The best deals on Earth Day for 2020

2020-04-22

Thanks to people staying home, we are seeing a lot of positive news related to pollution. The iconic canals in Venice are clear and the Himalayan mountains can be seen for the first time ever.

But on Earth’s 50th anniversary, it’s important to remember that the “we are the virus” meme is just that: a meme.

A few months of social restrictions due to coronavirus will not prevent the overall concentration of carbon dioxide rising in the environment. Recycling is getting a hit because of people not working, people are choosing disposable plastic bags instead of available bags, and many masks and pair of gloves end up on the beaches. We are still responsible, here.

If we want to keep the news on climate, making a conscious effort to use less can have a big impact on big companies and green policy. (And this is because of us, not because of a pandemic.) If millions of people refuse to bottle water and choose an available bottle instead, the major players in the space may simply respond to the request of customers for more sustainable steps.

Earth Day 2020 deals make everyday, responsible choices easy:

Single-use sandwiches are not a necessary evil when the Stasher reusable bag serves the same purpose, reducing waste. While Ziploc bags can take up to 200 years to fully decompose, Stasher’s silicone bags are safe to wash and can be used over and over again. They come in a ton of cute colors and many sizes.

Going home to a cool house after work (or staying cool all day, if we’re stuck like that in the summer), it’s possible without the AC blowing all day. The Nest Thermostat has learned to regulate people’s home temperature behavior and adjust accordingly. Putting sensors in each room also allows Nest to turn on the air conditioning only when someone is in the room. This will ultimately shave off tons of electricity usage as well as your money spent on fees.

S’well – spend $ 35, get a free water bottle with code EARTHDAY50

National Geographic says one million plastic bottles are purchased every minute around the world (well, before the social trip, anyway). S’well estimates that one can put 167 bottles per year by making the switch to a reusable, stainless steel water bottle – plus, they are 100 times cuter and keep it cold or hot your drinks for hours. You can get a free bottle by spending over $ 35 and using the code EARTHDAY50. They include stainless steel travelers, coffee and wine performers, and food bowls.

Burt’s Bees – 20% off all skincare

Everyone’s favorite brand deserves some serious credit for its mission to save bees and planets. The company uses responsible-sourced ingredients and recycled packaging, and is committed to sending zero waste to landfills. For Earth Day, you can save 20% on skincare including tinted moisturizer, natural acne serums, and biodegradable cleaning towelette.

Pottery Barn – 20% off furniture, 25% off everything with code EARTHDAY

Pottery Barn’s long-term focus on sustainability puts a slew of eco-friendly furniture and decorative products on the shelves, including recycled glass fixtures, reclaimed teak furniture, and rags made of recycled materials (which have been refilled 10 million plastic water bottles today.). By 2021, the company wants to reach 75% landfill production and use only 100% sustainable-sourced cotton.

Awara Sleep – $ 350 off (including 150 fruit trees planted for each purchase)

Eco-friendly beds and mattresses are especially demanding – and we’re psyched about it. Awara’s Luxury Latex Hybrid Mattress uses a mix of organic cotton, human-sourced New Zealand Wool, and natural Dunlop latex for a bed that can make you feel good even when you’re not sleeping. For each Earth Day purchase, Awara plants 150 fruit trees (on your behalf) in farming communities in Kenya, Uganda, and Guinea.

Aerogarden – 20% off sitewide

The inorganic produce from the grocery story is a sin that goes on two occasions: It uses a ridiculous amount of packaging and is usually drowned in pesticides, which is a major contributor to water pollution. Growing your own veggies and herbs on a countertop LED planter from Aerogarden lets you skip plastic wrap and forget about any concerns about what your produce has sprayed.

Men’s shirts and trousers, underwear, footwear, leggings, children’s clothing, and bed and bath accessories – all made from 100% organic cotton and at similar price points on polyester items at H&M or Zara.

