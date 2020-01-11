The best exclusive for PlayStation 4 (January 2020)

Loading...

When it comes to exclusive games, the PlayStation 4 is at the top of the console heap. It is the runner in sales this generation and effortlessly surpasses its Microsoft and Nintendo competitors. It raises the question: does it really come down to the games? Whether you like sports games such as MLB The Show 19 and Gran Turismo Sport or action games such as The Last of Us and Uncharted, there is a game on the Sony platform for you. The list only grows day by day, with Sony and its partners making even more great games. Here is our list of the best PS4-exclusive games and a handful of games that are also available on PC.

Action

Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is a divided but rewarding game for those who are willing to stop it in time. It certainly shares the same elements with its earlier Metal Gear series, but there are few games that are worth a real comparison. As Sam Porter Bridges you act as a delivery person for a group that wants to reconnect a broken America after an apocalyptic event. The bizarre story, told by Kojima’s characteristic long cut-scenes and the dialogue during play, includes another dimension, babies that can detect dark creatures, and a whole host of other things that we don’t claim to understand.

Death Stranding is also full of an absolute all-star cast, including Norman Reedus as main character, Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo del Toro and Léa Seydoux.

God of war

Sony Santa Monica managed to turn God of War from a dated action series on its last legs into one of the most acclaimed games of all time with the God of War of 2018. The gentle reboot did not erase story threads from previous games, but by lead actor Kratos placing it in the land of Norse mythology instead of recreating Greek monsters, it at the same time felt fresh and familiar. The addition of Kratos’ son Atreus and a focus on open exploration provide a more atmospheric and lively game than its predecessors, and God of War is one of the most impressive-looking games on the console.

But you cannot discuss God of War without mentioning how outright brilliant the fight is. The new Leviathan Ax controls perfectly, with a neat “recall” function that allows you to call it back in your hand after being thrown, and the movements you can perform after completing your skill tree make every encounter more varied and unique to the touch.

bloodborne

With the Dark Souls series at the height of its popularity, From Software and director Hidetaka Miyazaki collaborated with Sony to offer PlayStation 4 its own exclusive version of the formula. Bloodborne is a faster and more aggressive type of Souls game, giving priority to fast movements and almost constant attacks to defeat the many frightening enemies that plague Yharnam. Although the game only supports one playing style, it is so well balanced – and the bosses are so entertaining – that you will not notice the loss of variety.

It helps that Yharnam is the most creative and beautifully realized world ever created by From Software, combining Victorian architecture and classic enemies with Lovecraft-inspired monsters that are simply frightening. Even if you win a fight, you are always afraid of what is around the corner.

Nioh (also on PC)

Complete Bloodborne but do you need more monster-killing Souls-like action? At first glance, Nioh from Team Ninja may seem like a simple impersonator, but the game builds on the From Software framework with a lot of customization options, optional features, and inventive monsters to fight. Nioh is set in feudal Japan and plays an outsider by the name of William. It combines historical events and locations with fantastic “Yokai” monsters that test every skill you’ve learned along the way.

Nioh is a brutally difficult game, but it always feels fair, with enemies using telegraphic movements that you can learn to counteract if you pay attention. As you progress and feel more at ease in battle, you can achieve some incredible achievements, and even the most massive and mean monsters will not be a match for your sword.

Unknown second son

Sucker Punch’s Infamous: Second Son, one of the first exclusive PlayStation 4 games, took over the superhero powers of the previous two games and went completely crazy, giving protagonist Delsin Rowe access to smoke, television, neon and concrete skills. The forces enable Delsin to quickly snoop around Seattle and take out the nefarious government workers in the hope of locking up or destroying all “Conduits” with super powers, and he can easily walk over most of them or float like things become too hairy.

As with the first two games, you can play with Infamous: Second Son as a good hero or an evil super villain, with your appearance gradually changing as you plunge into the moral abyss. This will also change the story, making a second play-through essential.

Notorious: First Light

One of the more interesting supportive characters in Infamous: Second Son was the neon-waving Fetch, but her background story was not well explored during the events of that game. Instead, Sucker Punch gave her the spin-off title Infamous: First Light, which affects her family and the abuse she has suffered through the government.

