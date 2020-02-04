The best drugstore mascara – for every need

Whether you want to increase the volume to 11 or just want something that won’t make you swing, there’s really a tube of mascara for everyone – and it’s not unusual to be very specific about what you’re covering your eyelashes with. But what if your priority is to save some money? Are there large mascaras that don’t break the bank?

Fortunately, the answer is a resounding “hell yes.” We have collected the best mascaras for just about every need – including two choices from our Beauty Innovator Awards 2019 – that cost you no more than your favorite brunch order. Click through and find the wish of your heart in a tube. Your eyelashes and your bank account will thank you.

At Refinery29 we are there to help you navigate through this overwhelming world of things. All our market choices are independently selected and managed by the editors. If you buy something that we link to on our site, Refinery29 can earn commission. View the rest of the winners of the Beauty Innovator Award 2019.

Covergirl Exhibitionist Mascara



Extension

This 2019 BIA winner is visibly getting taller and thicker after just one – yes, like in a single jacket. In addition, the curvy wand helps to grip and cover the smallest lashes.

COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Mascara, $, available at Walmart

L’Oréal Unlimited length and lift mascara



Extension

The flexible wand on L’Oréal’s new Unlimited mascara defies everything we thought we knew about drugstore mascara’s. However, the genius behind the flexible wand goes much deeper than just the novelty factor: you can get so close to the lash line to coat every lash from root to tip.

L’Oreal Paris Unlimited length and lift mascara, $, available from Amazon

Milani Dangerous Lengs 3D Mascara

Extension

If you are looking for ultra-fluttery, defined eyelashes, then this curling and lengthening formula is for you.

Milani Dangerous Lengths 3D Mascara, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Revlon Super Length Mascara



Extension

Revlon’s extended mascara has a fiber formula that helps to extend any lash, and a plush brush also helps with the volume for long, lush lashes.

Revlon Super Length Mascara – Blackest Black, $, available at WalmartThis unique brush has three different sides to ensure that every lash gets some love.

If you really want eyelash extensions, but are too impatient to sit in a chair for two hours with your eyes closed, this new formula from Almay eyelashes gives the feathered look while everyone fooled into thinking you paid $ 200 (then you really only paid $ 10).

Doctors Formula Eyelash Improver



This double mascara kit is the easiest way to apply false (-like) lashes ever. The set comes with a black extended mascara, as well as an “extension” wand, which is a spoolie for applying false eyelash fibers. All you have to do is wipe off black mascara, another wipe off the extension fibers, and then seal everything with the black mascara. That’s it – and you have eyelashes that look like fake. Moreover, you have saved all the time needed to glue a strip.

L’Oréal Voluminous Carbon Black Volume Building Mascara



This mascara is an editor and favorite with consumers for a reason: it seriously fills the eyelashes. The thick brush has hundreds of small bristles that grasp each hair and feature a voluminous formula that easily fits into layers without getting into lumpy or crunchy areas.

Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Mascara



This formula promises to give your eyelashes the same treatment as a stop-in-your-pair pair of Loubs adds to your confidence.

Almay Get up and grow Extreme-length mascara



The name says it all: Almay’s Get Up & Grow not only prolongs, but the conditioning formula helps strengthen your lashes over time.

Almay Extreme Length Mascara, $, available from Amazon

Eleven Extending and voluminous mascara



Do you think you can’t get much for $ 4? The mascara of E.L.F. gives you long and fuller lashes for just four dollars.

Maybelline Volum ‘Express The Rocket Waterproof Mascara



Water resistant

It’s not for nothing that this mascara is a classic – thanks to the tightly packed plastic bristles it is super easy to coat every lash with a low volume-forming formula. Add a bit of watertight action to the mix, and your mascara won’t go anywhere – whether you’re sweating in the gym or a rain shower.

Maybelline Volum ‘Express The Rocket Waterproof Mascara, $, available at Walmart

COVERGIRL LashBlast Volume Mascara

The original Lashblast Volume mascara from CoverGirl is one of our favorites. But if we need our make-up to last all day (without raccoon eyes), we always grab the watertight version.

Avon Wash-Off Waterproof Mascara

Do you want to wear mascara to the gym? This does not run over your face after a sweat session of 45 minutes.

COVERGIRL LashBlast Clump Crusher



Mass Stopping

There is a reason why this tube is a favorite with some of our beauty editors. Layer after layer you never see a single mass.

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous butterfly mascara



The secret of L’Oréal Voluminous Butterfly is the butterfly wing-shaped wall. It combs through every lash for a perfectly even application. Everyone greets Iman and Volumize Mascara from her brand. The bristles lift, separate and never let the lashes stick together.Volumizing

Every mascara with the name Doll Eye should give your lashes a big boost, right? And that is exactly what this formula does – for a very attractive price.

