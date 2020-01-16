The best eye cream to fight dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles (and make you look more alert)

Trying to find the best eye cream for you can be overwhelming and, frankly, exhausting. How do you know which concern to target? How often should you use one? What is the correct way to apply?

There are so many questions that we thought it best to ask an expert. We grill consultant dermatologist Dr. Justine Kluk on all of the eye creams, and here’s what she had to say…

What is the best way to apply an eye cream?

Put a small amount of product on a clean fingertip and smooth under the eye, on the crow’s feet area and pat on the brow bone just below your eyebrows. I would tend not to apply cream with active ingredients directly on the upper eyelid as there is a high risk of causing irritation. The moisturizers for the eyes are of course absolutely perfect.

Why do we need a separate eye cream?

The skin around our eyes is much thinner than anywhere else on our body. This means that the products are absorbed much more easily and that adaptations may be necessary for the products that we use elsewhere on our face or body, since the risk of irritation is much higher. Some ingredients may also need to be avoided so close to the eyes. The same goes for other eye products. I would recommend using soft micellar water or a dedicated eye makeup remover to remove makeup and avoid vigorous rubbing. Protect the skin of the eyelids with SPF in spring and summer and wear sunglasses to avoid squinting. Hydrate the skin twice a day or use a dedicated eye cream suited to your specific needs. If redness, itching or flaking occurs, stop using the product.

What are dark circles? What is causing them? Is there a difference between hereditary rings and other bags?

Some of the most common concerns I hear from patients about the eye area are dark circles and sagging under the eyes. In addition to smoothing out wrinkles, products containing retinol or peptides can also help minimize dark circles by stimulating collagen and plumping the thickness of the skin if caused by thin skin exposing the vascular structures underneath. underlying. This is often a characteristic of skin aging, but in some cases the translucency of the skin under the eyes can be hereditary. Retinol creams can also help alleviate dark circles due to the increased pigmentation of the skin, which is more common in colored skin, and Vitamin K oxide can help with purplish discoloration of blood vessels.

What ingredients should you look for in an eye cream?

For dry, frizzy skin around the eyes, products containing humectants such as hyaluronic acid can make the skin look smoother and less streaked and increase comfort.

Eye creams with retinyl palmitate (a derivative of vitamin A) prevent sugars from sticking and inactivating collagen to reduce dark circles, fine lines and puffiness.

Don’t panic, we don’t expect you to go out and find one now; we’ve scoured beauty salons and tested an all-powerful selection of the latest deals to bring you a selection of the best. So you can rest assured that your hard earned pennies are only spent on those that really work.

If you doubt the need for an eye cream in your diet, think about what Justine said about the delicacy of the skin around your eyes; it is 40% thinner than the rest of your face, which is why it is so important to use a cream suitable for the area. It’s this delicacy that makes your eyes prone to pancake, creases and paws long before the rest of your face. Not only is the skin thinner, but research has shown that it is also subject to “repetitive stress from micro-eye movements” – AKA blinking, which we do on average over 28,000 a day.

Keep scrolling to see our edition of the best eye cream for all concerns and, remember: when it comes to the app, hit the product using your ring finger (your weakest finger) ). Don’t rub yourself.

Best eye cream for dark circles

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream, £ 60, Cult Beauty

If dark circles under the eyes are the result of lifestyle factors such as lack of sleep or poor nutrition (rather than pigmentation or skin structure), then the good news is that there is something you can do about them. subject with the best eye cream for pockets. Sunday Riley’s first eye cream will help you with that – it’s a good thing. It nourishes the area under the eye, which smoothes the skin, which allows light to bounce back more easily. Bright eyes ahoy.

Best eye cream for wrinkles

Murad Renewing Eye Cream, £ 65, John Lewis



For a two-pronged attack on fine lines, try Renewing Murad Eye Cream. Powerful anti-aging retinol (also known as vitamin A) combines with powerful peptides that help strengthen the thin, paper-like skin around your eyes so that the skin looks firmer and wrinkles are significantly reduced .

Best Anti-Aging Eye Cream

Zelens Triple Action Advanced Eye Cream, £ 80, Lookfantastic

Founded by cosmetic surgeon and skin expert, Dr. Marco Lens, Zelens is the benchmark for skin worthy of the red carpet. The smoothing triple action eye cream targets crow’s feet, fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes thanks to a powerful formula enriched with plants containing marine collagen and hyaluronic acid.

Best Eye Cream for Pockets

Moisture Surge Eye Clinic, £ 27.50 Fabled

If you wake up with large dark circles and puffy eyes, you should opt for something lighter, such as an eye serum. The molecules are much smaller in these formulas and will therefore penetrate more easily into the skin and will not sit above your orbit, exacerbating the pockets.

If you’re still looking for “the one”, keep scrolling for some of our other favorites. We are sure that you will not leave empty handed …