First Light limits you to the neon powers available for Fetch instead of the different types that Delsin has access to in Second Son, but it’s still worth a drive – if you’re an old PlayStation Plus subscriber , you probably already have First Light in your account, too.

Alienation

There are surprisingly few Diablo-like, booty-filled action games on PlayStation 4, but Housemarque’s Alienation is one of the best. The alien invasion game sees you – and possibly your friends – as you make your way through urban and rural environments full of dangerous enemies, but your powerful weapons and armor suits give you the tools you need to take them out.

Alienation is brutally difficult, especially towards the end, and requires almost everything for a cooperative partner to enjoy it properly, but it definitely scratches the same itch as Diablo III or Path of Exile, and the science fiction setting is a nice change in the pace of fantasy and magic of those games.

Knack 2

Ignore the memes and jokes that you have just heard about the original Knack, and you will realize that Knack 2 is a really well-designed family-friendly action game. Building on the barebones gameplay of the original, the sequel allows you to temporarily reduce the titular hero to get through a puzzle, but then grow enormously in size when it is time to defeat a particularly tough enemy.

Although the story is not comparable to anything from Pixar, the humor of Knack 2 is well written to please both children and their parents, and the challenge is balanced enough to allow older children to play for hours without their younger brothers and sisters sisters lose interest. Knack is definitely back and he is a lot better.

Ratchet & Clank

Although technically a new version of the original PlayStation 2 game Ratchet & Clank, the 2016 version of Insomniac was completely recreated. The humor, characters and story threads you remember more than ten years ago are all still there, but the platform controls and shooting functions of third parties feel completely modern. It’s a perfect choice to introduce children to games you used to play, but even those who are completely new to the series will love it.

Perhaps one of the more undervalued qualities of Ratchet & Clank is brevity. There are plenty of side activities and collectables to find, but if you just want to stay on the critical path and reach the end of the story, you can easily do this in a weekend.

shooter

Nex Machina (also on PC)

Housemarque recently decided to leave the arcade shooter genre behind in favor of something more contemporary, the studio certainly gave its old games a good separation with Nex Machina. Designed with the help of Robotron 2084 and Smash TV designer Eugene Jarvis, Nex Machina is a lightning-fast classic shooter with perfect controls, lots of secrets to find and almost endlessly replayable.

It only takes a few hours to go through the game from start to finish, but that is if you play relatively well. Nex Machina is brutally difficult, especially when you are confronted with some of his later bosses, but the satisfaction you feel after you’ve finally reached the end is huge, and you’ll be ready to start it again immediately for a new run .

Resogun

Resogun, a launch title that was initially available for free via PlayStation Plus, is a remarkably simple side-scrolling air shooter, but it is also one of the best games on PlayStation 4. As you move a small ship around the tubular levels that make up the game , shoot your way at enemy obstacles and save small green people struggling to survive on the ground.

Resogun is about getting a high score, but going through a phase and defeating a new enemy is still a hurry. Once your friends have achieved your score, you must of course immediately go back to the game and kick on their ass again.

Rez Infinite (also on PC)

A remastered version of one of the most undervalued rail shooters of all time Rez Infinite is absolutely stunning on the PlayStation 4, with its gloriously strange images displayed at a resolution of 1080p at 60 frames per second. The basic music recording is addictive enough to keep you on your screen for hours on end, and the songs certainly linger in your head.

If you’re tired of staring at the television, you can – literally – jump into the game with PlayStation VR mode. It is included for free with the standard version of the game and 3D audio means you will be even more immersed.

Kill zone shadow fall

Killzone: Shadow Fall served as the perfect technical showcase for PlayStation 4 in 2013, with its beautiful and varied environments, impressive weapon effects and detailed facial animations that show new console owners why they bought it in the first place. The morally ambiguous interpretation of the campaign between the Helghast and ISA causes some unexpected moments at the end, and it is an exciting next chapter – if we ever get one.

However, the multiplayer of Shadow Fall cannot be overlooked. Although relatively basic, the fast matches are fascinating and rewarding, with no less frustrating “who killed me?” – Moments than other, similar games.