Pixi from Petra Lash Lift

Volumizing

If you’re looking for the ultimate eye-opening effect, this double set will give you exactly that, thanks to a larger staff designed for volume and extension and a finer precision brush that comes in the inner and outer corners for fanning eyelashes. Birds come from a feather together … and are the inspiration behind this mascara. The fanning brush promises to capture, coat and separate your pony.

Maybelline Total Temptation Mascara

The whipped formula, which contains coconut extract, helps to create individual eyelashes are they real? -Level volume.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

This cone-shaped brush helps to beat the most eyelashes in glamorous areas. The hourglass-shaped brush helps the fibers in the formula to volume and extend each lash. This double-sided mascara is designed to seriously slack eyelashes. Use the white fiber-soaked primer as a base and place the black mascara over it. Voilà – Hadid-approved lashes. It is simple makeup math: a small wand x the human average of 150 eyelashes = the illusion of a million eyelashes. Those of you who dig lumpy eyelashes will love Maybelline’s Colossal Spider Effect mascara. The unique brush with plastic hair combs through the eyelashes and deposits large amounts of product, which instantly lifts weak hairs.

Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Primer

This eyelash duo from Honest Beauty helps to create both length and volume at the same time. First, the primer protects and nourishes the lashes and at the same time enhances the color. The mascara then goes extra smoothly to lift and strengthen each lash.

Essence Lash Princess Volume Mascara



Consider this mascara as a Wonderbra for your eyelashes. It lifts, separates and ensures that each individual eyelash looks bigger. Certainly, the thick brush gives you mega volume. But this soft formula is primarily a link if you have sensitive eyes.

Maybelline Volum ‘Express The Falsies Mascara

For those of us who like wet mascaras that are almost too goopy on the wand, this is the stuff of magic. Whether you have long or short lashes, this not only makes them bulky, but also makes them darker.

thickening

Haven’t tried Great Lash yet? You miss it. There is a reason why this eyelash formula has been a favorite of professionals for decades. Mascara primer often feels like an unnecessary step (especially if you have limited time), but a tinted primer that makes your eyelashes thicker and darker is a quick way to completely skip mascara for a makeup look without makeup.

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise waterproof mascara



This mascara will seriously lift floppy eyelashes thanks to its full, thick brush and volume-forming formula. This mascara is designed with every type of eyelash in mind – but we love it best when we go for thickness, thanks to the unique brush shape. With the round tip you can get incredibly close to the root of the lashes, which provides more density. Neutrogena’s Healthy Volume is made with a hint of olive oil to hydrate your lashes. The result? A thick, beautiful set throughout the winter.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara



This soft brush makes fluttering eyelashes that will not sag or fall all day. Moreover, the formula can be layered for serious drama.conditioning

This mascara does such a fantastic job of separating and defining eyelashes that we would be happy if that were the only trick. But it also contains conditioners that are aimed at helping the eyelashes grow.

Burt’s Bees 100% natural nourishing mascara

conditioning

We are sure that Emma Watson agrees that it is a challenge to find a natural mascara that defines eyelashes and lasts all day. Then Burt’s Bees launched his first full makeup collection and blessed our sensitive eyes with this lightweight formula that perfectly separates and will not stain in the heat. Hosted by Mi-Anne Chan; appearance of Whembley Sewell. The thin, conical brush on this voluminous mascara makes it easy to coat any eyelash. Yes, we mean every eyelash, from the hard-to-reach inner corners to the toe-like lashes.

Essence Forbidden Volume Mascara, $ 4.49, available from Ulta Beauty. Like this post? There is more. Receive countless beauty tips, tutorials and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page. Like us on Facebook – we’ll see you there! Demi Lovato’s first makeup line in collaboration with New York Color is certainly a good one – but one of our favorite products is the Lovatics mascara, due to its long-lasting skills. With a double-fiber brush and a formula that has both beeswax and carnauba wax to help with volume and length, this mascara is a bargain.

Lovatics from Demi Mascara, $ 4.47, available at Walmart. If you are committed to your non-waterproof mascara, pick up Locked & Coated at BareMinerals. It is a top layer that makes every formula waterproof, so you don’t have to dump your favorite tube. Although it is not technically a drugstore brand, the price is comparable to the rest of them. Avons Mega Effects mascara has a unique brush that helps to separate each lash. The hairs coat and stretch your lashes, making this a clear winner in the extended department. Mascara Absolute Lash Icon Mascara lives up to its name – the extra large, spherical brush helps shape any lash for extra volume. Moreover, the formula contains avocado oil, which enriches the lashes so that they do not clump if you aim for maximum lash height.

Approximately beauty Absolute Lash Icon Mascara, $ 12, available at Walgreens.

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

The definitive guide to the best mascara from 2018

6 No-Fuss Mascaras Our short eyelashes Love

There is a correct way to remove your mascara