The best digital cameras for 2020 | Sony, Nikon, Panasonic and more

Not everyone needs 61 megapixels, but that’s not the only reason why the Sony A7R IV with full screen is the best digital camera. Full-frame competition is fiercer than ever, but Sony continues to lead the industry by pushing technology boundaries. Not only is the A7R IV the highest resolution camera, it also has the best auto focus system we’ve tested and can shoot at a whopping 10 frames per second.

But the best is not cheap, and the cost of the A7R IV is beyond the reach of many photographers. Fortunately, cameras have more choices than ever before and there is no shortage of great ones.

The best digital camera ever: Sony A7R IV

Sony

Why should you buy this: 61 megapixels of full-format gloss

For whom? Professional and enthusiastic photographers who like big prints, big details or big harvests

Why we chose the Sony A7R IV:

I remember when 45 megapixels were a big deal – it wasn’t that long ago, but apparently Sony thinks it’s time to move forward. The A7R IV has a 61MP full frame sensor. This resolution is sufficient to produce very detailed 30-inch prints or to crop a photo clearly and still achieve a sharp result. But while many high-resolution cameras slow you down, the A7R IV can fire at 10 frames per second. That won’t win a race with the sporty A9, but it’s a lot of speed for most users.

If 61 megapixels are not enough, you can use the A7R IV’s pixel shift mode to create a 240 megapixel image, though you’ll have to combine it later with Sony’s proprietary software. Equally impressive are the 15 levels of dynamic range, which emphasize more shadows and details in high-contrast scenes.

The A7R IV offers the same features that have put the entire A7 series at the top of our list for years. The 5-axis stabilization is integrated into the body, the auto focus system is the best in the industry thanks to real-time tracking and real-time eye AF and can even produce decent 4K videos despite the processing challenge posed by this 61 MP sensor take up.

These features are grouped together in a case known to anyone who previously worked with a Sony mirrorless camera, but Sony has made some small improvements. The grip is a bit deeper and the weather resistance has been improved. The battery life is also excellent for mirrorless cameras with a CIPA rating of 670 shots.

Sony is clearly targeting professionals with the A7R IV, but that doesn’t mean that enthusiasts like me don’t drool over it. No, it’s not cheap, but if you want the best, it’s worth it.

The best DSLR camera: Nikon D780

Why should you buy this: Well-balanced performance, functions, image quality and price

For whom? Who still needs an optical viewfinder and a marathon battery life.

Why we chose the Nikon D780:

The D780 is not only the latest DSLR from Nikon, but also the most sophisticated. It replaces the incredibly popular D750 – since 2014 – and uses an updated 24 megapixel sensor. It’s Nikon’s first on-chip DSLR with built-in phase detection autofocus, a feature of the mirrorless Z-series that gives the D780 a responsive performance in live image and video mode.

In fact, the D780 is essentially the DSLR version of the mirrorless Nikon Z 6.

This raises the question: Why buy the D780 when you can only get the Z 6, which is currently a lot cheaper? Honestly, I think most people are better off doing just that. Mirrorless cameras offer advantages in terms of packaging, ease of use and at least in this case in terms of price. The Z 6 is a capable camera, and I like the strategy Nikon is pursuing with the Z series lenses.

So the D780 is more of a specialist. Many photographers still like to use an optical viewfinder, and the D780 is really good with 100% frame coverage. In addition, the larger housing of a DSLR in combination with certain lenses is more comfortable, especially with longer zooms, which are too front-heavy with mirrorless cameras.

Battery life is another benefit. Optical viewfinders use very little power. Combined with efficiency improvements, the D780 can work all day with a CIPA rating of 2,260 shots per charge. I have to imagine that only a small group of people actually need this type of long-lasting energy, but this is a welcome feature for those who do, and means that you can save money by not having to buy replacement batteries.

The higher resolution D850 was my best choice for the best DSLR so far, and for some photographers, especially professionals, this camera is still the better one. I think the D780 is the best value for money. With 4K video and faster Live View autofocus, it’s the right choice for the majority of customers. I wish Nikon had put an AF joystick on it, but well – you can’t win them all.

The best digital camera on the go: Sony RX100 VII

Daven Mathies / Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: Impressive performance and picture quality.