Action adventure

The Last of Us Remastered

Few games in history have received the kind of universal acclaim and the magnum opus of Naughty Dog has earned it all. The apocalyptic story sees grizzled protagonist Joel and teen Ellie on a mission to find the cure for a pandemic that turns humanity into zombie-like creatures, but they soon discover that they are other healthy people who can pose an even greater threat.

The Last of Us combines traditional third-party recordings with stealth and craft techniques and constantly forces you to keep track of your resources, but it never feels frustrating like traditional survival games. The PlayStation 4 version, The Last of Us Remastered, also supports 60 frames per second, making it the ideal platform to experience the game.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

If you don’t have PlayStation 3 or – for some crazy reason – never played the original three Uncharted games, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection is a must-own. The bundle contains Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted: Among Thieves and Uncharted: Drake’s Deception all on one disc, so you can play the stories from start to finish. From discovering El Dorado to escaping from a precarious train, all original adventures of Nathan Drake are included.

Uncharted: the Nathan Drake collection also includes new trophies, so even veterans want to give it a chance, as well as a photo mode to capture your best moments. It all looks great on PlayStation 4, and the exploration and action both hold up surprisingly well a few years after the first release of the games.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End underwent developmental turmoil and effectively restarted with the help of The Last of Us directors Bruce Straley and Neil Druckmann, but you wouldn’t know that by playing it. The final adventure of Nathan Drake is a love letter to fans, full of many cerebral puzzles, intense shootouts and huge set pieces in addition to a genuine and often hilarious story. Together with Sully and his brother Sam, Nathan has to choose between his family and his love for adrenaline, even if it means losing his loved ones.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End has been completely redesigned for PlayStation 4 and is a technical powerhouse. It even includes a few nods to the older games from Naughty Dog such as Crash Bandicoot. If you are done with The Nathan Drake Collection, you should view it.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Nathan Drake is Uncharted’s face, but that doesn’t mean he’s the only character worthy of his own game! In Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which acts as an independent sequel and extension to Uncharted 4, Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross are the stars. The two heroines go to India to find a treasure and thwart the plans of a local criminal, and the joke between the two feels remarkably different from Nathan Drake’s. The promotion is still as satisfying as ever and the locations investigated are among the best in the entire series.

It is unclear whether The Lost Legacy will be the last Uncharted game, but if this is the case, it will act as a perfect final. Later chapters feel in the best possible way on earlier games and they help us to appreciate the talent of Naughty Dog even more.

Horizon Zero Dawn

We thought Transformers would be the exclusive home for “robot dinosaurs” forever, but Guerilla Games proved us wrong with Horizon Zero Dawn. A hundred years after a mysterious event brought about the end of modern civilization, the game begins as a small-scale adventure focused on mere survival before it opens for an exciting science fiction epic full of twists and turns.

Writing in Horizon Zero Dawn is so good that it can easily be overlooked how insanely satisfying his fight is. Leading actor Aloy can use a number of arches to eliminate human enemies and huge dinosaur-like machines that have weaknesses that must be exploited. Every encounter is a puzzle and that makes them all the more satisfying.

Yakuza 0 (also on PC)

The Yakuza franchise has been around for more than a decade, but when you enter it for the first time, the prequel Yakuza 0 is a great place to start. The game takes place in the 1980s and sees the protagonist Kiryu in his early days of organized crime, drawn in a conspiracy he never intended to be a part of.

In the classic Yakuza way, Yakuza combines 0 dramatic stories and melee battles with bizarre, surrealistic mini-games and side activities. If you want to run a cabaret club or buy real estate to grow your income, you can do that, and you can even visit “phone clubs” to talk to women hoping for a date.

Yakuza 6

Jump forward a few decades and you will be taken along in the latest Yakuza adventure, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. Kiryu is in jail after the end of a nasty gang war and on his release he notices that his world has changed considerably. The injury of a loved one throws his life into confusion – just like the arrival of an unexpected child.

Yakuza 6 is perhaps the weirdest game in the entire series, with ancillary activities ranging from stopping a baby’s cries to spear fishing and even finding homes for residents of a cat café. With Yakuza 6 you can even play baseball and explore new players while on the move, and you can control a clan of allies in a strategy game against other players online.

