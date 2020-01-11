The best deals on personalized Valentine's Day gifts (UK offer)

Loading...

TL; DR: Getting Personal has launched a January sale that will save you 10% with code JAN10.

Attention all lovebirds! Valentine’s Day is getting closer and you should probably be prepared if you want to leave a good impression on your special person.

The celebration of all things pink, fluffy and heart-shaped takes place on February 14th. That means you have to think about what you want to buy. You could play it safe and buy something generic, or you could impress and buy something personal.

Getting Personal offers gifts, cards and unique ideas that you won’t find anywhere else. You can personalize your gift this year with over 5,000 exclusive ideas and designs that need to be considered on the website.

You can now save 10% on the Getting Personal Sale until midnight on January 31st. This sale includes everything except giveaways and event days, so you have a large selection. All you have to do is enter the code JAN10 at the checkout.

Prepare for Valentine’s Day with Getting Personal.

