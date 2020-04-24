The Best Eyelash Primers To Elevate, Lengthen and Volumise

We’re right here to convey to you that eyelash primers are 100% worthy of the added step.

You know how foundation magically goes on better with a slick of primer beneath? Perfectly, you’ll discover that the identical applies to your mascara.

‘Eyelash primers give your lashes a new floor to adhere to,’ says Nam Vo, World wide Artistry Ambassador for Marc Jacobs.

‘Yes, it’s a different move in your attractiveness regime. But eyelash primers guarantee that when you layer mascara on top, it goes on clump absolutely free. In addition, they seal your mascara in put. There is no flaking or smudging in the course of the day, so it’s value it.’

Cocktailed with your mascara, eyelash primers also boost the quantity of spindly hairs and increase their duration for a bogus-lash impact.

Not to mention, some formulas are tinted.

This beefs up all lashes, producing them glimpse right away denser. Even if you opt for not to dress in mascara on top. But it’s primarily helpful for these with reasonable lashes as the overall pigment is richer and longer lasting.

Many eyelash primers nourish and problem, much too.

‘Coating lashes with a system prosperous in glycerin and jojoba oil ahead of putting on your mascara will conserve you from weak and brittle lashes and can boost natural growth,’ states Vo.

Finest Lengthening Eyelash Primer

Marc Jacobs Velvet Primer Epic Lash Primer, £25, Harvey Nichols

Perfect if you want tremendous-very long lashes with out the inconvenience of applying falsies. The wand solitary-handedly lifts, separates and makes elongated lashes you can see in your peripheral vision.

Get it now

Ideal Tinted Eyelash Primer

Gain They’re Authentic Tinted Primer, £22, Lookfantastic

Shorter, slim lashes rejoice. The tinted system is also enriched with conditioning B nutritional vitamins so anticipate a full-bodied flutter with each individual use.

Acquire it now

A single extra factor to consider when buying an eyelash primer: the condition of the wand.

‘A curved wand with thick bristles is fantastic for producing major quantity and drama in one particular swipe,’ states Vo. ‘A little precision idea wand is what I use for mess-absolutely free application on the decrease lashes. Tapered wands are fantastic for those hard-to-arrive at places, like the inner and outer lashes.’

Ultimately, do you want to use the same brand of mascara to get the finest success?

‘Not automatically. But eyelash primers and mascaras by the exact same brand typically pair properly alongside one another as they share related components and engineering,’ claims Vo.

Experimented with and Tested Eyelash Primers

The Marie Claire workforce has been hectic testing. Scroll down to see the types we genuinely rate…