The Last Guardian

The Last Guardian started its life as a PlayStation 3 game, some of which are clearly visible in the textures and illustrations of the bleak scout title, but scratch the surface and you’ll find an incredibly emotional and rewarding adventure. Much of the game contains just two characters – a boy and his companion Trico – and their relationship feels real despite a language barrier.

Although far from perfect, The Last Guardian is an entirely unique experience, and compared to the bombastic games we usually see this generation, it’s a relief.

Gravity almost 2

Another sequel to a Vita game, Gravity Rush 2 is one of the craziest action adventure games available on PlayStation 4. Switching between low-pressure social interactions and crazy anime-like boss battles against huge monsters, the game manages to feel both important to that, and a jazzy soundtrack will move your head up and down all the time.

Despite the excellent main story, it is even more fun to just float around in the floating cities of Gravity Rush 2, because the power of protagonist Kat drops her, depending on the direction she has selected. This is also how you take out enemies, where Kat runs towards them before he gives a fatal kick.

Shadow of the Colossus remake

Shadow of the Colossus from 2005 is often regarded as one of the best games ever made and is an incredible example of games like art. In the game, the only enemies you face are killing the 16 Colossi you have sworn to breathe new life into your dead love, each of which is a unique challenge because you have to find a way to climb on top and a murder to deliver.

The gloomy and strangely serene tone of the original game has only been improved in the remake of PlayStation 4 for 2018, which has undergone such a visual overhaul that it feels like a whole new game. Colossi are particularly detailed, with flowing hair visible when you fight them, and it makes the most emotional moments of the game much more effective.

Sport and racing

MLB The show 19

MLB The Show 19 is the iteration of Sony San Diego from the main baseball sim. Although the core gameplay is largely the same as in recent years, subtle field improvements bring the defensive side of the comparison to the realism seen on the record. It is one of the most realistic and exciting sports games ever made.

The Show 19 borders on embarrassing wealth, with its excellent modes Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty and Franchise. But the newest entry may also add the most compelling mode of all: March to October. In smart mode, users can quickly go through a season by introducing task-based tasks that compress seasons into 10 or 20 games. Your success or failure influences your team’s simulated game until the next task. A new Moments mode lets you relive some iconic baseball moments, such as parts of Babe Ruth’s career.

WipEout: Omega Collection

We haven’t had a real sequel in the WipEout series for several years now, but you can experience the fantastic futuristic racers on PlayStation 4 in WipEout: Omega Collection. WipEout HD is combined with WipEout HD Fury and WipEout 2048 and the collection supports 4K HDR resolution on the PlayStation 4 Pro, making it one of the most visually stunning games on the system.

If you have a PlayStation VR headset, you can also try WipEout: Omega Collection in virtual reality through a free update. The action goes to first-person, giving you a whole new perspective on racing, provided you don’t start puking.

Gran Turismo Sport

We went almost an entire console generation without a new Gran Turismo game, but it was worth the wait. Gran Turismo Sport is a hugely detailed racing game complete with 4K, 60 frames per second and HDR support on PlayStation 4 Pro, and cups sanctioned by the FIA ​​race body offer some of the fairest and most competitive multiplayer competitions you’ll find anywhere see.

Gran Turismo Sport also comes with PlayStation VR support, so you can marvel at the details of the cars and see what it’s like to race from more than 100 MPH from the driver’s seat – if you’re not afraid of accelerating .

Role playing

Pyre (also on PC)

From Supergiant, the developer behind the critically acclaimed (and beautiful) games such as Bastion and Transistor, Pyre is a turn-based role-play full of style. The party-based game is the largest the studio has made so far and while your squadron continues their journey and fights new groups of exiles, they are rewarded with extra skills.

When you’re done with the single player campaign, you can also jump into Pyre’s competitive multiplayer. In one-to-one mode, you must extinguish the ceremonial flame of your opponent while fighting it out with your own characters, and only the best strategists can come to the top.

Persona 5 (also on PlayStation 3)

Persona 5 is considered to be a modern classic and one of the best role plays ever made. It is an incredibly ambitious game. As a ghost thief, it’s up to you to fight corruption (and demons) by invading the worlds into people’s hearts and destroying the darkness that you encounter.

