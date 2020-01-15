The best fitness trackers for 2020

Whether you want to get fit after Christmas pampering, you want to analyze your performance in depth or you just want to monitor your overall health, there is a fitness tracker for you. The Fitbit Charge 3 is the best choice for most people. It is light and stylish, has a lot of endurance and offers smartphone notifications in addition to all the fitness tracking you need. Best of all, it is also very affordable. However, this is not a one-size-fits-all approach and we can propose a few different alternatives for anyone who does not like the Fitbit, or who has eyes, whether you are looking for something with more functions, something specialist or something cheaper.

After wearing, testing and reviewing more than 100 different smartwatches and fitness trackers at Digital Trends, we are well qualified to tell you which ones are the best – and these are the devices that really stood out for us. View our selection for the best smartwatches for a wider selection of recommended, fully functional wrist-based wearables.

Best fitness trackers at a glance:

Best overall: Fitbit Charge 3

Why would you buy this: You want a fitness tracker with an excellent battery life and a thin, stylish design.

For whom: People with an active lifestyle who want all-day fitness tracking and handy smartwatch functions.

Why we chose the Fitbit Charge 3:

There is a reason why Fitbit is the top brand in the fitness tire market: the company continues to improve its tires by adding smartwatch functions slowly and steadily and streamlining the design. The Charge 3 is the embodiment of this trend in the Fitbit line-up.

The Charge 3 has a sleek appearance with a buttonless design that makes the tire look thinner than it actually is. It is an ideal size that is not too big for a woman’s wrist and not too small for a man’s wrist. The concave shape embraces your wrist and is so light that you don’t even notice that you are wearing it. The band has a greyscale touchscreen display and a button with haptic feedback that serves as the home and back button.

The Charge 3 has Fitbit’s full range of fitness tracking features, including all-day heart rate measurement, all-day step counting, SmartTrack to automatically recognize workouts, and even tracking the menstrual cycle for women that can be added to the dashboard as an option. All these statistics can be viewed in the Fitbit app, which still has the best app interface for monitoring health and well-being.

The wearable also has a handy auto-stop function that pauses your exercise when you come across a cross or have to tie your shoe. It also uses new goal-based training modes that allow you to set a goal and track how far or how long you have to go to complete it. With regard to smart notifications, the Charge 3 can receive and answer text messages, answer or reject calls, and even receive social media and email notifications. It is so close to a smartwatch that you can get it in the form of a fitness band.

The best for Android: Samsung Galaxy Fit

Why would you buy this: You want a comfortable fitness band with a lively display and reliable fitness tracking.

For whom: Every Android user who staggers between a fitness band or a smartwatch.

Why we chose the Samsung Galaxy Fit:

The Samsung Galaxy Fit is absurdly good at its basics. As such, it is an excellent choice for the casual athlete who is looking for a reliable tracker. The first thing you notice is the vibrant and colorful AMOLED display of 0.95 inches. Although small, the use of on-screen colors with the Gorilla Glass casing makes it easy to distinguish between statistics during exercise. The Fit has a touchscreen interface that responds and is easy to navigate. We wish you could tap the screen to activate the tracker, but that is a relatively minor complaint if you weigh against the strengths. After all, you can easily lift your wrist or press the side button if you want to illuminate the display.

Fitness tracking is another highlight of the Galaxy Fit. There are more than 90 different workouts that you can add to the watch, and six that you can follow automatically. This automatic detection was one of our favorite functions. This allows you to start practicing without the hassle of the watch and displays the information you need, such as distance, pace, and elapsed time. We also appreciate the inactivity reminders that gently reminded us to step out of our chair and spend some time moving.

With a price of less than $ 100, the Samsung Galaxy Fit is not only the best fitness wearable for Android users; It is also one of the best values ​​in a fitness wearable that is currently available.

The best for iOS: Apple Watch Series 5

Why would you buy this: You want the absolute best fitness tracker and smartwatch for iOS.

For whom: Any iPhone user looking for a fully equipped smart watch that also tracks fitness activities.

