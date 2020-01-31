The best deals on video games at the moment Discounted Games Guide

Would you like to win some great video game titles at great prices? We are here to send you the best deals, promotions and sales happening right now. With each sale, some of the highlighted video game titles are also offered. However, please note that there may be more games available at the links below. We also keep this article up to date. So check back weekly.
(NOTE: None of the given links are connected. They just take you to the store, to the sale, or to the advertising source.)
Humble bundle
Humble Bundle Australia Fire Relief Click here
Note: At least $ 25 for the entire bundle.
- Hollow knight
- Empty bastards
- Armello
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Duck game
- Hand of Destiny 2
- Paradiogma
- Crawl
- The adventure friends
- Normal human basketball
- Satellite Reign
- Hacknet
- Mr. Shifty
- Prehistoric massacre: extinction
- Raid Android Cactus +
- The Haunted Island, a frog detective game
- Framed collection
- Think of the children
- Death in the square
- Paperbark
- Search for dungeons
- The silence of the wind
- The gardens in between
- Paper fire rookie
- Masquerade: the balls of fate
- Machinarium
Humble Sweet Farm Bundle Click here
Note: At least USD 10 for the entire bundle
- Niche – a genetics survival game
- MagiCat
- Evergarden
- Equilinox
- Ultimate chicken horse
- Samorost 3
- Stardew Valley
Europa IV Universalis Bundle Click here
Note: At least $ 17 for the entire bundle
- Europa Universalis IV
- Europa Universalis IV – Art of War
- Europa Universalis IV – Res Publica
- Europa Universalis IV – Wealth of Nations
- Europa Universalis IV – American Dream
- Europa Universalis IV – pre-order package
- Europa Universalis IV – Upgrade package for the Digital Extreme Edition
- Europa Universalis IV – Human Rights
- Europa Universalis IV – Mare Nostrum
- Europa Universalis IV – The Cossacks
- Europa Universalis IV – Common sense
- Europa Universalis IV – El Dorado
- Europa Universalis IV – Golden Century – Immersion Package
- Europa Universalis IV – Dharma
- Europa Universalis IV – Britannia rule
- Europa Universalis IV – cradle of civilization
- Europa Universalis IV – Third Rome
- Europa Universalis IV – Mandate from Heaven
Best Buy
Best Buy Weekly Sales Click here
- Joy-Con Neon Green – $ 69.99
PlayStation Store
Weekly PlayStation Offers (PS4, PS3) Click here
- Samurai Showdown – $ 44.99
- AeternoBlade II – $ 26.99
- Plague Road – $ 9.99
- Niffelheim – $ 11.24
Totally Digital Store Sale Click here
- One way out – $ 17.99
- Guacamelee! $ 2 – $ 4.99
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition – $ 9.99
- Limbos & Inside Bundle – $ 8.99
- The forest – $ 11.99
- Stardew Valley – $ 11.99
- Undertale – $ 12.74
- Untangle Two – $ 6.99
- Persona 5 – Persona Bundle – $ 11.99
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season – $ 19.99
PlayStation Plus games (PS4, PS3, PSV) Click here
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
- goat simulator
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Sale Click here
- Skellboy – $ 18
- Marooners – $ 12.74
- Knights and Bikes – $ 17.99
- 7th sector – $ 16.99
Microsoft
Xbox One Deals Click here
- UFC 3 – $ 9.99
- Madden NFL 20 – $ 29.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $ 29.99
- Steep – $ 9.89
- Far Cry 5 – $ 14.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $ 14.99
- Dying Light – $ 14.99
- Control – $ 38.99
- BioShock: The Collection – $ 14.99
- Dark Souls: Remastered – $ 19.99
steam
Weekly offers Click here
- Black Desert Online – $ 3.99
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition – $ 9.99
- Heat – $ 7.19
Lunar New Year Sale Click here
- Dark Souls 3 – $ 14.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen order – $ 47.99
- Hitman 2 – $ 19.75
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $ 23.99
- Resident Evil 2 – $ 19.79
- Hunt Showdown – $ 27.99
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – $ 29.99
- Street Fighter V Arcade Edition – $ 7.99
- Payday 2 – $ 4.99
- Hellblade: Senua’s victim – $ 10.19
- Grand Theft Auto V – $ 7.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $ 47.99
- The Witcher 3 – $ 11.99
- Disco Elysium – $ 31.99
- A Plague Tale Innocence – $ 22.49
GameStop
Weekly ad offers Click here
- Division 2 – $ 39.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $ 39.99
- Grand Theft Auto V – $ 19.99
aim
Target Weekly Deals Click here
- WWE 2K20 – $ 29.99
- The outer worlds – $ 39.99
- Borderlands 3 – $ 39.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen order – $ 44.99
Epic Games Store
Free Game Offer Click here