The best durable sheet masks for your skin and the environment

Words of Ella Yuill

There is no denying the power of the best sheet masks. After a long day at the office, on a long-haul flight or even just on a Sunday afternoon, there is something that undeniably feels luxurious about carefully aligning your features with the allocated space for eyes, mouth and nose, smoothing it up, and then relaxing while the mask does all the hard work for you.

Despite their ability to contain a punch of moisture, soothe irritated skin and offer anti-aging benefits, sheet masks are one of the last beauty products to be denounced for their potentially negative impact on the skin. ‘environment. Since the majority of masks are single-use, some have compared the much-loved sheet mask to plastic straws.

Traditionally, many sheet masks are made from a combination of synthetic materials (think polyester, nylon, and plastic) that cannot be recycled or completely composted and will likely end up in landfill – where they won’t benefit our skin. or to our ecosystem.

However, in recent years, the use of eco-friendly biocellulose, a hydrogel made from synthetic polymers, has allowed our Netflix and pampering nights to be plastic-free when it comes to the mask on our face. .

“Many sheet masks on the market are made of cotton or paper, which can dry on the skin after a few minutes,” explains Daniel Isaacs, director of research at Medik8. “We have harnessed the power of bio-cellulose in our ultimate bio-cellulose recovery mask, an extraordinary material that absorbs its own weight in water several times. Bio-cellulose is a natural biodegradable fiber resulting from the fermentation of coconut water. The tiny bio-cellulose fibers form a veil so thin that it can adapt to contours and fine lines to ensure optimal levels of hydration where you really need it.

But just like all of these shows on Netflix, not all durable leaf masks are created equal. Masks which, once removed, leave a thick and shiny residue on the skin, can be pleasant, but, if they contain silicones, the sticky film left on the back of the sheet mask can contradict its “biodegradable” status.

“Silicones are generally not biodegradable, and therefore theoretically a high concentration of silicone in a sheet mask formulation can cover the outside of the bio-cellulose and prevent or prevent it from degrading,” says Daniel.

“The good news is that the Ultimate Recovery bio-cellulose recovery mask does not contain silicones and will biodegrade easily after use. The mask is also housed in a recyclable bag, to minimize our impact on the environment. “

To keep you out of trouble, we’ve listed our favorite, more eco-friendly sheet masks below. In this way, we can all still indulge ourselves without worrying too much about external damage.