The best fleeces for women to stay warm this winter

Fleece jackets are no longer just suburban sports outerwear – the fabric was seen everywhere in the fall / winter 2019 runways, officially marking it as trendy. But who can dispute this? Fleece jackets and sweaters are comfortable, warm and versatile. They keep you cool when you’re on the go, but are usually comfortable enough to snuggle up on your couch as well. Basically, it is a piece that deserves to be invested in the coming cold months. Here are some of the best female fleeces:

This buttoned fleece jacket on the front is an easy basic for sunny fall days. Elastic cuff sleeves make it ideal for layering, and the two-tone color design is a little more on the unique side. Although it is not a long jacket, it has a high button-down collar to keep the cold out.

Denali 2 jacket for women

When it comes to fleece jackets, The North Face tends to be closed: remember the incredibly popular Denali jacket you probably own in high school or college? It’s officially back in style. Denali is a classic for a reason: it is really warm without feeling too heavy, it has a simple colorblock design and it even resists rain or snow.

Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Jacket

A heavy fleece jacket is nice to store, but sometimes you want something lighter to wear under a big jacket or just to wear around the house. The Los Gatos zipper is perfect for this: it is soft and comfortable enough to be worn all day with jeans and light enough to be used as a base layer for any type of outdoor activity. The high collar is a nice addition, especially if you forget a scarf.

Pendleton Camas Scottish Fleece Coat Water Resistant

A fleece jacket is ideal in cold weather – until it starts to rain, and you realize that it is not as waterproof as some other outerwear you own. This is what sets this Pendleton apart. It has a water resistant finish that will keep you drier than most other fleeces. As a bonus, the flannel motif is on the right track for fall.

prAna Permafrost ½ Zip Fleece Jacket

If you are looking for a sweater rather than a jacket, opt for this prAna option. With a hood and an oversized feel, it will keep you super comfortable no matter what you do. The half-zip is also nice to have, because the fleece can sometimes get a little too warm and you have to breathe a little. It also has a jersey lining to make sure you don’t feel overheated.

Stay comfortable all day in this simple round neck from Outdoor Voices. It is perfect with leggings or jeans and can be worn very casual or even a little more dressed with the right accessories. It is made from recycled wool and is super soft – and even has a few handy little pockets.

ASTR The Freddie faux fur coat

Another sophisticated fleece option is this ASTR The Label coat, which has a vintage touch that really makes it stand out. It’s long enough to really wrap you up on days when the temperature has dropped way too low for comfort. It’s like wearing a woolen coat, except that it’s much softer.

