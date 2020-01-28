The best free flight simulators of 2020

Flight simulation games have been around for a long time. Electrical engineer Bruce Artwick first introduced the prehistoric Microsoft Flight Simulator on the 8-bit Apple II in 1979, starting a long history of commercial software. As the PCs got more power, flight simulators became more and more realistic, allowing users to experience the sensation of pilot experience from the safe and comfortable seats in their home.

The flight simulator genre has been somewhat neglected lately, but Microsoft plans to release a new game in the Flight Simulator series by 2020, the first since Flight Simulator X of 2006. Simply referred to as Microsoft Flight Simulator, breathe new life into this genre and force more studios to create new flight sims.

Although flight simulators can cost an excessive amount, there are numerous executable options that don’t cost you something. From traditional flying sims to those who throw in a bit of combat, check out the best available flight simulators that don’t cost a lot of hopeful pilots.

Old-school civilian flight sims

GeoFS (web browser)

If your internet service has a strict data cap or your PC simply does not have enough space, GeoFS works completely in your browser. In this sim you can take off and fly over the world in one of the 20 planes using a joystick, mouse or keyboard. You will probably never see too few places, because the sim contains more than 30,000 different runways. Like to play on the road? You can also fly with your mobile device.

Giving gas and taking off for the first time is remarkably easy. You can quickly adjust the controls at any time and get useful instructions for your first trip. If you are unable to fly with multiple engines, you can always switch to a more traditional propeller model. The simulator even includes a hot air balloon, a helicopter and a paraglider – don’t start in a paraglider from 30,000 feet in the air.

The free version supports massive multiplayer interaction. You can encounter another player flying through the air at any time or a commercial aircraft moving in real time. The weather conditions are also changing, based on real-time data from Open Weather Map. That means that the rain or sleet that you experience reflects what pilots are currently going through in the real world.

Do you want to see where you meet other players? GeoFS has a live map that follows all pilots. Right-click on any aircraft, select a starting altitude and you will immediately appear at the same location.

The paid version offers better images with a higher resolution, but it is certainly not the nicest flight simulation on our list. That is the compromise when your browser-based game targets virtually any machine. Yet it is very nice to float above the African desert, even when your plane comes to a halt and your thousands of feet descend to your creepy downfall.

YSFlight (Windows, MacOS)

YSFlight sometimes feels that it has not evolved much since its humble beginnings, but that is not a bad thing. The basic design of the simulator and the non-impressive images are suitable for low power PCs. Yet it still offers a robust set of built-in functions for just a few megabytes. Who can really complain?

The homespun history of this sim is the most incredible aspect. Soji Yamakawa, aka Captain YS, created it in 1999 as a university project. He continued to develop the project as a hobby in the coming years, although the software has not received a substantial update for some time. You can play much nicer flight sims, but YSFlight keeps it simple and welcoming.

In general, this sim offers more than 70 aircraft to fly, ranging from the Blue Angels F-18 Hornet to an Apache helicopter. You will also find a wide range of maps that cover a large number of well-known regions from around the world. You can even adjust additional functions relatively easily, such as wind variables and a day-night component.

YSFlight is highly customizable, so you can do everything from flying in Delta formation with AI-based wingmates to aerial combat with friends. As you do this, the Atari-style HUB provides details about flight speeds, altitude, direction and other essential information. You can record and play gameplay recordings directly in the program.

YSFlight includes joystick support and standard controls for your mouse and keyboard.

FlightGear (Windows, MacOS)

FlightGear is the undisputed champion when it comes to advanced settings and pure, unlimited adjustments. The roots of the open-source software date from 1997, but the developers and the rabid community of the sim continue to expand and tweak its extensive map and feature set. More recent updates brought it to current computer standards, making it the most resource-intensive option on our list.

If you are not used to the barebones of open source software documentation, installation can be a problem. Once you have passed that hurdle, you can navigate through beautiful, 3D-rendered environments. You can fly in a Cessna 172 or choose another aircraft from a large variety with the Boeing 777, the A6M20 Zero and the Zeppelin NT07 airship.