For whom? Photo enthusiasts and professionals on the go.

Why we chose the Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII:

The seventh generation of Sony’s revolutionary advanced compact model enhances an already excellent recipe by adding a viewfinder without blackout, faster autofocus and a 3.5mm microphone connector. This is supplemented by a list of functions that have been adopted by the RX100 VI.

The 20-megapixel 1-inch type sensor is returning, although the speed for continuous shooting has dropped slightly from 24 frames per second to 20. As if I were counting – that’s still ridiculously fast, and the reduction ensures that there is no power outage for viewfinders, probably a more important feature to keep up with fast-moving subjects. In addition, the autofocus speed has improved slightly compared to the VI.

Since the RX100 VII is a Sony, it also has a full range of video functions. It can record 4K video at 30 fps, 1080p up to 120 fps and super slow motion at 240, 480 and even 960 fps at reduced resolutions. It also features Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) to capture the maximum dynamic range and play HDR content on compatible TVs, a feature normally reserved for high-end cameras. A 3.5mm microphone jack also found its way into the RX100 VII, a first for the series.

But maybe the best thing is that none of the advanced features of the RX100 VII jump in your face. They are there when you are looking for them, but if you want to sit back and enjoy a user-friendly pocket camera, you can easily do so.

The high price is certainly not for everyone, but this is a camera that will keep you going for years to come. If you don’t need the latest and greatest models, you can still buy older, brand new RX100 models for a lot less money. They can’t keep up with the performance of the VII brand, but they still take stunning pictures thanks to very similar sensors. If you are not impressed by the improved viewfinder, the slightly faster autofocus and the microphone connection, you can save money by opting for the still excellent Sony RX100 VI.

The best digital camera for children: Olympus Tough TG-6

Why should you buy this: Water, dust and shockproof

For whom? Parents, adventurers and everyone who needs a solid point-and-shoot.

Why we chose the Olympus Stylus Tough TG-6:

Olympus cannot officially call the Tough TG-6 child-safe. However, it is waterproof to a depth of 50 feet, withstands a 7 foot drop and can even withstand 200 pounds. Your child can drop it in the bathtub, throw it down the stairs or run it over with the Tonka truck, and the TG-6 will continue to tick. This is not a children’s camera, but it will do the job.

The TG-6 is as simple as point-and-shoots, but offers some powerful and fun features that are hidden under the surface if you want to use them yourself. The 25-100mm lens offers a decent zoom range and a truly stunning macro mode for detailed close-ups. Light painting mode is great for camping trips and provides entertainment for creative teenagers armed with flashlights. The camera can even shoot in RAW – though the small sensor certainly can’t keep up with the image quality of the other cameras on this list. For travel and vacation, it offers built-in GPS with geotagging and location logging features that allow you to create a map of your adventure that can be viewed in the Olympus Image Track app.

The TG-6 doesn’t have many improvements over the Tough TG-5, but if you can find the TG-5 for sale, it’s actually not cheaper. Sure, most smartphones these days are weatherproof to some extent, and with a decent case, they can even survive a good fall. But why are you at risk of damaging your phone if cameras like the TG-6 are nearby?

The best digital camera for beginners: Sony A6100

Why should you buy this: A beginner-friendly camera with a beginner-friendly price that doesn’t limit functionality.

For whom? First time buyers jump into mirrorless cameras

Why we chose the Sony A6100:

The mirrorless full frame cameras from Sony are excellent – but expensive. The Sony A6100 offers some of the best features of the A7 series for a camera that costs less than $ 900 (including lens). The same Sony E-mount is still used as for the A7, so you can use all the same lenses if you later want to upgrade to a full frame model.

The A6100 is equipped with a 24 megapixel APS-C sensor, which is smaller than full screen mode. This keeps the camera in its low profile. While this means that performance in low light conditions is not comparable to that of Sony, it delivers excellent results in most situations.

You also get the incredible 425-point hybrid autofocus system from Sony. Like the latest A7 models, the A6100 also uses Real Time Tracking and Real Time Eye autofocus technologies, which are based on artificial intelligence, to recognize and track motifs from Sony. This is especially useful when taking photos at 11 fps, the A6100’s maximum burst speed. With the A6100 you can keep up with your pets and experience the action of your child’s little league game.

