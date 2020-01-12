The best electric toothbrushes for cleaning like a dentist

Four minutes is not long. But spending four minutes a day – two in the morning and two in the evening – can significantly improve your health. How? ‘Or’ What? Brush your teeth. Caring for your teeth is a big deal, and it requires a toothbrush that was not given to you for free the last time you went to the dentist and lied about the frequency of flossing. A toothbrush that will clean better than any human hand is important for your overall oral health. We have put together some of the best electric toothbrushes so you can keep your teeth shiny, healthy and strong.

Oral B Genius X Electric Toothbrush

This toothbrush uses AI to learn more about brushing behaviors and gives you instant feedback on your brushing style via the Oral B app. Connect via Bluetooth and get daily coaching on parts of your mouth that you might miss and even where to apply the right pressure for best results. It’s the toothbrush of the future.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100

With a rating of 4.4 stars on more than 5,000 reviews, it is one of the best-selling electric toothbrushes from Amazon. It has a 14-day battery life and includes a two-minute timer to ensure you brush up on the time required by the ADA.

Quip metal electric toothbrush

Quip metal electric toothbrush: Breaking the mold of the typical electric toothbrush, Quip is elegant, light and easy to use. It has a built-in timer that emits pulses every 30 seconds to help you touch all the quadrants of your mouth in two minutes. Additionally, if you sign up for the subscription, Quip will send you replacement brush heads every three months. Informed contributor Jessica Booth writes, “After more than a year of use, I can confirm that this toothbrush has completely changed the way I brush my teeth for the better.”

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush

Get a little fancy with your toothbrush with this set. The Diamondclean comes with a very unique charging function: a glass cup. Place the cup on the charging station and you can just put down your toothbrush to charge it. It has five brushing modes, depending on what your teeth and mouth need: Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care and Deep Clean.

Fairywell electric toothbrush

This affordable option has over 11,000 reviews with a 4.5-star rating. It fully charges in about four hours, but this charge can last 30 days without slowing down. It has a two-minute timer and pulse to tell you when to switch sides of your mouth for better brushing habits.