Why we chose the Apple Watch Series 5

For iPhone owners who have the money to spend, there is no doubt that the Apple Watch Series 5 is the best complete fitness tracker and smart watch there is. Just like the iPhone itself, Apple’s wearable has a lot of support from external developers, with every major fitness app offering compatibility. The watch has also found a way to deftly combine functions and fashion in one portable device, with all-day battery life and numerous functions that are hard to find on any competing device.

The most important upgrade for the Series 5 compared to the Apple watches of the previous generation is a longer battery life and an always visible display that makes reading the watch easy. The latest Apple Watch also offers a faster processor and improved performance compared to the already excellent Series 4.

We all know that the Apple Watch offers a lot of functionality, but the more fitness-oriented functions include GPS tracking, an altimeter that records changes in altitude and heart rate measurement on board. It is also water resistant to 50 meters, supports a large number of training types and even reminds you to stand after periods of inactivity. Add Bluetooth connectivity with wireless headphones and greatly improved support for Siri, and you have a smart watch that comes out with just about everything on the market.

All this has a price. The Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $ 399 and goes up from there depending on the size, style of the band and the recording of mobile connectivity. For those who already live in the Apple ecosystem, this is simply an extension of that platform, offering versatility and convenience in a stylish package.

Best fitness tracker for children: Fitbit Ace 2

Why would you buy this: The Fitbit Ace 2 is of paramount importance, making it a no-brainer for children on the road.

For whom: Parents looking for a fitness tracker for the 12 and under crowd.

Why we chose the Fitbit Ace 2:

Fitbit has nailed it with his child’s fitness tracker, the Ace 2. We attached two of the fitness trackers to our kids, and the couple survived, dropped out, lost in the backyard for a week and much more more. The tracker has a soft strap that fits comfortably around a child’s wrist and is adjustable for different sizes. We had no problem adapting it to children from 5 to 11 years old. The band is available in Night Sky and Neon Yellow or Watermelon Teal and is replaceable if it breaks or your child wants a different color. The Ace 2 is also water resistant to 50 meters, a must-have for children who like to jump in the pool, pond or ocean.

The tracker has a child-friendly interface that follows steps, active minutes and sleep. You can choose from different watch faces, from a simple digital watch face to animated faces that change as the child reaches his fitness goal. The animation of the spaceship was a favorite with my children. The watch has various data screens that display the daily step count and active minutes. With these real-time statistics, children can keep track of how much they move during the day and see if they are nearly reaching their goals. At night, children can get reminders to go to bed and see how long they slept every night.

The watch synchronizes with the corresponding Fitbit app, using the parent’s device or the child’s mobile device. The dashboard is adapted for children with a user-friendly interface that displays the child’s statistics with little to no social functions. Children can view messages from friends approved by parents, but there is no link with Facebook or any other social network. If the child has a telephone, the watch can be configured to receive messages from these trusted contacts.

Best cheap fitness tracker: Fitbit Inspire

Why would you buy this: The Fitbit Inspire is a fitness tracker of less than $ 100 that offers many functions and performance.

For whom: Budget shoppers who want a simple fitness tracker for steps, sleep and overall fitness.

Why we chose the Fitbit Inspire:

The Fitbit Inspire of less than $ 100 is ideal if you are looking for a budget fitness tracker – few fitness bands on the market offer the same core features for this price. You can use the strap to track your steps, workouts, sleep, weight, water and stress (HR model only). It is one step higher than other affordable fitness bands with limited tracking and a simplistic display. Speaking of the display, it is the perfect size for a stylish device. It is large enough to view incoming alerts and to perform statistics, but small enough not to look too large.

It is a no-nonsense wearable that helps you improve your condition while looking great on your wrist. The tracker is so compact and light that you hardly feel it on your wrist. It has a sleek, rounded look, which is a refreshing change from the older boxy designs by Fitbit. The Inspire model also uses Fitbit’s quick-change tires so that you can change the appearance of the device in an instant. Do you want to go out for dinner? No problem. Just swap the sports band for the classic mesh metal band before you go into town.

