The best destinations for gourmets with wanderlust

Every country believes that its own kitchen is the best. We may never have a winner for that subjective argument, but it is clear that certain international cuisines are so diverse and have so much taste that most gourmets cannot resist them!

If you consider yourself a little obsessed with food, there are a few countries that you should add to your bucket list. Your taste buds will thank you! View them below.

Italy: Gourmet mecca

It will come as no surprise that Italy manages to achieve the world’s best foodie destinations. Italian specialties such as pizza and pasta are now staples all over the world and, with all their tasty, cheese-like goodness, are often considered the ultimate comfort dishes.

Of course the pizza and pasta that you will find in Italy are at a different level. Naples in the south of the country is famous for its wood-fired paper-thin pizzas, while many regions have their own types of pasta and sauces that you can’t get anywhere else.

But the best thing about Italian cuisine? It is so much more than just pizza and pasta. Although these bread-based meals are typical of the southern regions, along with delicious street foods such as arancini balls, the regions in central and northern Italy serve completely different foods. Think of creamy risotto, hearty polenta and slow-cooked Osso Bucco. Yum!

Singapore: The Blending Of Cuisines From Around The World

Foodies are often the most satisfied in countries where they can taste a wide range of foods. With wide flavors, they appreciate kitchens that are bursting with a variety of flavors and influences from many different cultures. That is why Singapore should be on your bucket list if you find yourself a foodie.

Singaporean cuisine is influenced by culinary traditions from China, India, Indonesia, the Middle East, the Malaysian people and even a few Western cultures. The result is an incredibly varied assortment of dishes that varies from super spice and sharp to mild.

The most famous Singaporean dish should be chili crab, but there are plenty of other delicious dishes that don’t get much international attention. The next time you are in Singapore, try the satay meat and the beloved sambal stingray.

Turkey: where east and west meet

Half European and half Asian, Turkey is one of the most intriguing countries in the world. In terms of geography, food and culture, this is where east and west meet. Thanks to the geographic location of the country and its rich history, Turkish cuisine has been influenced by many cultures over the years.

Some Turkish dishes are already extremely popular on the world stage. Consider the syrupy dessert baklava, made with ground nuts and filo pastry. But there are also several lesser-known dishes in this country of grilled meat and creamy dips that every traveler would fall in love with.

One of our favorite things about Turkish cuisine is meze. This refers to the wide range of cold snacks that are sometimes eaten instead of a single meal. Meze dishes are always served with bread and usually consist of salads, dips and bean dishes that are always delicious.

India: A Foodie Wonderland

No true foodie can resist the temptations of Indian food. Although you certainly do not have to travel to India to enjoy the wonders of Indian food, there is nothing like eating authentic Indian dishes in the motherland.

Most people associate Indian dishes with curries, but it’s so much more than that. In addition to delicious curries, Indian cuisine offers various dishes that are bursting with color and taste. One of the best Indian dishes to try is the super tasteful tunde de kabab, a kebab of minced meat that is seasoned with more than 100 spices.

India is also a top destination if you are a vegan or vegetarian gourmet thanks to the wide variety of Indian vegetarian dishes. There are currently five states in the country where at least half of the population is vegetarian.

South Africa: some of the best street food in the world

Despite its tumultuous history, South Africa is a land of diversity. The rainbow nation has 11 official languages, including Zulu, Swati, Afrikaans and English. You can be sure that the cuisine is equally diverse and enjoy flavors from different cultures and ethnic traditions.

In addition to the indigenous cultures of South Africa, the cuisine is also influenced by Dutch, French and Malaysian culinary practices. Put all these influences together and you have some of the best street food in the world.

If you try only one South African street food dish, let it be bunny chow, the curry served in hollowed-out bread. There is also the thick sausage-like farmer’s sausage and salty dried beef known as biltong.

