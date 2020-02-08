The best dehumidifiers on Amazon to keep your home comfortable

When the temperature starts to rise (and not just because of climate change) and there are showers on the horizon, it means that things get a little … humid. Besides being a very rude word, moisture is an enemy of your house. It can cause fungal growth, excess bacteria and a generally unpleasant feeling, although your tropical plants may like it. Fight moisture with a dehumidifier in the house, one that absorbs all the moisture in the air and converts it into water, which you can then dump into the drain. We have collected some of the best dehumidifiers on Amazon to ensure that your home doesn’t start to feel like the Amazon.

Vremi 4,500 Sq. Ft. dehumidifiers

This machine can look daunting, but it removes up to 50 pints of moisture per day (!) From the air. It is great for large, open spaces such as living rooms and basements. It also helps to reduce odor and bacteria in the air and features a Turbo mode for maximum effectiveness.

HOmeLabs 4,500 Sq. Ft Energy Star dehumidifier

If your basement feels more like a swamp, this large dehumidifier can help. It comes with a 2-year warranty and runs continuously for 24 hours until the tank is full. In addition, there is a drain hose outlet that fits most garden hoses to drain water and keep your machine running.

Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier

This compact 16oz option is perfect for smaller spaces such as bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms and cupboards. The built-in cooling technology works without a compressor, so it is practically quiet. It also has a handy automatic shut-off for when the water reservoir is full.

Afloia portable electric dehumidifier

A great in-between for larger bedrooms (or smaller living rooms), this model can take up to 26 oz of water from the air. It has an automatic shut-off sensor for when the tank is full and uses an energy-saving design to prevent you from incurring that electricity bill.

