Play Music or iTunes.

That said, if you have completed your free trial of Apple Music and the free version of Spotify is too limited for your taste, there are a number of free music download sites that you can use to keep the music running. Below we show you some of the best sites we have found for downloading free music. Keep in mind that many of them don’t have Billboard artists, such as Taylor Swift – but if you look in the right places, you’ll find a few hits from some big names, along with scores from new independent artists that make your ears happy and your wallet heavy.

In 2009, WFMU Radio from New Jersey started a project to make contemporary music of all genres available to the public, and the Free Music Archive was born. Since its inception, WFMU has been working with dozens of other curators and the site has become a wealth of free content.

The site combines two different song placement approaches: first, it indexes free music posted by all partner curators, and second, users can post their own music directly in the archives. This synthesis of sources creates a bewildering library of songs that you can browse through for months, whether you choose to do so by curator or genre, or go even deeper with the newly returned search function. The site also hosts a large number of podcasts, and renowned radio stations such as KEXP in Seattle often post live recordings of their studio sessions with big names passing by. The smash tracks may lack some post-production, but they are also free.

(Note: Tribe of Noise recently acquired Free Music Archive. Although the website remains operational and continues to host a complete archive of everything that has been uploaded, the developers have disabled the upload. Previously, searching was also not available, but that functionality has since been restored. There is no specific timeline for the return of full FMA functionality. Follow FMA on Twitter for regular progress updates.)

Free music archive

Not every song posted on SoundCloud is free, but that doesn’t mean there’s no significant selection of additional content to choose from – both Billboard and independent artists are known to offer a selection of their older songs for free , although you may have to drop them on Facebook or follow on Twitter for the privilege.

Songs can be navigated in different ways, ranging from artist and genre to what is currently trending. A large part of the site is also devoted to tracks issued under Creative Commons licenses that can be downloaded and remixed for free, and Royalty-free audio, which can be used for marketing purposes and in revenue-generating material. Note that although SoundCloud has a paid element, it is completely optional and does not prevent you from finding toll-free numbers.

SoundCloud

Big names such as Alabama Shakes, The Civil Wars and Imagine Dragons all started on ReverbNation by sharing their music for free and building their loyal fan base. There is a mix of every genre on ReverbNation, but the site tends to be more pop, alternative and hip hop than anything else. With a community of nearly 4 million artists, labels, and users, ReverbNation helps you browse through its compelling catalog with cool features such as the site’s Discover app and a page that helps you find out who the next big thing is.

Reverb Nation

You are probably used to using Amazon to buy everything from the best headphones to dog food, so why not add some free music to your shopping list? Believe it or not, the retailer has a huge assortment of thousands of free melodies available through its digital music arm that lets you go through everything from obscure indie and classical music to hits from Carole King and the Foo Fighters. Checkout is quick and painless and it works just like buying a number that costs money on Amazon without payment. Simply add a number to your shopping cart and view the numbers.

Amazon

Rap lovers, rejoice! Since the mid-century, the hip-hop community has become a true breeding ground for free music, much of which in the form of mixtapes. Some are original compilations of artists who want to copy some sparkle, some feature rappers freestyling about popular instrumentals of their contemporaries, and some are simply dropped by artists who want to reward their loyal fans with some free songs – we’re looking at you, Curren $ y .

DatPiff is also the only site on this list that consistently offers free music from regular artists – think Future and Drake – and remains the number 1 spot for fans to download new tapes, view release schedules and listen to fan-made compilation albums. The site even has a pop-out player so you can listen before you download, as well as a news aggregator that collects stories from sites such as HipHopLately.

datpiff

There is a new boy in the neighborhood who is challenging the dominance of DatPiff. It is called Audiomack, and it is home to what is soon called the best collection of hip hop, rap and kick – consisting of everything from great hits by heavyweights such as Kodak Black to viral tracks by emerging artists such as NBA YoungBoy. But lately, many makers have decided to disable downloads rather than choosing to use the streaming function of the service; although you can be sure, there is still a large amount of downloadable material, including some mix tapes from Migos, Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid.