However, during the day you are just another student. In addition to taking classes and participating in excursions, you can explore Tokyo and watch a movie in the theater, make new friends or take a dip in the bathhouse. It is about keeping your secret and ensuring that you can continue working at night.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (also on PC)

The original Ni No Kuni managed not only to be a fantastic traditional role play, but also a showcase of the beautiful artworks of Studio Ghibli. The famous animation company was not involved in Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, but the developers include a few former employees and the warm and detailed designs that we expect from Ghibli are still fully visible.

Ni No Kuni II makes some important changes to its predecessor, using an action-heavy combat system and even some construction and strategy elements, but the charm of it still has to convince Japanese fans and anime fans.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts 3 finally released in 2019, but for those who want to get into the series for the first time – or for a refresher course – don’t miss out on Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix. The collection includes retooled versions of the first two main games, as well as Kindom Hearts 358/2 Days with remastered cinematics, Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix and Kingdom Hearts Re: coded.

It all sounds a bit overwhelming, but the wonderful world that Square Enix created by mixing his own characters with Disney is different from anything else, and there’s a surprising amount of depth to the tradition if you’re willing to dig into it.

Adventure

Until sunrise

There are lots of great horror games available on PlayStation 4, including the excellent and VR-compatible Resident Evil 7, but few try to mimic the excitement and campy tone of classic slasher movies. Supermassive’s Until Dawn does that courageously with a branching story that makes almost everyone die at any time based on the decisions you make, and it often succeeds in surpassing the movies it respects.

It helps that the game includes an all-star cast of actors, including Hayden Panettiere, Rami Malek and Peter Stormare, each of whom is represented in the game with almost identical character models.

Detroit: Become human

The French studio Quantic Dream has been making adventure-oriented games for two decades and the company has built a reputation for its long-winded and sometimes confusing storylines. Detroit: Become Human is the developer at its best, but tells the stories of three different androids living in a dystopian city, while still feeling focused and focused.

As with the other Quantic Dream titles, Detroit is all about player choice, with your actions having long-term consequences that can greatly affect the final end, but these never feel cryptic or confusing. Instead, they are natural progressions of your decisions, and they make the game almost infinitely playable.

Journey (also on PlayStation 3)

Journey is a beautiful, atmospheric and surreal exploration experience like nothing else is available yet, a game that is best played with as little knowledge as possible. As you explore the sand-covered world and pursue your goal, you will eventually realize being accompanied by other players. Although you cannot talk to each other in the traditional sense, you still connect both.

Journey is one of the most beautiful games ever made, with a beautiful soundtrack and a clear art style that looks like it was ripped from a picture book. If you buy the PlayStation 3 version, you get access to the PlayStation 4 version at no extra cost and the game was previously available as a PlayStation Plus freebie.

platform promotion

Be bound to

There are few games you can play like a ballerina – we think mustache plumbers are easier to relate – and fewer succeed in doing this in a game as stunning as Bound. You set in the spirit of a dancer and you travel through her youth as you travel through the beautiful and surreal environments created by Plastic.

3D platformers are hard to do well, with many developers making the same mistakes now as in the 90s, but Bound’s focus on the grace and beauty of motion and changing environments make it not feel old.

Tearaway Expanded

The original Tearaway was released as an exclusive PlayStation Vita, and not without reason. The papercraft adventure of Media Molecule made intensive use of the functions of the console, including the touchpad on the back, gyroscope and even the camera. This seems to offer a bad fit for an improved PlayStation 4 port, but that cannot be less true.

Tearaway Unfolded takes the basic structure of Tearaway and reworkes it to highlight the best elements of the PlayStation 4, including the lightbar and the touchpad of the controller. You still get the same surprises and challenges as in the Vita version, and a second player can use an app to customize the world around you.

Fight

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Of course, Street Fighter V may have stolen some of its thunder from the excellent Dragon Ball FighterZ, but Capcom’s newest fighting game still proves why the Street Fighter franchise has been a fighting game champion for over twenty years. With a wealth of characters, including newcomers such as Rashid and F.A.N.G., there is always a new strategy to try hoping to beat your opponent.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition packages in previously released DLC characters with a second V-Trigger function, the titular arcade mode, a UI revision, gallery and Extra Battle mode. Even better? It is free for anyone who owns the original version.

