The best films of 2019: 11 films that stand out this year – National

This year may not have been the best movie deal, but there have been a few films that went beyond general sequels and restarts and clogged movie screens.

These include a film about a boy who deals with the Nazis who occupied Germany in the last days of the Second World War, a comeback for Eddie Murphy, and an animated film with the antics of a discarded plastic fork.

Nobody can say that there was no change in 2019.

In our selection you will find the best films of the year in an indefinite order.

Jojo Rabbit

1:03

The topic of Jojo Rabbit surprises you at first: Can you laugh at a joke about Adolf Hitler and the Nazis? As the film progresses, you will understand what director Taika Waititi is up to, and there will often be laughter – but not too unpleasant, there are also moments when real shocks and upsets occur.

parasite

1:52

Parasite is widely regarded as the best movie of the year by dozens of critics. It's an original, fascinating thriller that we don't see much of anymore. The film is the winner of the coveted Palme d & # 39; Or in Cannes and follows the Kim family, who are struggling to make ends meet. Things change when they meet the rich family of parks, and they develop a complicated scheme to take advantage of them for money.

Knife out

2:22

Alluding to the famous mystery writer Agatha Christie, director Rian Johnson made a crazy film that is filled with stars from end to end (Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, etc.). The premise is simple, but the end product is much funnier, more creative, and more entertaining.

joker

2:24

I love it or hate it, Joker got people talking. It also brought people to the theater and broke national and international box office records. The film with Joaquin Phoenix in the title role is disturbing and mesmerizing. There's already talk of a sequel, so this is probably not the last time we see Phoenix in clown makeup.

The Irishman

2:23

Probably the biggest hurdle for most people thinking about seeing The Irishman must be the three and a half hour run time. The payoff is just too good to resist, especially with the old school legends Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in the lead roles. It's even worth seeing only the CGI that reduces aging. Director Martin Scorsese returns to direct the film and he does it as only he can.

Dolemite is my name

2:59

Based on a real story, Eddie Murphy is Rudy Ray Moore, a rapper and comedian who has never really made it "big". Then he creates Dolemite, a slippery pimp, and tries to get him on the canvas. Eventually he does, and Dolemite hits the mark, considered one of the most popular blaxploitation characters of the 1970s. This film also includes an all-star cast – a very fun one.

The good bye

2:23

Rapper Awkwafina is known for her comedy (as we saw in the funny Crazy Rich Asians), but here we see her take a dramatic turn. In the film, she plays Billi, who grew up in the United States and returns with his family to China to say goodbye to his beloved grandmother, who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. In order to hide the truth from the matriarch, the family holds a fake wedding as the reason for their visit.

Us

2:35

Jordan Peele's follow-up to "Get Out" had big shoes to fill. While most critics agreed that it didn't quite match the satirical bite of his first film, Us has his own dark qualities and comments about modern society. It also showed Lupita Nyong’o in her scariest role so far; Her deep, guttural, creepy voice can still be felt today.

Toy Story 4

2:19

This latest toy story iteration felt different from its predecessors, almost as if it had grown up. Once again, Woody (Tom Hanks) has to do with being separated from his owner, but this time it's more about his cowboys not being trending than overtaking his "child". In the end, Woody has to decide whether to move on to new horizons or to stay with a child who doesn't appreciate its value. One thing is certain: it is not a Toy Story film without tears in the finale. Bonus: forked.

rocket Man

2:32

Elton John has had a fascinating life and is a perfect subject for a biography. Partially overshadowed by last year's Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman claims as it tells the story of John's life. A charismatic Taron Egerton shines in the leading role. Packed with John's songs, this is a real treat for all music fans.

A nice day in the neighborhood

2:14

If you crave nostalgia, there is no better film this year. In order to tell the personal story of longtime TV hero Fred Rogers, the film is ultimately more about our community and how we deal with each other than a biography. Expect another Oscar nod for Tom Hanks.