Audio pack

Live Music Archive is essentially a collaboration between Internet Archive and etree.org, a community focused on delivering high-quality, lossless versions of live concerts. You can think of it as a bootlegger paradise in view of the enormous amount of concert material on the site, a large part of which focuses on jambands such as the Grateful Dead, The String Cheese Incident and Sound Tribe Sector 9. Still there are a lot of other bands to play out choose – The Smashing Pumpkins, Jack Johnson, Animal Collective, etc. – along with many genres, from jazz to reggae, to browse.

Navigation is a bit of a job because of the overwhelming wealth of content, but there are ways to filter the results by title, publication date or original creator. Once you have found a certain show, you can often stream the individual tracks or download them as FLAC or MP3, so that you can play the tracks in your desired media player. Unfortunately, the site does not provide quality performance. We therefore recommend that you preview something that sounds like it might excite you by using the Live Music Archive web player before you take the plunge and download it for local playback.

Live music archive

With hundreds of thousands of songs from thousands of artists, Jamendo is easily one of the largest stores for free music on the web. You won’t find all of your favorite artists here, but the site’s streamlined user interface makes it great for browsing and finding talented new musicians. In the past, Jamendo was mostly one-dimensional in his discovery approach, allowing you to retrieve tracks from individual genres, sorted by criteria such as the release date. Popularity is based on user reviews, so despite the huge number of songs on the site, you don’t have to spend a lot of time searching before you find things you like. Certainly, the site’s preference for lesser-known artists and experimental tracks makes it more suitable for someone looking for something new or unique instead of specific artists.

Jamendo

NoiseTrade is a partly free music site, a partly promotional platform. You can download any individual song or album that an independent artist uploads to the site, if you in turn generously enter your email address and zip code. The freemium promotion platform also encourages you to spread the news about artists you like via Facebook and Twitter, while giving you the opportunity to give the artist a suggested $ 4 donation quickly.

The user interface of the site is also remarkably clean and simple, so you can effortlessly search for or browse artists in a visual hub full of recommendations and free mixtapes that cover a wide range of genres, musicians and upcoming events. In addition, the site often features exclusive samplers and releases from artists before they premiere elsewhere, along with associated links that connect you to social media pages and artist management. Some of our favorite albums that were released the last time we checked? Wild Ones’ Keep it Safe and John Prine’s Live in Asheville ’86.

NoiseTrade

If you are a fan of classical music, finding free downloads is easy – after all, most classical compositions and many performances have been in the public domain for a long time. Musopen, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and accessibility of classical music, houses an impressive library of compositions without any copyright restrictions. Users can browse by composer or performer or filter the results based on time period and instrument. Whether you enjoy the complex arrangements from the Baroque period or the fierce passion of the romantics, Musopen probably has what you are looking for.

The selections are available for streaming or downloading – some even in high resolution – and the site offers an abundance of useful background information for your viewing. If you are curious about what a rondo is or what Chopin’s style is defined, you can learn it all here. Musicians can also be happy to hear that the site offers sheet music, so if you find yourself falling in love with a particular piece, you can follow it or even learn to play.

Musopen

When Last.fm was first established in 2002, it acted as an internet radio station in a similar way to Pandora and iHeartRadio. In 2005, however, the site acquired Audioscrobbler, a music recommendation system that collects data from dozens of media players and music streaming websites to create individual user profiles that reflect their musical tastes and listening habits. Last.fm has now “scrubbed” information from nearly 100 billion plays that are worth more than 7 million years of listening.

However, many Last.fm users do not know that the site contains free music. It is accessible via the ‘Free music downloads’ link at the bottom of the page – or here – and offers a fairly diverse library of free music ranging from Sufjan Stevens to The Glitch Mob. It is eclectic, if limited and free.

Last.fm

SoundClick, one of the many sleepers in the country, needs your attention because of the huge library of free amateur music. It looks a lot like SoundCloud because it mainly offers a melting pot of tunes from the independent scene, all uploaded by the artists responsible for creating it.

SoundClick, which has been around since 1997, has millions of songs in more than a dozen genres, including hip hop, country, jazz, alternative and more.

You can download many of those songs for the price of just megabytes and a few seconds of your time, and streaming (up to 160 kbps, a blessing for free services like this) is an option for everything you can’t. Like others of its kind, you will encounter your part of the forgettable music, but it is worth wading through it to find the gems.

SoundClick