Fitbit launched the Inspire as a series that includes both the entry level Inspire and Inspire HR. The most important difference between the Inspire and the Inspire HR is the pulse-based heart rate monitor on the HR model. This feature adds $ 30 to the device’s price tag and enables advanced measurements such as resting heart rate and stress management. With a price tag under $ 100, there is little reason not to recommend the $ 100 Inspire HR or the $ 70 Inspire for someone who wants to track their condition with minimal investment.

Best waterproof fitness tracker: Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

Why would you buy this: The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is water resistant to 50 meters and can keep track of basic data when you swim with the accompanying Speedo app.

For whom: Fitness enthusiasts who want to jump into a lake or swim in the pool with their fitness tracker.

Why we chose the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro:

Just like the Fit 2 before, the Gear Fit2 Pro from Samsung is a slim and lightweight fitness tracker that stands out for its performance in the water and great features. The Gear Fit2 Pro connects to the Speedo app that you can use to track your swimming goals, your swimming time, your pace and the distance that you follow during a training session. With a healthy dose of smartwatch capabilities, the option to store and stream music, built-in GPS and water resistance, it is a refreshing, affordable portable device. It still has the same, somewhat bulky design as its predecessor, but that is a small nod to what is otherwise a powerhouse of a fitness tracker.

With a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 320 x 320, carriers are treated to a beautiful, crystal-clear screen. This is especially useful when browsing through daily wearable statistics of counted steps, calories burned, staircases and a large number of typical fitness data. It even offers a map of the Google Maps type after registering a run or bike ride via the built-in GPS, which shows the exact route. When listening to music stored directly on the watch or via Spotify, the interface is easy to navigate, even while on the move. In addition to the subtle nudging function, the Gear Fit2 Pro also offers accurate automatic tracking of a wide range of activities.

Aside from fitness tracking, Samsung’s smartwatch functionality adds a welcome touch of versatility. Able to send notifications for Facebook and Twitter, phone calls, text messages and phone calls, it even makes it possible to program fast response actions directly on the wearable itself – although this is only compatible with calls and texts. Despite the fact that it only offers iOS support, only Android users have the option to send responses.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is priced at $ 200 and is not only the best fitness wearable for Android users, it is one of the best fitness wearables on the market in general. The minimal design and the comfortable fit fit perfectly with the range of fitness tracking and smartwatch functions, making it easy to stand out in an increasingly busy market.

Best fitness tracker for sleeping: Garmin Vivosmart 4

Why would you buy this: The Garmin Vivosmart 4 has a pulse oximeter with which you can identify sleep disorders.

For whom: People who want to follow the duration and quality of their sleep.

Why we chose the Garmin Vivosmart 4:

The Garmin Vivosmart 4 is a very capable fitness tracker that stands out for its sleep tracking. Like most wearables, the Vivosmart uses 4 motion sensors and heart rate data to split your sleep into phases. The tracker can see how many hours you have slept in and how long you have been in REM, light or deep sleep. It also records how restless your sleep was and how often you were woken up at night. The accuracy was creepy; every time we woke up tired, a look at our sleep statistics usually showed different periods of restlessness in which we woke up in the middle of the night and didn’t even realize it. The only thing missing was a sleep score, which is a single figure that reflects the quality of your sleep and is available on competing watches.

The Vivosmart 4 not only follows the sleep stages, but also has a pulse oximeter that measures the oxygen levels during the night. These values ​​can be used to help identify sleep disorders such as apnea. For most people, their oxygen level in the blood remains well above 90% both during the day and at night when they are asleep. People with apnea have periods of sleep when their oxygen level drops below 90% due to an obstruction or other physical condition that affects their breathing. In response to low oxygen, their bodies wake them up, waking them up, changing positions and breathing deeply. This apnea delivery can take place several times a night without the person realizing it.

Both this movement and the low oxygen levels can be detected by the Vivosmart 4 tracker. The tracker is not sensitive enough and does not follow the other parameters required for the diagnosis of sleep apnea. To get a medical diagnosis, you need an in-depth sleep study. However, the Vivosmart 4 offers you valuable preliminary information that you can take to your doctor. He or she can then decide whether this indicates a sleep disorder and is worth further treatment.

