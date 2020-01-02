The best free movies on YouTube (January 2020)

Loading...

Google started rolling out the youtube.com/movies section in 2011. Since then, the library of titles for rent, purchase, and free, ad-based streaming has grown considerably, with more movies than you could ever watch. If you do not want to pay for a streaming service such as Netflix or HBO, you can watch a number of free movies on YouTube, but it is not easy to make an informed choice if you are confronted with something you have probably never heard of .

Read further

In most cases, movies of the highest quality available for free viewing (outside of the time you invest, that is) are also supported by advertisements, so you'll have to handle a few commercials for the best video experience.

To save you some time searching for what you can then view, we searched the site to provide you with this list of the best full-length – and, of course, free – movies on YouTube.

Rain man

When Charlie Babbit (Tom Cruise) discovers that his estranged father has left almost his entire inheritance to Charlie & # 39; s previously unknown older brother, an autistic man named Raymond (Dustin Hoffman), Charlie arrives at a courageous plan: he takes the custody of Raymond, and access to all that money. What Charlie doesn't count on is Raymond herself. As the two brothers embark on a cross-country trip, Charlie learns to love Raymond and to appreciate the family he didn't even know he had.

Yes, Rain Man is a real tear-jerker, but it is tempered with a lot of laughter along the way. Of course Hoffman and Cruise are excellent, and although the film's autism spectrum seems a bit of a note, Rain Man is largely credited with bringing autism awareness to the mainstream. It is a charming film, and that is probably why it has won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Actor (for Hoffman), Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Watch now

Bill and Teds Bogusreis

Traveling through time was just the beginning. In Bogus Journey, Bill and Ted go straight to hell. Literally. The sequel to Bill and Ted & # 39; s Excellent Adventure of 1989 begins when a fascist gym teacher from the future decides to stop the Wyld Stallions winning the San Dimas Battle of the Bands, preventing the band from establishing a pacifist utopia by killing them and replaceable with awkward robots. By the time it ends, the duo has defeated the death in Twister, met God, worked with aliens, and become the rock stars as they always were meant to be.

Unfortunately it didn't quite work out as it should – that's the whole point of departure for Bill and Ted 3 – but the film is hilarious anyway. Now that Bill and Ted Face the Music are coming on the market next year, this is the perfect time to revisit the first (and best) roles of a Keanu Reeves. Rock on, guys.

Watch now

Road House

Patrick Swayze as a good-natured villain with deadly martial arts skills who simply wants to protect his small town of Missouri against the corruption of big companies? Yes please! Road House casts Swayze like a bouncer in a roadside bar that is forced to pick up a corrupt local tycoon with nothing but its bare fists. The film is actually 1989 the Missouri version of the Hero's Journey, filled with a round-house kick of campy dialogue, star-crossed romance and some poetic brooding from Sam Elliott. Road House is a good example of the action cinema from before the 90s. Did we mention that Patrick Swayze beats a lot of people?

Watch now

Dancing with wolves

Almost 30 years after the release, Dances with Wolves remains the most profitable western of all time. Thanks to YouTube you can see why. In the 1990 epic story by Kevin Costner, the combination star / director John J. Dunbar, a Union soldier who becomes an honorary member of the Lakota tribe, plays. He helps his new family to ward off rival tribes, gets into a relationship with the medicine man's adopted daughter, and eventually fights with his fellow soldiers to help the Sioux escape persecution.

Dances with Wolves is credited with revitalizing the western genre, after which Costner would return with Wyatt Earp, and won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. His "white savior" story and historical inaccuracies may not be well outdated, but Dances with Wolves is still a masterful piece of filmmaking. Yes it is long. Make the time. You will be glad you did it.

Watch now

With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story

With the recent death of comic icon Stan Lee, there is ample reason to re-meet the man who co-created Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Avengers, Hulk, the X-Men and so many other world-famous superheroes and their supporting cast of colorful characters. This 2010 documentary wrote the life and career of the man who made Marvel Comics a household name and changed the face of the comic world for generations. Although the film offers a kind of story of origin for Stan "The Man" Lee, it also offers a moving view of his life, away from all superheroes and more than life-size adventures, as both loving husband and father.

Watch now

Better dead

Although it was panned when it first came to the cinema, John Cusack & # 39; s teenage comedy Better Off Dead from 1985 became a cult classic because of his famous weird tone, which made traditional teen coming-of-age laugh with dark humor (the title comes from the main character's wish to kill himself after a break) and some bizarre animation sequences made by director Savage Steve Holland. Cusack himself was not a fan of the final version of the film, but eventually softened his criticism as the years passed and the film became a cult hit.

Along with Cusack in the role of teen Lane Meyer, the cast of Better Off Dead also includes Curtis Armstrong ("Booger" in Revenge of the Nerds) as Lane's best friend, Charles De Mar.

Watch now

Fists of Fury (also known as The Big Boss)

Bruce Lee's first major film, Fists of Fury (titled The Big Boss outside the US), was the film that first brought him the attention of Hollywood and much of Asia and his formidable martial arts skills and seemingly limitless appearance. The position is cast by Lee as Cheng Chao-an, a young man who travels from China to Thailand to work with his cousins ​​in an ice cream factory. A vow he made to his mother never to fight again, however, is soon tested when drug trafficking in the factory endangers his cousins.