The built-in landscape of FlightGear is limited, but you can download different regions and more than 20,000 airports directly from the FlightGear website, BitTorrent, or by purchasing an optional Blu-ray disc. The discouraging installation process and interface are also made easier by using the FlightGear wiki, which guides you through the installation process and helps you take off, land, and other basic flight procedures.

FlightGear is consistently praised for its constant dedication thanks to an enthusiastic developer community. It is also praised for its realism and deserves high marks for everything from overall flight control to very small details such as lighting. And while it can be large, bulky, and full of high-flying muscles, the plethora of user-compiled documentation and great support functions are enough to make every newcomer float.

X-Plane 11 (Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iOS)

X-Plane 11 from Laminar Research is not for the faint of heart. The game has more than 3,000 different airports, all meticulously detailed with hangers and terminal buildings. X-Plane takes itself seriously, so much so that the developers claim it is “… not a game, but an engineering tool that can be used to predict the flying qualities of fixed and rotating-wing aircraft with incredible accuracy.”

This accuracy is achieved, at least in theory, by a unique aerodynamic model known as ‘blade element theory’. This theory simulates the flight by modeling forces on each part of the aircraft simultaneously, instead of the predefined look-up tables that are the current standard for simulating aviation. The blade element theory is often used to pre-calculate aerodynamic forces for non-executed simulations. This gives X-Plane users more freedom when designing potential aircraft for the game, although it can be more choosy (and less accurate) when operating existing aircraft.

X-Plane is incredibly detailed, with small details such as detailed weather modeling and the potential for system failures. Almost any component can fail randomly, which, while frustrating, helps to create a more realistic simulation experience and shows how much work has been put into the program. Users can also control everything from a B-2 bomber to a space shuttle, and there are hundreds of extra planes available through both freemium and premium add-ons. X-Plane can be a bear in the beginning, but with a little practice you will do drum roles. And an airplane that can do barrel rolls.

Although the full version of X-Plane 11 is not free, you can download a demo from the game’s website. Older versions of the software can be purchased as downloads or USB sticks. If you prefer to play on the road, X-Plane 10 is also available on iOS and Android.

Google Earth Flight Simulator (Windows, MacOS, Linux)

Did you know that the Google Earth desktop client offers a built-in flight simulator? It is not heavy at all like other options on this list, but it is a neat way to fly over the rust-covered fields of Mars or over the barren landscape of the moon. To grab the Google desktop client, simply navigate to the Google Earth website, select “Earth version” from the menu and download Google Earth Pro for Windows, Mac or Linux.

To access the flight simulator, click on “Tools” followed by the “Enter Flight Simulator” option in a drop-down menu. You can also type CTRL + ALT + A in Windows or press Command + Option + A in MacOS.

After opening the simulator, first select an aircraft: the F16 fighter jet or the SR22 propeller aircraft with four seats. You can then choose a starting point: the current location that is loaded on your screen or from a specific airport somewhere in the world. However, the “current view” option offers an interesting twist in our entry.

Before activating Flight Immune Mode, click on the “Saturn” icon on the Google Earth toolbar. A drop-down menu shows Earth, Heaven, Moon and Mars. Select one of the three terrestrial bodies and you can make their sky float as soon as you enter the flight sim mode. The Mars and lunar landscapes used in the sim are based on maps from NASA.

If you stay on Earth and just want to take off from a real airport, you can tap the Page Up button to increase your economy until you leave the sidewalk. You can then use the arrow keys for pitch movements or fall back on the mouse to steer your course. There is no cockpit view, but only a panorama with a HUD overlay that shows your speed, gas, altitude and more.

You can also experience Google’s flight sim with a joystick. Unfortunately it is a very basic simulator – probably the least “authentic” on our list – that offers absolutely no sounds or tangible feedback. If you just want to zoom in on your neighborhood without physically bumping into the neighbor’s roof, this flight sim is for you.

Flight sims with a combat side

War Thunder (Windows, MacOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

No war evokes as much fascination as the Second World War. Memorable battles. Movable stories about good and evil. It feeds the public’s obsession with this era. But despite all the pain and suffering caused by this war, the resulting fiction tends to be romantic. For air enthusiasts, this war brings air superiority to the forefront, with aircraft carriers that extend the reach of air forces across entire oceans.

