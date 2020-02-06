The best desktop monitor deals for February 2020

If, like most computer users today, you are used to working and surfing on a laptop every day, or if you have never paid so much attention to desktop displays in general, it is understandable that you may not know what to do Make sure you have a good PC monitor when shopping. A high-quality display can and will improve or hinder your experience, whether you’re just using a computer for your work and daily internet surfing, or if you often have hours of video games and streaming sessions.

Given how much we rely on PCs today, it’s worth investing a little time to find the right monitor for your desktop setup. This is especially true for games and streaming, since even the most powerful desktop CPU or graphics card is held back by a delayed display that tends to jerk and screen tears. However, these things can get very expensive very quickly. Whether you’re building a new desktop computer, buying or just upgrading an existing battle station, your monitor is a place where you can save a lot of money if you find it Right deal.

And this is exactly where we come into play: Below we have compiled a whole series of the hottest monitor deals currently available and summarized them in this comprehensive list. We have also included a quick guide to keep you updated on today’s PC display market. For a more detailed listing of the latest and greatest monitor designs and technologies, check out our detailed buying guide.

Today’s top monitor deals

Full HD monitor offers

Most monitors currently on the market are 1080p monitors (also known as “Full HD” or “FHD” for short), which means that they have a vertical resolution of 1,080 pixels. This resolution dominates the category of 21- to 27-inch monitors – and you’ll want to see Quad HD (1440p) or 4K Ultra HD (2160p) – but for the vast majority of computer applications, 1080p is still a good place to go to be.

If you’re just looking for an affordable, no frills monitor for a desktop workstation, a 1080p in the 21 to 27-inch range is more than likely what you’re looking for. The good news is that this is the cheapest type of monitor, especially if you’re not interested in paying more for higher refresh rates or Vsync technologies (i.e., features you’ll find on game-designed displays). And with the monitor offerings above, you might even be able to get a solid Full HD monitor from a well-known brand for around $ 100.

Gaming monitor deals

Dan Baker / Digital Trends

Gamers demand a lot more from their computer hardware than normal users, and this applies to desktop monitors as well as everything else. A lousy display can quickly affect your gaming experience. In addition to the screen size and resolution, you also need to consider aspects such as refresh rate and Vsync features so that your display can keep up with your GPU (even a PC with the highest performance) graphics card stutters and runs after connected to a below-average monitor is).

If you have chosen a size and resolution – 1080p Full HD, 1440p Quad HD or 4K Ultra HD – you want to find a monitor with a refresh rate of around 144 Hz. The refresh rate determines the refresh rate. A minimum of 120 Hz is required to be able to play 60 frames per second smoothly. Everything else and you will very likely experience stuttering and screen delays. A good gaming monitor should also have Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync technologies (depending on which one is suitable for your graphics card), which will significantly reduce or eliminate annoying and immersion-related screen drops.

You pay a bit more for these technologies, but they’re not particularly cheap if you’re looking for a monitor for your gaming PC. These are popular items, but are regularly offered for sale. In any case, keep an eye on this page and save money with our monitor offers.

Curved and Ultrawide Monitor offers

Dan Baker / Digital Trends

Curved monitors and ultrawide monitors are relatively new in the world of desktop displays and can be a good alternative to conventional monitors and multi-monitor configurations if required. The idea behind a curved panel is that the entire screen is aimed at the viewer’s eyes. Admittedly, the benefits of curved displays are largely subjective and depend on the preferences of individual users. Therefore, it may be a good idea to find out in person before deciding whether a curved monitor is really your speed or not.

On the other hand, the advantages of ultrawide monitors are obvious. If you choose one of these monitors, it is almost certain that you will choose a curved design that is easier to view at super widescreen resolutions. Just be prepared to pay for it: Ultrawide displays are the most expensive in the entire range. However, if you find the right deal, it may be worth it – and you could even save money if you bought two or three separate monitors.

However, standard size curved screens are often no more expensive than non-curved screens. So if you choose this style, we have listed some curved screens in the monitor offers above to help you find the right one for your combat station.

4K Ultra HD Monitor Deals

Riley Young / Digital Trends

Ultra HD, better known as “4K”, has now become the standard for televisions, but 4K monitors are no longer as common. This is mainly because PC screens are usually smaller than home TVs, but also because monitors are still considered peripherals and most people understandably don’t want to spend hundreds more on them – especially if the benefits of Ultra HD are less noticeable on a smaller screen than they would be on a large living room TV.

However, you are probably closer to your computer monitor than your TV, and since the cost of 4K screens has dropped dramatically in recent years, now is not a bad time to upgrade to a UHD display for your PC above. This is especially true if you’ve built or are building a 4K-capable slot machine. In addition to Ultrawide displays, 4K monitors are expensive (as expected), but they also offer some of the best savings. Therefore we will keep our list of offers up to date with all available Ultra HD options at the moment.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we carefully and independently choose what we cover.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links.