The King of Fighters XIV

One of the most undervalued fighting series out there – despite having been a mainstay of tournaments for years – The King of Fighters is a great option for those looking for a different type of 2D hunter, or those interested in 3 -to-3 fights instead of Street Fighter’s single-fighter system. The latest chapter, The King of Fighter XIV, includes an upgraded combo system, including automatic combos for newer players, and a “party battle” option if you want to take things online.

Not happy with the character you chose in a competition? The King of Fighters XIV contains 50 of them, and you will see that they also carry it out in the latest story mode.

VR

Blood & truth

Now that PlayStation VR has been available for a few years, Sony was no longer able to offer technical demonstrations, disguised as full video games. The London studio was tasked with expanding the ideas in the “London Heist” segment of PlayStation VR Worlds, resulting in the shooter Blood & Truth in 2019. Despite being based on a short teaser, it is one of the best shooters that are available in virtual reality.

Blood & Truth is sterk geïnspireerd door Britse misdaadfilms van Guy Ritchie en behoudt het gevoel voor stijl en actie dat zijn werk zo spannend maakt. Gemengd in het vuurgevecht zijn kleinere, stillere secties gericht op doorkruisen, en er zijn auto-shootouts voor het geval je bloeddruk nog niet genoeg is gestegen.

Mos

Virtual reality leent zich het beste voor first-person games, maar dat betekent niet dat een perspectief van een derde persoon niet goed kan worden gedaan. De avonturenspel Moss is bewijs, omdat het erin slaagt om traditionele 3D-actie – bestuurd door een gamepad – te combineren met wereldmanipulatie via de PlayStation VR-headset. In essentie heb je het gevoel dat je de controle hebt over zowel de schattige hoofdrolspeler in de muis als de hele wereld, en zijn klassieke fantasie-verhalen vertellen is charmant genoeg om je tot het einde te laten spelen. Ondanks dat VR zich richt op een ouder publiek, is Moss ook een geweldige game om met je kinderen aan je zijde te spelen.

Tot Dawn: Rush of Blood

Spelers die op zoek zijn naar spanning, hebben mogelijk het einde bereikt van Tot Dawn en besloten dat ze iets wilden ervaren dat net zo angstaanjagend was in virtual reality. Als dat klinkt als jij, ben je gek, maar tot Dawn: Rush of Blood is precies wat je zoekt.

Je bevindt je op ‘s werelds gevaarlijkste achtbaan en je moet je arsenaal aan wapens gebruiken om de monsters te verslaan die je hopen te vermoorden, en met meerdere paden om uit te kiezen, heb je het hele spel nog niet gezien als je het einde hebt bereikt. Een scorebord is ook inbegrepen, zodat je kunt zien welke van je vrienden het coolst zijn gebleven en of jij degene bent die een horrorfilm overleeft.

Batman: Arkham VR (ook op pc)

Veel games hebben beloofd je Batman te laten worden, maar slechts één meende het echt. Batman: Arkham VR laat je het arsenaal van Bruce Wayne van high-tech gadgets uitproberen, puzzels oplossen, slechteriken bestrijden en natuurlijk misdaad oplossen op de manier waarop alleen de grootste detective ter wereld dat kan.

From a first-person perspective, you get to experience a slice of Batman’s life in a way the other Arkham games could not, and Gotham City has never felt more real. Though it’s a very short game, Arkham VR does include some interesting developments for a few key characters, and it’s worth playing for any Batman fan.

Farpoint

Virtual reality shooters tend to be on rails, not allowing players to wander and adjust their strategy, but Farpoint bucks that trend to great effect. As the sole survivor of a failed mission, you’re trapped on a mysterious planet loaded with bug creatures and robots that definitely don’t want you to be there.

You’re able to explore the world at your own pace and with the PlayStation Aim controller, it feels like you’re shooting the enemies with a real weapon. As you make it further into the story, brief asides reveal the history of humanity on the planet, and show you that you aren’t alone.

