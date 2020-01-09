The best deals on fitness trackers and smartwatches (UK offer)

Loading...

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Fitness trackers and smartwatches are available from Amazon.

Picture: Pexel

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-01-09 14:20:00 UTC

TL; DR: Fitness trackers and smartwatches are available for sale on Amazon, saving you up to £ 100 off the list price.

January is the month of gym membership, protein shakes, and blistering exercise bikes you’ve forgotten.

One of the most common resolutions for the New Year is to get fit, but the problem is that it involves a lot of healthy eating and exercise. Something that most people don’t like at all for good reason.

There are certain measures you can take to make everything more bearable, such as investing in a fitness tracker or smart watch. There are many great deals for top brands like Fitbit and Apple. So this could be the perfect time to buy.

We have put together the best offers for you to offer you many options. There is something for every budget. However, keep in mind that some stocks are limited. You have been warned.

These are the best deals on fitness trackers and smartwatches.

Apple Watch Series 4 – You save € 100

The Apple Watch Series 4 has been completely redesigned and revised to keep you more active, healthy and connected. This model isn’t the latest design from Apple, but that’s why it’s so cheap.

Fitbit Inspire – You save € 21

This cheap Fitbit has a long list of powerful features including all-day activity tracking, sleep tracking, automatic motion detection, motion reminders, and calorie tracking. Getting all of this for this low price is very impressive.

Fitbit Charge 3 – you save £ 35

The Fitbit Charge 3 keeps the insights and inspirations up to date day and night and has an all-day heart rate monitor that records calories burned, optimizes training and reveals health trends.

Fitbit Versa 2 – save £ 40

With the built-in Amazon Alexa, you can get quick news and weather data, set bedtime reminders and alarms, control your smart home devices, and much more with your voice. It’s a bit more expensive than the other Fitbit devices on this list, but it’s a technological advance.

TEMINICE Fitness Tracker – save £ 36

The cheapest option on this list offers numerous benefits, including heart rate and sleep monitoring, activity monitoring, connected GPS, and more. It has a long battery life and a waterproof case and is very popular with testers.