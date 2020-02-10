The best deals on wireless headphones and earphones for February 2020

If you want to get away from reality with noise-canceling wireless headphones from Bose and Sony, or if you want to cut the (actual) cable with real wireless earphones like the Apple AirPods or Powerbeats Pro, you have come to the right place. We’ve put together all of the best headphone deals available right now, including a must-have for Beats Solo Pro.

So what’s available? Quite a lot actually. Amazon has a rare offer for both the traditional AirPods with charging case and the first-class AirPods Pro with wireless charging case. Best Buy offers the PowerBeats Pro for $ 150. However, you have to act quickly to make a bargain as there is only a small amount of stock available for each deal – and when it’s gone it’s gone.

The best deals on headphones today

Amazon Echo Buds – $ 89 ($ 40 discount)

($ 40 discount) Apple AirPods with charging case – $ 139 ($ 20 discount)

($ 20 discount) Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case – $ 169 ($ 30 off)

($ 30 off) Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 – $ 160 ($ 140 discount)

($ 140 discount) Beats EP – $ 89 ($ 41 discount)

($ 41 discount) Beats Solo 3 Wireless – $ 165 ($ 105 discount)

($ 105 discount) Beats Solo Pro – $ 250 ($ 50 off)

($ 50 off) Powerbeats Pro – $ 150 ($ 100 discount)

How to choose headphones

The secret to getting a fantastic headphone deal is preparation. Decide on the type of headphones you want and the features you need (e.g., wireless noise canceling headphones) before you start searching. Better yet, tunnel to the specific doses you want. This will dramatically increase your chances of taking them home cheaply.

Of course, that’s easier said than done. If you shop on a budget, you have a chance that the first set will be within reach. As long as you know whether you prefer noise canceling, wired, wireless, or real wireless communication, this is not a problem. We have reviewed all of the products listed above so you can rest assured that you know them are the crème de la crème.

Remember that headphones give you what you pay for. A $ 50 set of cans from a budget maker like Anker won’t sound like a $ 350 high-end pair from an audio titan like Sony. But that’s to be expected: Not everyone wants the best in business. Everything depends on the user.

However, when you shop at Digital Trends, you can be sure to see the absolute best headphones at any price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we carefully and independently choose what we cover.



