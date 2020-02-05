The best deep fryers for 2020

Why fry when you don’t have to? You don’t have to soak your ingredients in oil to get delicious, crispy foods like french fries and fried chicken. Instead, try preparing your food in an air fryer.

When used properly, an air fryer can cook your favorite deep fryer with just a fraction of the calories. With an air fryer, you still get the crispy, golden exterior and the soft, fluffy center. However, we would like to point out that you should not expect the exact same results that you would achieve with a deep fryer, since an air fryer does not really “fry” your food.

Air fryer leads

How exactly does an air fryer work? It cooks your food with electric heat circulated by powerful fans, and the hot air helps keep the surface of the food dry and crispy while keeping the inside moist. Some fryers have different features and functions. You may see an air fryer that also has a drainage or convection function.

With so many options, finding the right air fryer for you can be difficult. If you want to try an air fryer as a low-calorie alternative to conventional frying, we have summarized the best air fryers on the market. If you are looking for the best convection ovens, you can also check out our list of the best ovens.

Ninja Digital Air Fry Oven

The Ninja Foodi Air Fry Oven is small enough to sit in a corner on your countertop and can be opened to make it even more inconspicuous. Despite its small footprint, the Foodi oven can prepare a fair amount of French fries. It also has air roast, air roast, baking, dehydrating, keeping warm, toasting (up to nine slices at a time) and bagel functions in addition to its air roasting function.

Functions like the crumb tray keep the oven clean, and at the end of the cooking process, a light illuminates inside the oven so you can see your food. Due to the digital display and the rustproof exterior, this device feels high quality. You will also receive a supplied air frying pan and a non-stick pan.

COSORI 5.8-quart Smart Air Fryer

One of the most annoying things about deep fryers is that they usually do a much better job cooking small portions than cooking larger quantities of ingredients. The COSORI air fryer has a square, non-stick basket that is large enough to have enough fries for your family. The basket is also dishwasher safe to make cleaning easier.

This deep fryer is also smart and contains an app with 100 different recipes to get you started. You can control the air fryer with the app or control the air fryer with Alexa by voice. You can simply add your ingredients and say, “Alexa, cook french fries in the smart air fryer for 25 minutes.” up to four hours ahead of time).

The Cosori Smart Air Fryer offers a number of user-friendly functions such as quick preheating, 11 different presets, automatic shutdown and an LED screen that makes cooking a breeze.

Chefman TurboFry 2-quart air fryer

With this small Chefman air fryer, you can fry your food precisely in the air at temperatures between 200 and 400 degrees. You set the temperature with a rotary knob and a 30-minute timer is integrated. It is quite difficult to mess up your recipes in this device.

This is a very, very small air fryer. It is intended for one, maybe two people. However, the flat basket design maximizes the capacity of the ingredients. If you live alone or just you and someone else, this device is a great find as it works well but doesn’t offer all the extras and is therefore very affordable. Since it is so small, it can easily be stowed away in a closet. The basket is dishwasher safe and easy to clean. This is also a great choice for those who want to try air frying without spending too much batter.

Philips Digital Turbostar Airfryer

The Philips Digital TurboStar Airfryer is a solid option for those who want to fry air for the first time or for experienced air fryers.

This foolproof fryer is much more user-friendly than most other models thanks to its digital display, programmable timer and intuitive user interface. This device is also good at what it does – it cooks fried food 50% more consistently than other brands. If you are preparing air-fried foods for the first time, you will probably notice a bit of trying, but the five presets will help you find the right way. The air fryer also comes with a recipe book and an app that contains hundreds of recipes to choose from.

If you want a cheaper option, the Philips Viva Collection analog air fryer is a solid option, but with a different display and less frills.

Cuisinart Hot Air Toaster Oven Air Frying Pan

Are you not a fan of digital displays and touch screens? This air fryer keeps the old school in the best way and is perfect for those who prefer manual control and a traditional atmosphere.

The Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer is an easy option for those who just can’t stand digital displays, touch screens and other modern devices. It has 1,800 watts of power for rapid heating and is extremely quiet. The controls are easy to use and the seven preset functions make this a versatile addition to your kitchen worktop. Whether you’re roasting chicken, roasting a turkey or cooking asparagus – with this Cuisinart toaster and air fryer you have everything in a practical packaging.

Electric air fryer from Gowise

Are you looking for a decent air fryer without leaving a big dent in your wallet? This gadget could be for you. Gowise’s electric air fryer delivers effective air frying at a lower price than most brands.

For the price, this device roasts food well in the air. It has a maximum capacity of 3.7 liters and has a lower capacity than most others. The basket is removable and easy to clean. The user-friendly touchscreen offers preset programs for your favorite recipes. Now you can try air frying without spending an arm and a leg.

T-Fal Actifry air fryer

This device is perfect for anyone looking for a perfect french fries crisp without excess oil.

The T-Fal Actifry Air Fryer is an outstanding option that allows food to be roasted perfectly in the air without breaking the bank. The most unique thing about its design is a rotating “arm” that moves the food inside the fryer during the cooking process, ensuring that all sides are exposed to the hot air and the same crispness. While some users view this as a professional, others will find that the arm is sensitive food, such as. B. fish, mangled.

The secure lid ensures that you don’t spill oil everywhere, and the filter ensures that your kitchen doesn’t leave any smell for days. In addition, the ceramic-coated non-stick pan is removable and easy to clean. The relatively low price and effectiveness of the device make it a great gift option.

