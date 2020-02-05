The best designer handbags to invest in now

From super-large carrier bags, hip bags and micro bags to timeless classics, shop our selection of the best handbags of the new season

There’s nothing like treating yourself to a new seasonal purchase, and I can’t think of a better way than with a designer handbag that not only handles all SS20 trends, but also lasts a lifetime – in other words, the perfect investment. Now I appreciate that it is a big purchase, so to save you time and effort, I have collected the best designer handbags of the new season that are suitable for all tastes, styles, daily needs and budgets (yes, really).

If every season is worthy to invest, it must be a designer handbag (and if you don’t believe me, some brands like Chanel are literally a better financial investment than gold). And although many designers are trendy with their range, there are also some classic styles that never go out of style.

The best arm candy for SS20 varies from the super-large, with the coolest carry-all in every color, print and texture – to indispensable micros, the cute bags that are small but perfectly formed. Invest in this for minimal effort, with maximum impact – Fendi and Jacquemus have a number of good choices.

We keep things tonal this season and invest in some pretty poor candy in earth tones, with a hint of cream and butter yellow – Strathberry, Yuzefi and Chloé have some divine options.

If your heart is set on something that is a bit slimmer and modern, check out the designs from Bottega Veneta (the brand everyone’s talking about), LOEWE and ACNE.

You can’t go wrong with a classic Mulberry or Stella McCartney – these beautiful bags pay for themselves when you calculate the costs per wear.

The new it-bag from Alexander McQueen, The Story, is also a safe bet if you’re looking for an all-in-all bag, and it is available in classic colors and more fashionable. Celebrities such as Charlize Theron and Kaia Gerber are already fans.

If your budget is not completely exhausted, there are so many cool contemporary brands that offer handbags for £ 300 or less. I am personally a huge fan of Manu Atelier, STAUD and for something more retro, Rixo. Finally, if you feel nostalgic, go on the retro route with a Dior saddlebag or Fendi baguette. Iconic.

Still not convinced? Keep scrolling to buy even more fantastic designer handbags.