War Thunder takes place in this period of air innovation and offers an action-oriented flight experience, allowing players to control one of hundreds of different planes for the five major powers (United States, Germany, Great Britain, U.S.S.R. and Japan). The game also features a few different modes that enable both hardcore simulation and relaxed gameplay in arcade style. As such, newcomers and experienced aces will feel at home.

War Thunder includes an online multiplayer component, with most fights taking two sides of 16 players against each other. These fights often emphasize dog fighting, with the aim of reducing enemy numbers or incorporating ground targets. Players can also participate using land vehicles, including tanks and anti-aircraft vehicles.

Pilots earn points that they can use to increase their stats as they complete targets and win battles, which in turn unlock new planes and adjust components such as sight range and G-force tolerance. Of course, dedicated players can spend real money to get these in-game benefits faster, although they have no inherent advantage over those they’ve unlocked through sheer persistence.

The game offers aircraft in three broad archetypes. Fighters are agile warbirds that are good at dogfighting. Attackers are somewhat slower aircraft with huge weapons that are designed to take down armored targets. Bombers are heavily armored aircraft with huge loads that can destroy clusters of ground troops. All three categories have unique strengths and weaknesses, so the win will depend on teams that use a healthy mix of the three.

War Thunder works according to a “freemium” model. There is no cost to start playing, but the content is not fully available at the beginning. The game also supports cross-play, allowing PC players to compete against Xbox One or PlayStation gamers, but not both at the same time.

Rise of Flight (Windows)

Despite the continued success of EA’s Battlefield 1, World War I usually lives in the shadow of its successor. Perhaps this is because the war took place 31 years earlier, or perhaps because Kaiser Wilhelm does not make such a nasty villain as Adolf Hitler. Whatever the reason, the Great War is often overlooked outside of the occasional Ernest Hemingway novel. That’s a shame, because WWI is littered with iconic technological advances, especially when you consider that it was the first major war to use planes.

The bait pilots of that time – such as the Red Baron – were international celebrities, fighting air duels that became the legend. Rise of Flight recognizes the bravery of old-school dogfights and places players on the pilot seat of classic WWI planes, including the iconic Fokker DR.1 triplane.

The first thing players will notice is the exceptional dedication of the sim to authenticity. It displays aircraft very accurately, from the chassis to the meters along the cockpit. This attention to opulent detailing also extends to the different levels of the title, which act as huge recreations of actual locations on the West Front. Although fighting is the main draw, the sim can tempt you to just fly around and admire the view of Verdun.

The game also features a few different modes, including custom scenarios, multi-player battles, and a campaign that recreates different historical battles. In addition, there are countless ways to adjust the controls, so whether you prefer a mouse and keyboard or the tactile authenticity of a flight stick, you can play Rise or Flight in the way that feels most comfortable to you.

World of Warplanes (Windows, MacOS)

The appropriate title World of Warplanes, an aerial photo of World of Tanks, places players against each other in large battles, allowing them to control everything from the wooden double-deckers from WWI to modern jets. Like World of Tanks, Warplanes follows a “freemium” model – you can start playing for free, but for a number of planes, players have to buy them with real money or in-game currency.

In the beginning, players only have access to the primitive war birds of the Great War. Players earn currencies by winning, which they can spend to unlock more advanced planes. However, earning enough to buy a new aircraft can take a while, and there are plenty of vehicles that you can unlock as well.

Warplanes is probably the most arcade-focused game on our list. The controls are streamlined to the essence, so you don’t have to play with tens of meters. While this makes it easier for beginners to learn, it removes much of the depth and authenticity that many people appreciate in flight sims. You can easily start a dogfight, but the fight lacks the distinctive nuances of more realistic simulators.

The different locations of the game – all known to history buffs – are visually stunning so that players can enjoy the view even if they are not blown away by the inherent lack of depth of the title. The progression system and the resulting selection of the aircraft should continue to pursue many players to unlock new tools. For those who want a more casual fighting game, especially if they can play with friends, World of Warplanes is an accessible option.