Fists of Fury, a surprise around the world, became the most profitable film in Hong Kong's history when it was released (surpassed only by Lee & # 39; s next film), as well as a bona fide cash register success in American theaters. The first version of the film was cruel, even according to today's standards, but it has been considerably shortened for a national and international audience over time. The version of the movie on YouTube is one of the more tame pieces, but it is still a phenomenal showcase of everything that has made Lee into a cinematic icon.

Watch now

The general

Although Charlie Chaplin remains a household name more than 40 years after his death, Buster Keaton is an often-forgotten film pioneer and one of the first truly silent film stars. The general encountered mixed reviews and bad checkout returns at the release in 1926, but has since been considered Keaton's greatest film and a classic of all time.

Adapted from the memoir of Union soldier William Pittenger, The Great Locomotive Chase, the general follows a confederate train engineer who is forced into action after the father of his love interest (Marion Mack) is wounded in battle. The film contains two scenes with train chases that have proven to be the most expensive stunts ever in a silent film, and contains a number of impressive historical details, all in all.

Watch now

Kung fury

A rare example of a successful Kickstarter movie, Kung Fury promised its wearers a spectacular tribute to the 80s action films, and it delivered it. Director David Sandberg also plays the lead role, Kung Fury, a detective who gained superhuman combat capabilities after being hit by a lightning bolt and bitten by a cobra at the same time. Kung Fury uses his very best martial arts to clean up the dirty streets of Miami, but faces his biggest challenge when no less a villain than Adolf Hitler (Jorma Taccone) arrives, with the intention of conquering all the time through his own mastery of kung fu.

If it is not yet clear, Kung Fury is a film that makes no attempt at seriousness. That is not all; a full-length sequel is on the way, with Michael Fassbender, Arnold Schwarzenegger and David Hasselhoff involved in various capacities. Yes.

Watch now

Reefer Madness

If you've never heard of Reefer Madness, you might live under a rock. Regardless of your opinion on the use of marijuana, this absurd 1936 film was made to inform & # 39; young & Americans & # 39; about the dangers of drug abuse, but it is actually a propaganda film produced by a church group and distributed by the notorious producer Dwain Esper.

In the film, pot abuse drives various young adults to violence, murder and (of course) madness. At the end Dr. breaks Alfred Carroll (Josef Forte) the fourth wall (uh, spoilers?) To warn viewers that their children can die after consuming marijuana. After a sort of revival in the 1970s, Reefer Madness began a new life as a parody film for supporters of drug reform and cannabis legalization.

Watch now

Night of the living dead

A classic for the American horror film, the classic by George A. Romero follows seven people trapped in Pennsylvania while the frightening walking dead surround them. They must try to survive without understanding the terror lurking outside. The film is listed as the first zombie film and the influences can be seen in everything from 28 days later to Shaun of the Dead. Romero's debut – he wrote, directed, edited and starred in the film – made him a superstar who quickly revolutionized the genre with a budget of just $ 114,000.

YouTube

Play for free: the movie

More than a year after the Overwatch League was founded, e-sports still find a place and establish themselves as a legitimate form of entertainment. Those who don't play at a competitive level may not understand the level of dedication needed for such efforts, not to mention the physical and mental toll that is levied on young players training for hours on end.

Free to Play, a documentary from game developer / distributor Valve Entertainment, focuses on two athletes and a coach participating in the 2011 International Defense of the Ancients (DotA) tournament. It examines the stress with which players are forced and skillfully compares the struggles of e-sports athletes with those of traditional athletes.

Watch now

His Girl Friday

His Girl Friday is one of the best feminist films from the second wave and is a hilarious farce with electric chemistry between stars Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell. Hildy (Russell) is perhaps editor of the Burns & # 39; (Grant) newspaper (and ex-wife) newspaper, but when she announces to Burns that she is leaving the company to get married, he comes up with a plan to leave her to state. Following Hijinks and Hildy, not as ignorant as a pawn in the game of Burns as he thinks, shows that the student has surpassed the master – while he discovered that the student might still be in love with the master.

Watch now

Nosferatu (1922)

This silent adaptation of Bram Stoker & # 39; s Dracula is often regarded as one of the most influential films in the history of cinema. After the German film studio Prana Film had not acquired the right rights to Dracula, he changed the legendary vampire as Count Orlok and resorted to naming vampires & # 39; Nosferatu & # 39 ;. Director FW Murnau tells the story perfectly, using the spooky atmosphere associated with German impressionist cinema with great effect (in Nosferatu you see the influences of such groundbreaking works as The Cabinet or Dr. Caligari). Production designer Albin Grau born the concept of the film after talking to a Serbian farmer who believed his father was one of the undead.

Watch now

The terminator

One of the most important science fiction films of the 20th century, The Terminator was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2008 by the Library of Congress because it is such a milestone. There is a reason why James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger are now household names – and much of that reason is The Terminator. (We could do it without maybe three of the five extra films in the franchise, but don't let that affect the cultural significance of these.) Today, the concept of a cyborg assassin is being sent back in the period from 2029 to 1984 to the Savior of the Mother of Mankind may not seem so visionary, but in 1984 it was amazing.

Watch now

Recommendations from the editors