Aside from photo photography, the A6100 is also a strong actor for films. It records 4K video and offers you a microphone jack if you want to improve the audio quality.

While the A6100 lacks extras like image stabilization – a feature that is included in the more expensive Sony A6600 – the camera combines several great features in one affordable, compact camera. I’m not the biggest fan of the Sony menu system, but the A6100’s touchscreen simplifies operation and gives the camera a smartphone-like feel, making it accessible to camera buyers for the first time.

The best digital camera for videos: Panasonic Lumix GH5

Hillary Grigonis / Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: The GH5 is a hybrid camera that can capture both still images and videos without losing corners.

For whom? Creative people who place as much value on movement content as on still images.

Why we chose the Panasonic Lumix GH5:

All of the cameras on this list capture 4K video, but video is not a secondary focus only on the Lumix GH5. If the recording restrictions for many DSLRs and mirrorless cameras are short, the GH5 is happy to continue taking pictures until the card is full or the battery is empty.

It was also one of the first cameras to offer buttery 60fps 4K images. It also includes a number of video features for professional users, including 10-bit 4: 2: 2 recording, clean HDMI output, and an optional log gamma profile via a paid firmware upgrade that creates film-like footage for color corrections. Even if you are not interested in these features today, I can assure you that it is difficult to go back to a smaller computer once you have learned how to use them. Compared to most other mirrorless cameras, the GH5 gives you room to grow into.

The camera can also assert itself with still images. The autofocus lights up quickly and can take 9 pictures per second with continuous autofocus or 12 pictures with stored focus. The GH5 also has some exclusive Panasonic features, including 4K and 6K photo modes, where you can select the focus point after taking it, merge multiple images for a deeper depth of field, or take photos with reduced resolution at 60 or 30 fps respectively ,

While you can buy cameras with larger or higher resolution sensors for the same price, the GH5 offers an unbeatable mix of photo and video features and outperforms many cameras that cost a lot more when it comes to advanced video features. The even more video-centric Lumix GH5S raises the bar even higher, but I’ve kept the standard GH5 here because it’s cheaper, better for stills, and easier to use because the GH5S doesn’t have image stabilization. However, video professionals should take a look at the S model.

How does a digital camera work?

Digital cameras use a lens to focus light on an electronic image sensor. This sensor – the digital equivalent of analog film – consists of millions of light-sensitive pixels that see either red, green or blue light. During processing, these pixels are combined into a full-color image.

Sensors come in different sizes. Larger sensors generally offer better image quality, but also require larger lenses. For this reason, DSLRs and mirrorless cameras with full-frame sensors can be very large, while point-and-shoots and camera phones are impressively compact.

What is a DSLR camera?

DSLR stands for Digital Single Lens Reflex and is a further development of the single-lens reflex camera from the film age. These cameras use interchangeable lenses and mirrors to reflect the light from the lens into an optical viewfinder. If you keep an eye on the viewfinder of a DSLR, you will see like a window directly through the lens. Since optical viewfinders have no pixels, they offer a very clean and responsive view, but they cannot show you exposure simulation in real time and do not work at all for video or live images.

What is a mirrorless camera?

A mirrorless camera is a type of camera that uses interchangeable lenses. It’s related to the DSLR, but don’t confuse the two as the same. Mirrorless cameras make the bulky mirror system of a DSLR unnecessary (hence the name) and instead use electronic viewfinders or simply no viewfinder (as is the case with the Canon EOS M6). This allows for lighter and smaller designs, but professional models can still be a bit bulky and heavy. As with DSLRs, you can attach a variety of lenses to mirrorless cameras and typically use larger sensors than direct shots, resulting in superior image quality.

Are digital cameras allowed on airplanes?

Yes. Indeed, digital cameras are better to take away than film cameras, since films over ISO 800 can be damaged by X-ray equipment. Most camera accessories are also acceptable on airplanes, including tripods. The most important thing to watch out for is the lithium-ion batteries that digital cameras use. Keep them in your hand luggage. Airport racks can remove them from checked bags because lithium batteries can pose a fire hazard (although camera batteries are much less of a risk than phone batteries because they are nowhere near as tight).