Research and purchase tips

Do you have to buy one now?

This is a good time to buy a fitness band. Battery life improves, built-in GPS tracking occurs much more frequently and heart rate monitors end up on more devices for accurate measurements. The technology is not likely to progress too dramatically for the time being, so you’ll probably get several years out of the options listed – if you stick to it.

A lot depends on what you want to get out of it. If you don’t have any motivation and goals to go with your new fitness tracker, it can be difficult to spend the money on more expensive options such as the Apple Watch. Those more expensive models are recommended for fitness enthusiasts who will use them to analyze workouts and train competitively for races such as triathlons or 5Ks. The rest of the bands on the list are better suited for a more casual audience who want to follow their fitness level and maybe want to lose some weight.

Are wrist fitness trackers accurate?

One of the biggest complaints people have with fitness trackers is their accuracy. Wrist fitness trackers are not 100% accurate in step count or heart rate measurement. Fitness trackers use sensors such as an accelerometer or an altimeter to calculate the number of steps and stairs. These sensors are not flawless – they can and do make mistakes. Any movement of the wrist, for example while driving, can cause the tracker to stand on stairs or stairs when you are not walking. Sometimes you miss stairs, especially when your feet are moving and your hands are still. We encounter this problem with missing steps when we use a treadmill. Ultimately, steps and the number of steps should be used as a separate guideline to measure your overall activity level and not as a step-by-step assessment of your day.

The same principle applies to heart rate measurement. In comparison with a heart rate monitor on the chest belt, the wrist-based monitors are inadequate. They do a good job of measuring your average heart rate, but have difficulty detecting rapid changes in heart rate. If you go from a standstill to a sprint, the chest belt accurately detects the sudden increase in your heart rate. However, a wrist-based monitor has difficulty keeping up with rapid changes and will often lag behind, displaying the heart rate peak a few seconds after it actually happens. For most people this delay will not be a dealbreaker, but it is a concern for athletes who use heart rate measurement to measure their effort during an exercise.

Do all fitness trackers need a smartphone?

Yes and no. Almost all fitness trackers require that you synchronize the tracker’s data with the app that collects and analyzes the data for you. Most people sync with their tablet or smartphone, but you can also sync with your computer. Connecting to a computer is not as convenient as synchronizing with a smartphone, but it is possible. Some smartwatches such as the Apple Watch have Wi-Fi and mobile and can perform most functions without a smartphone. Ultimately, you want a smartphone for convenience, but you don’t necessarily need one.

Can fitness trackers measure blood pressure?

Fitness trackers can measure your heart rate, but most cannot measure your blood pressure. There are a handful of portable blood pressure devices, but none of the major manufacturers such as Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung, Polar or Apple have integrated blood pressure into their products.

How long do fitness trackers last?

Fitness trackers can last up to five years. Problems with charging the battery and broken parts such as the belt and the screen eventually lead to their demise.

What is GPS connected?

Although most smartwatches are equipped with GPS, only a few fitness trackers have GPS built into the tracker. With GPS you can record the route that you carry, cycle or walk without needing your phone. Instead of on-board GPS, fitness trackers use connected GPS that depends on your phone to record your route. With connected GPS, the tracker connects to the mobile app on your phone and uses that app to track your GPS coordinates during an outdoor activity. If you forget to connect your watch to the app, your distance and pace are estimated using motion data and not the more accurate GPS data from your phone.

How we test

We test fitness bands just as we test smart watches. This means that you must use them every day and test all selection framework functions. We attach them to our wrists (as crazy as they may seem) and walk with them through the city, take them to bed and go to the gym to test the training functions. It is also important to pair them with different phones and test the experience when the band is connected to phones with different operating systems.

If a fitness band is water resistant, we dip it in water, and if it has GPS, we go for a walk. The corresponding app of a fitness band is also essential, because this can make the difference between getting fit or throwing your new tire in the trash.

